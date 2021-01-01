The odegaard handball decision should have seen him gone form the top pack. Anyone looking at that footage and seeing that and then saying it wasnt handball was not fit to referee.

Yet Webb acknowledged it was an error but backed him to the hilt by not kicking him off the elite list.

I can accept errors in the heat of the moment but the errors we endured last season from men sitting with clear video footage in front of them was ridiculous.

Odegaard, Doku, the Spurs game.

Webb should have been sacked for that trifecta of shite let alone Coote and the others



The problem with the handball (and other VAR-calls) is that PGMOL aren't following the VAR-protocol with this "clear and obvious error"-bollocks.The VAR is not supposed to decide whether a call was wrong, he is supposed to look at all the facts (=the video, what the ref is telling him and whatever technology he can use like for offside) and then recommend an on-field review to the ref, if there's a POTENTIAL "clear and obvious error". He doesn't have to judge the situation himself (=say "It's a handball" or "It's no handball"). He has to look at things that might show there was an error. The ref saying the hand was put on the ground to keep the balance while the video shows the hand never even touched the ground should have been enough to send the ref to the monitor. The problem is PGMOL want to keep VAR-intervention to a minimum and therefore rather let the VAR re-referee the match something they claim they are dead against.