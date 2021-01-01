« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: David Coote is a...  (Read 15473 times)

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 09:45:36 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 09:42:15 pm
What does the 'P' in PGMOL stand for?

If it's what I think it is, is that just aspirational?

The adjectival P modifies the G noun not the O noun.
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,372
  • ***JFT97***
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 09:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:33:23 pm
I might be wrong but I'm pretty sure he's on record as being a Liverpool fan.
You're not wrong. He IS a Red.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,197
  • JFT 97
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 09:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:39:02 pm
He will get booted out, sign an NDA and get a nice payout.

Which is why the FSF have been campaigning for Sporting governing bodies and the likes of PGMOL to be subject to the Freedom of Information Act.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,340
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 09:46:36 pm »

Tierney and Kavanagh are the other two whose decisions dont pass muster. They should have won the Ballon dOr in 2021/22 for winning the title for City - the Rodri handball and the non penalty for Jota and the non red card for Kane at Spurs
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 09:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:38:08 pm
Cheeky key bump, alright Tony Montana calm down.
those words are all English (except for the name) and seem to form a sentence.

but I have no clue what it means   :)

unless a movie reference and key - kilo?
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,117
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 09:47:11 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:45:22 pm
You are aware that Twitter itself isn't a source, it's a platform?

If a BBC journalist puts something on Twitter, it's still the same as it being on the BBC website.

Except it isn't. It will have been lawyered on the website. On Twitter it is just the reporter's judgement, and they are not lawyers.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,678
  • JFT96.
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 09:47:47 pm »
German c*nt, we hate Scousers. What fucking year is it? You know, but we get told we are the victims and we never let things go. Funny really.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 09:49:31 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:46:36 pm
Tierney and Kavanagh are the other two whose decisions dont pass muster. They should have won the Ballon dOr in 2021/22 for winning the title for City - the Rodri handball and the non penalty for Jota and the non red card for Kane at Spurs
Been saying it for years, there are too many decisions that are inexplicable. They are mistakes nobody can make unless they want to. Theres Tierney, Kavanagh, Oliver etc It will all come out one day. Hopefully today is just the start of it.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,884
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 09:50:56 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:40:01 pm
The odegaard handball decision should have seen him gone form the top pack. Anyone looking at that footage and seeing that and then saying it wasnt handball was not fit to referee.
Yet Webb acknowledged it was an error but backed him to the hilt by not kicking him off the elite list.
I can accept errors in the heat of the moment but the errors we endured last season from men sitting with clear video footage in front of them was ridiculous.
Odegaard, Doku, the Spurs game.
Webb should have been sacked for that trifecta of shite let alone Coote and the others

The problem with the handball (and other VAR-calls) is that PGMOL aren't following the VAR-protocol with this "clear and obvious error"-bollocks.

The VAR is not supposed to decide whether a call was wrong, he is supposed to look at all the facts (=the video, what the ref is telling him and whatever technology he can use like for offside) and then recommend an on-field review to the ref, if there's a POTENTIAL "clear and obvious error". He doesn't have to judge the situation himself (=say "It's a handball" or "It's no handball"). He has to look at things that might show there was an error. The ref saying the hand was put on the ground to keep the balance while the video shows the hand never even touched the ground should have been enough to send the ref to the monitor. The problem is PGMOL want to keep VAR-intervention to a minimum and therefore rather let the VAR re-referee the match something they claim they are dead against.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,446
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 09:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:40:43 pm
The BBC are saying that the PGMOL are treating the video as genuine

Yes I know but the actual quote from the BBC is:

A source told the BBC that PGMOL's inquiry is treating the video as genuine..

Note once again we have the words a source which isnt the same as it being a fact. I would have expected a statement from PGMOL which the BBC would have quoted. So the statement that PGMOL are treating the video as genuine may be true or it may not be true. Once again the devil is in the detail and you have to read the actual words used.

Sorry I dont mean to be picky but once again the actual words mean something different.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,819
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 09:52:19 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:03:46 pm
(Sorry, I gave up on the BBC being 'unbiased' (particularly politically unbiased) years ago).

I notice Phil McNulty disappeared off the BBC Sports website as soon as this story broke, and Simon Stone took over.
Bit strange for the senior football reporter to not be involved.

The absolulte c*nt
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,590
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 09:52:38 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,692
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 09:53:52 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:51:04 pm
Yes I know but the actual quote from the BBC is:

A source told the BBC that PGMOL's inquiry is treating the video as genuine..

Note once again we have the words a source which isnt the same as it being a fact. I would have expected a statement from PGMOL which the BBC would have quoted. So the statement that PGMOL are treating the video as genuine may be true or it may not be true. Once again the devil is in the detail and you have to read the actual words used.

Sorry I dont mean to be picky but once again the actual words mean something different.

Totally right. Just read, and was thinking exactly this.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,725
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 09:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:47:47 pm
German c*nt, we hate Scousers. What fucking year is it? You know, but we get told we are the victims and we never let things go. Funny really.

