« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November  (Read 5388 times)

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,428
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:23:30 pm »
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:20:46 pm »
Emery is a good tactician and will want to set Villa up to come away from Anfield with something. Jhon Duran will be a handful, probably from the bench, as he looks to have pace, power, an eye for goal and a flair for conjuring up something from nothing. We cant sign all the players, but I was a bit sad we werent in for him when he came from the MLS for 10M or so. He was highly rated and as a Colombian would have looked up to Diaz (well, down on him!) and might have seen a bit of a path to the first team in time.

This will be a good game. Im expecting us to win, but it will be a tough test before the break.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:39:21 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:23:30 pm
The Villa fans certainly aren't confident.

https://www.heroesandvillains.info/forumv3/index.php?topic=65377.0
I didn't realise they had such doubts about Pau Torres.  I thought he'd been a big success for them but a lot of their fans would prefer they picked Tyrone "Pass me the ball so I can pick it up and take it home" Mings.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:41:16 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 07:59:04 pm
Any updates on the injury front? Wheres the likes of Elliott and chiesa? Could be doing with them during this busy period to allow for some more rotation in that front 4.
https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:14:16 am »
Great Op Jack.
Excited for this game
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 790
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:16:10 am »
patient start again should serve us well, maintain possession and keep the passing accurate. Too easy to underestimate this team. Agree Nunez should start and tsimikas too. McAllister will have to be careful, hes liable to get booked with this physical team and the ref and var here would love a reason to nail him...
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,468
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #46 on: Today at 07:17:54 am »
Slot had probably spent a fair bit of time working with the team on the assumption they are down to ten men for this one.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,736
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #47 on: Today at 07:38:22 am »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 06:33:35 pm
Is that the lad we got from the Chelsea academy?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:49:26 pm
Yes mate, so much so Chelsea have banned our scouts from the club.  ;D
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 06:54:24 pm
That can only mean that we got a good un :P
Childish really. It's not official, but they've been turning down requests from us and the mancs, due to Rio.

https://www.football.london/chelsea-fc/transfer-news/chelsea-handed-scouting-ban-after-30167807



Would love to see him feature some time. Hopefully get a few mins against Villa towards the end, if we're leading?
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,902
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #48 on: Today at 07:39:52 am »
Thanks jack.

For once we dont have the 12:30 after midweek games and an extra day rest, need to use it well.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,736
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #49 on: Today at 07:54:18 am »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Yesterday at 03:40:10 pm
I would take a 1-0 win, these twats will be up for it under the lights.
They're at the point now where they can be dangerous away too, so we need to be switched on from minute 1.

Both had a game in midweek, but our squad's "larger" in the sense that we have a broader pool to utlize in terms of quality, and we're at home, so we should beat these.

Think Darwin starts this one again.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:56:17 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,954
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:57:52 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:39:21 pm
I didn't realise they had such doubts about Pau Torres.  I thought he'd been a big success for them but a lot of their fans would prefer they picked Tyrone "Pass me the ball so I can pick it up and take it home" Mings.

Mings is a yard dog. Strolls around like a Temu version of Virgil. I would think Emery will permanently rest him after that debacle the other night. We use the phrase schoolboy error quite frequently, yet the only time Ive ever seen that sort of cluelessnesses  is on a schoolyard.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,919
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:03:33 am »
Big game this! With the fixtures us, City and Arsenal have this weekend it would be a surprise if all three win. Perfect weekend last weekend, let's not be the ones to cede ground this week.

With the recent buzz around Anfield it's perfectly set up. Saturday night, under the lights, decent opposition. Hopefully another night where everyone is in sync.
Logged

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:16:47 am »
Nice OP, thanks Jack.  :thumbup


Lots of reasons to be optimistic about tonights game and hopefully its a good time to be playing them.

We need to maintain focus for the full 90 and ensure we dont let them into the game.


Ref performance could have a big impact tonight.




YNWA  :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf

Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,292
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:19:44 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:39:52 am
Thanks jack.

For once we dont have the 12:30 after midweek games and an extra day rest, need to use it well.

I sincerely hope so.

I ve still got the hanover after the time we went for winter break warm weather training and were shite for our first couple of games. ;D
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,736
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:28:54 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:19:44 am
I sincerely hope so.

I ve still got the hanover after the time we went for winter break warm weather training and were shite for our first couple of games. ;D
Which one? ;D

We've always had it sh* after the winter break. It's a sort of "motif" for us. (Some clubs just seem doomed to some specific fate)
Always feel it's the one that undoes us- in almost all our runs and in most seasons - whether it's for top 4 or 1st.
Feels like we had that in 2006 - 2009/2013/2018/2022 etc...
We always fall victim to it.

