There's ways of winning that neither tribal anti-scouse terraces nor bent officials can interfere with, and this usually involves outscoring the opposition with goals that offer absolutely no opportunity for interference over-ruling within the phase of play which created them.



Fortunately, we're VERY GOOD at these types of goals.



Even if we were forced to concede that every goal where a question COULD be asked.....was 100% guaranteed to be ruled out, and every interpretive decision which COULD be made, was guaranteed to go against us.....we could still score enough incontovertible goals to beat.....not only the team we're playing, but any and all peripheral forces arrayed against us.



Because if that's what it takes, then that's what we do.



Even if we were utterly certain that we had to contend with four bent arbitrators AS WELL as the team we're playing each weekend, then so be it.



We're exceptionally good at the "incontrovertible" win.



Either by number of goals scored, or the quality of open play which creates those goals.



I'm not saying the Cootes situation isn't concerning.



What I'm saying is that on our day, we can beat ANY team and a whole army of bent referees if we have to.



But yes.....we should never feel we have to try and beat bent referees, but what we should be mindful of is that there IS a way to do this, but the footballing excellence has to be off the charts!!



And as "Gandalf" said to Frodo in The Lord Of The Rings.



"That is an encouraging thought..."







