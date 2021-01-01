Emery is a good tactician and will want to set Villa up to come away from Anfield with something. Jhon Duran will be a handful, probably from the bench, as he looks to have pace, power, an eye for goal and a flair for conjuring up something from nothing. We cant sign all the players, but I was a bit sad we werent in for him when he came from the MLS for 10M or so. He was highly rated and as a Colombian would have looked up to Diaz (well, down on him!) and might have seen a bit of a path to the first team in time.



This will be a good game. Im expecting us to win, but it will be a tough test before the break.