Anyway, let's a build up a head of steam before that, starting by beating these tonight. If we do, and results elsewhere fall into our laps, we can head into the break with optimism.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:33:25 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,535
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:47:56 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:57:52 am
Mings is a yard dog. Strolls around like a Temu version of Virgil. I would think Emery will permanently rest him after that debacle the other night. We use the phrase schoolboy error quite frequently, yet the only time Ive ever seen that sort of cluelessnesses  is on a schoolyard.

He may not have been up to the job anyway, but Mings played a big part in Gerrard's downfall there. Gerrard knew he was crap so took the captaincy off him so he wouldn't have to start him. His replacement did his ACL on his debut and he ended up having to put Mings back in who was undermining him. Then he played dreadfully next couple of months and Gerrard was out.

Did his knee on the opening day last year and Emery didn't have to play him again.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,535
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:49:03 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:39:52 am
Thanks jack.

For once we dont have the 12:30 after midweek games and an extra day rest, need to use it well.

I'm sure if we were playing the Wednesday rather than Villa then TNT would have had us on. They only put us on at maximum inconvenience for us.

Just got to get the win today. Would have preferred Villa to win in midweek, they'll want a reaction today.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,902
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:54:31 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:19:44 am
I sincerely hope so.

I ve still got the hanover after the time we went for winter break warm weather training and were shite for our first couple of games. ;D

Ah yes I remember them, we always came back slower and more fatigued than we left.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,529
  • BoRac
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:59:54 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:49:03 am
I'm sure if we were playing the Wednesday rather than Villa then TNT would have had us on. They only put us on at maximum inconvenience for us.

Indeed. While it's good that we don't have to play at 12.30, it should be noted that the game was moved to accommodate Villa and not us.

When we do play at 12.30 after a European game, it's usually against a team that had the midweek off.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,535
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #59 on: Today at 10:01:02 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:54:31 am
Ah yes I remember them, we always came back slower and more fatigued than we left.

I think it pays off later in the season to avoid what happened to us last year, but we were always rusty under Klopp in the following games if we lost our match rhythm. Arsenal benefitted a lot last season from a couple of weeks break/warm weather training after going out the cups early.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,468
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #60 on: Today at 11:22:17 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:38:22 am
Childish really. It's not official, but they've been turning down requests from us and the mancs, due to Rio.

https://www.football.london/chelsea-fc/transfer-news/chelsea-handed-scouting-ban-after-30167807



Would love to see him feature some time. Hopefully get a few mins against Villa towards the end, if we're leading?
Is it normal for players to fast track so quickly. You'd think they'd train a few times with the first team to see if they can handle the intensity etc and to get to know the players a bit.  In case of an injury crisis they might mins on the pitch but it doesn't feel likely.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,736
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #61 on: Today at 11:59:48 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:22:17 am
Is it normal for players to fast track so quickly. You'd think they'd train a few times with the first team to see if they can handle the intensity etc and to get to know the players a bit.  In case of an injury crisis they might mins on the pitch but it doesn't feel likely.
No- unless it's a massive talent. Even Sterling had to take some time before getting his break and he looked head and shoulders above everyone at academy level. It was a "man" against boys, in terms of talent. And when I say "Academy level", it was all academies we played against.

Rio's looked the part, tbf. Physically, and talent-wise.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:57 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,154
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #62 on: Today at 12:05:11 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:59:54 am
Indeed. While it's good that we don't have to play at 12.30, it should be noted that the game was moved to accommodate Villa and not us.

When we do play at 12.30 after a European game, it's usually against a team that had the midweek off.

Maybe my mind playing tricks on me, but I'm sure we've played 12:30 kick off after being 'early' kick off away on a Wednesday.
Am aware of the rule of not having the 12:30 KO if you're away on a Wednesday with 8pm KO, but is it supposed to cover all kick off times if you are away on a Wednesday or just the late kick off?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,529
  • BoRac
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:05:11 pm
Maybe my mind playing tricks on me, but I'm sure we've played 12:30 kick off after being 'early' kick off away on a Wednesday.
Am aware of the rule of not having the 12:30 KO if you're away on a Wednesday with 8pm KO, but is it supposed to cover all kick off times if you are away on a Wednesday or just the late kick off?

Not sure about the rule, but I don't think we've had any early kick offs on a Wednesday since it's been introduced. We were in the Europa League last season, and I don't think the rule was in place the season before.

Also, don't know why it only covers European aways, we're away at Newcastle on a Wednesday night in a few weeks, and, sure enough, they gave us the early kick off away at Everton on the Saturday after that. (Though at least Everton also play Wednesday and Saturday, but both games at home.)
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #64 on: Today at 01:06:06 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:38:22 am
Childish really. It's not official, but they've been turning down requests from us and the mancs, due to Rio.

https://www.football.london/chelsea-fc/transfer-news/chelsea-handed-scouting-ban-after-30167807



Would love to see him feature some time. Hopefully get a few mins against Villa towards the end, if we're leading?
not in a million years.  we have both Lucho and Cody for the LW.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #65 on: Today at 01:38:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:49:03 am
I'm sure if we were playing the Wednesday rather than Villa then TNT would have had us on. They only put us on at maximum inconvenience for us.