Yeah, it's not even a football thing is it? He's basically called the people of Liverpool all c*nts. These people who have just saved a kids' hospice, by the way.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,427
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 09:57:18 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:40:01 pm
The odegaard handball decision should have seen him gone form the top pack. Anyone looking at that footage and seeing that and then saying it wasnt handball was not fit to referee.
Yet Webb acknowledged it was an error but backed him to the hilt by not kicking him off the elite list.
I can accept errors in the heat of the moment but the errors we endured last season from men sitting with clear video footage in front of them was ridiculous.
Odegaard, Doku, the Spurs game.
Webb should have been sacked for that trifecta of shite let alone Coote and the others
That Odegaard one was highlighted on the news tonight in a piece about the Coote fiasco.

I agree regarding errors. We're all human and we all make honest mistakes. They're unfortunate but forgivable. But when decisions defy all logic and contradict what everyone's eyes are seeing, it becomes a farce, doesn't it?

The constant arse-covering by the PGMOL then undermines any credibility they might have had. It actually rewards poor professional practice, and when you do that, standards will naturally continue to decline further. It's a downward spiral.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,692
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 09:58:21 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:55:53 pm
Yeah, it's not even a football thing is it? He's basically called the people of Liverpool all c*nts. These people who have just saved a kids' hospice, by the way.

That was the other lad saying the 'scousers, bellends..' stuff wasn't it ??
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,725
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 09:59:24 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 09:58:21 pm
That was the other lad saying the 'scousers, bellends..' stuff wasn't it ??

Yes, in the 'summary' of what they'd been talking about.
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 09:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:29:45 pm
He's a big Liverpool fan isn't he?



Lewis, not Coote. That seems... unlikely.

Whatever gave you that impression!  ;D
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,197
  • JFT 97
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 09:59:55 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:51:04 pm
Yes I know but the actual quote from the BBC is:

A source told the BBC that PGMOL's inquiry is treating the video as genuine..

Note once again we have the words a source which isnt the same as it being a fact. I would have expected a statement from PGMOL which the BBC would have quoted. So the statement that PGMOL are treating the video as genuine may be true or it may not be true. Once again the devil is in the detail and you have to read the actual words used.

Sorry I dont mean to be picky but once again the actual words mean something different.

The PGMOL aren't going to state they aren't going to comment until after an investigation and then make a statement saying they are treating the video as genuine. For me the BBC would only make that comment if they had verified it from a number of reputable sources.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,978
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 10:01:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:58:16 pm
I remember you arguing this and being ridiculed by certain posters, yet you've always been spot on with it. I remember the Spurs 4-3 being used as an example to disprove your stand, as Tierney didn't send Jota off for a high boot on Skipp, but ignored the assaults on Mo, one of which led to a goal for Spurs IIRC and the stamp on Diaz by Skipp that should have been a straight red.

I posted about that game today, having watched the highlights yesterday. How Tierney gave a foul on Salah when Dvies was rugby tacking him, he only knows.
Tierney sending off Robbo at Spurs and allowing Kane to stay on was another criminal decision.
Then we have Tierneys linesman hitting out at Robbo. Even if Robbo was being a prick, the linesman should have been sacked for gross misconduct.
Webb is the top man. He should now step,down along with his partner who runs the women referees Dept. 
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 10:01:54 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:52:38 pm
Guardian piece...

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/nov/11/david-coote-has-made-a-fool-of-himself-but-worse-hes-undermined-referees

"What I do want to know is what the hell persuaded him that opening his mouth at all was in any way a good idea."

Because he operates in an environment where its very likely such obvious bias is allowed to run rampant.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,197
  • JFT 97
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 10:03:15 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:01:01 pm
I posted about that game today, having watched the highlights yesterday. How Tierney gave a foul on Salah when Dvies was rugby tacking him, he only knows.
Tierney sending off Robbo at Spurs and allowing Kane to stay on was another criminal decision.
Then we have Tierneys linesman hitting out at Robbo. Even if Robbo was being a prick, the linesman should have been sacked for gross misconduct.
Webb is the top man. He should now step,down along with his partner who runs the women referees Dept. 

Webb's wife is going to work for FIFA and his mate Martin Atkinson has defected to the Scottish FA. The rats are definitely deserting the sinking ship.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 10:05:07 pm »
Between 115 and this, the PLs reputation is in the gutter.
The whole thing needs tearing down.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,590
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 10:06:18 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 10:01:54 pm
"What I do want to know is what the hell persuaded him that opening his mouth at all was in any way a good idea."

Because he operates in an environment where its very likely such obvious bias is allowed to run rampant.

Yep.

Back to corrupt coppers almost not realising they're being corrupt/unprofessional.

If you operate in that environment for long enough, it becomes the norm.

:(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,446
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 10:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:59:55 pm
The PGMOL aren't going to state they aren't going to comment until after an investigation and then make a statement saying they are treating the video as genuine. For me the BBC would only make that comment if they had verified it from a number of reputable sources.

That may or may not be true. The problem is that you are assuming that a source is somebody who we all trust. All I said was it leaves an element of doubt as we have no idea if the source was another journalist and its all a chain of Chinese whispers.

The statements PGMOL are treating the video as genuine and A source said that PGMOL .. are two completely different things. The first implies a fact and the 2nd implies a fact that a source told them something but that the stuff that the source said could be rubbish.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,963
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 10:07:46 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 07:34:56 pm
I'd bet it was someone who was quite upset with the result on Saturday night.

I hope youre not suggesting theres someone out there with a vested interest in what the top of the Premier League looks like, like whos on top and how far behind certain other clubs are, gathering information of refs and threatening them?

I certainly hope youre not suggesting that they might have leaked this about the referee of a game that saw an opposing side go 5 points clear, in the hope it might end his career. And you definitely dont mean they might have dirt on other refs and could do something similar to them should results not go their way. That would be a ridiculous assertion.

Anyway, and totally unrelated, Im looking forward to seeing how Michael Oliver (for it will inevitably be him) referees a certain game at Anfield in a few weeks time


 ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 10:14:37 pm by Kekule »
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,744
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1066 on: Today at 10:07:54 pm »
If they were to fire him I hope he doesn't go quietly into the night. He no doubt has info on other refs views. Hopefully he's known this was coming and has a few recordings of his own to show it wasn't just him.

I think I'd explode like Randy Marsh if that were to happen.
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,595
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1067 on: Today at 10:08:22 pm »
Howard Webb has to go and there should be continued calls for his resignation. 
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,534
  • Dutch Class
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1068 on: Today at 10:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:39:02 pm
He will get booted out, sign an NDA and get a nice payout.

Guaranteed. The PGMOL can't afford for him to give a tell-all interview
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1069 on: Today at 10:10:17 pm »
what we achieved in 19/20 was incredible
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,427
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1070 on: Today at 10:10:36 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 10:01:54 pm
"What I do want to know is what the hell persuaded him that opening his mouth at all was in any way a good idea."

Because he operates in an environment where its very likely such obvious bias is allowed to run rampant.
This is it. People's behaviour often tends to be guided by the culture around them. If certain things are frowned upon in their environment, people tend to keep such things under their hat. If they are seen as acceptable, people will tend to let them flow. So if your bias, xenophobia etc is generally acceptable in your professional / friendship circles, you'll more readily let them show. Here, Coote seems pretty relaxed about showing his thoughts and feelings, so they're clearly acceptable in his circles.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,989
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1071 on: Today at 10:11:21 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 10:01:54 pm
"What I do want to know is what the hell persuaded him that opening his mouth at all was in any way a good idea."

Because he operates in an environment where its very likely such obvious bias is allowed to run rampant.

Reminds me of that line from the film The Big Short when the guy doesnt understand why the brokers are blabbing out so much illegal stuff.

- I don't get it. Why are they confessing?
- They're not confessing. They're bragging.
Logged

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 937
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1072 on: Today at 10:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:33:23 pm
I might be wrong but I'm pretty sure he's on record as being a Liverpool fan.

Hes been introduced as a Liverpool fan on TalkSport before now.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,427
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1073 on: Today at 10:11:57 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:08:22 pm
Howard Webb has to go and there should be continued calls for his resignation.
This is on his watch. Do the right thing, Howard.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,451
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1074 on: Today at 10:13:48 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:06:31 pm
That may or may not be true. The problem is that you are assuming that a source is somebody who we all trust. All I said was it leaves an element of doubt as we have no idea if the source was another journalist and its all a chain of Chinese whispers.

The statements PGMOL are treating the video as genuine and A source said that PGMOL .. are two completely different things. The first implies a fact and the 2nd implies a fact that a source told them something but that the stuff that the source said could be rubbish.

Give it a rest eh? Leave us at it if you are doubting its  veracity and are uncomfortable.
Logged

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,692
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1075 on: Today at 10:15:04 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:10:17 pm
what we achieved in 19/20 was incredible

Forever and ever, until the end of time.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,427
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1076 on: Today at 10:15:45 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:07:54 pm
If they were to fire him I hope he doesn't go quietly into the night. He no doubt has info on other refs views. Hopefully he's known this was coming and has a few recordings of his own to show it wasn't just him.

I think I'd explode like Randy Marsh if that were to happen.
He seems like a gutless shithouse, but if he has anything about him at all then I hope he brings the whole pack of cards down with him as he walks out the door. There is no way he's the only one. This isn't one bad apple.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,197
  • JFT 97
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1077 on: Today at 10:15:55 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:06:31 pm
That may or may not be true. The problem is that you are assuming that a source is somebody who we all trust. All I said was it leaves an element of doubt as we have no idea if the source was another journalist and its all a chain of Chinese whispers.

The statements PGMOL are treating the video as genuine and A source said that PGMOL .. are two completely different things. The first implies a fact and the 2nd implies a fact that a source told them something but that the stuff that the source said could be rubbish.

There are different tiers of journalism though. For me a BBC journalist is far more likely to check a source is reputable than a tabloid journalist. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 