Just got to get the win today. Would have preferred Villa to win in midweek, they'll want a reaction today.

If you play away in Europe on a Wednesday you cant play 12
30pm on Saturday.

However we have played away in the league on Wednesday and got 12.30pm kick off.

The rules should be for both but appears its Europe only.
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,855
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #66 on: Today at 02:03:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:22:17 am
Is it normal for players to fast track so quickly. You'd think they'd train a few times with the first team to see if they can handle the intensity etc and to get to know the players a bit.  In case of an injury crisis they might mins on the pitch but it doesn't feel likely.

Just getting experience with the first team.squad is what Ngumhoa was doing yesterday, as was Nyoni.

They both started for the U18s this morning, so they arent going to be in the squad tonight.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,535
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #67 on: Today at 02:17:41 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 02:03:10 pm
Just getting experience with the first team.squad is what Ngumhoa was doing yesterday, as was Nyoni.

They both started for the U18s this morning, so they arent going to be in the squad tonight.

Ngumoha hasn't even moved up to the 21s yet. Different academy players always get the chance to train with the first team. Especially when there's injuries, to make up the numbers
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Paisley79

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 457
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #68 on: Today at 02:27:10 pm »
I have to miss this game. First one I've missed live for years. Going to try and avoid the score & should hopefully be home by 10:30. Does anyone know a link for a delayed stream? There used to be a thread about it here I think but can't find it.
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #69 on: Today at 03:26:13 pm »
Looking forward to this,sunny  but a chilly breeze in Boston today,i can't remember the last time i watched the reds sat at a bar  :hally. Childish yells of handball if Mings gets even remotely close to the ball?
Logged

Offline sashraf1066

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #70 on: Today at 03:33:59 pm »
Now we know why he's such a nkob when talking about Liverpool.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-stephen-warnock-aston-villa-34041657
Logged

Offline DLF

  • Justified and Ancient
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #71 on: Today at 05:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 02:27:10 pm
I have to miss this game. First one I've missed live for years. Going to try and avoid the score & should hopefully be home by 10:30. Does anyone know a link for a delayed stream? There used to be a thread about it here I think but can't find it.
https://soccerfullreplay.com/team/liverpool/
Logged
The secret is that our Liverpool team never know when to stop running and working. At Anfield we have always believed in players supporting each other and concentrating on not giving the ball away. You can't go charging forward all the time, willy-nilly. You must have patience.

Online SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #72 on: Today at 05:10:54 pm »
Quote from: DLF on Today at 05:00:05 pm
https://soccerfullreplay.com/team/liverpool/

Thanks for this. Just watched the United one  :scarf that was fun!
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,089
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #73 on: Today at 05:19:01 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 09:20:46 pm
Emery is a good tactician and will want to set Villa up to come away from Anfield with something. Jhon Duran will be a handful, probably from the bench, as he looks to have pace, power, an eye for goal and a flair for conjuring up something from nothing. We cant sign all the players, but I was a bit sad we werent in for him when he came from the MLS for 10M or so. He was highly rated and as a Colombian would have looked up to Diaz (well, down on him!) and might have seen a bit of a path to the first team in time.

This will be a good game. Im expecting us to win, but it will be a tough test before the break.

Emery is a strange one. He has an incredible record in Europe. However, the same fixture last season was probably one of the most inept tactical performances I have seen from a supposed top coach. They played a ridiculously high line and then put no pressure on the ball. Trent just dropped deep into the pocket and just carved them up with long passes over their defensive line.

It was shambolic. Hopefully, he does the same today.

As a side note, I wonder how many times McGinn will be shot by a sniper and fall on the ball tonight. I am going for double figures.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,089
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #74 on: Today at 05:25:39 pm »
Quote from: sashraf1066 on Today at 03:33:59 pm
Now we know why he's such a nkob when talking about Liverpool.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-stephen-warnock-aston-villa-34041657

The club is just too soft at times. Why do they employ bellends like Warnock to work for LFCTV and be ambassadors?

He should have been sacked for his 'fans turning up late' comments in 2021.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Premier League) - 20:00, Saturday 9th November
« Reply #75 on: Today at 05:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:19:01 pm
Emery is a strange one. He has an incredible record in Europe. However, the same fixture last season was probably one of the most inept tactical performances I have seen from a supposed top coach. They played a ridiculously high line and then put no pressure on the ball. Trent just dropped deep into the pocket and just carved them up with long passes over their defensive line.

It was shambolic. Hopefully, he does the same today.

As a side note, I wonder how many times McGinn will be shot by a sniper and fall on the ball tonight. I am going for double figures.

No coincidence that Emery has been successful at the likes of Villa, Sevilla and Villarreal and has struggled at Arsenal and PSG. He's very suited to clubs of a certain level, largely because his teams are quite passive out of possession.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 