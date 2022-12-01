« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1000 on: Today at 06:27:32 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:26:44 pm
Havertz misses a sitter LOL.

Both teams drop two points. Not a bad weekend.

his own teammate messed that up, which is even sweeter.

Logged

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1001 on: Today at 06:27:33 pm
I'll take that..Chelsea looked poor all game.

Arsenal a lot better with Odegaard in there.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1002 on: Today at 06:27:34 pm
Great result for us
Logged
#JFT97

Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1003 on: Today at 06:27:57 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 06:27:13 pm
Draws fine. Two points up on both of these for the week.
absolutely, perfect result
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1004 on: Today at 06:28:16 pm
Someone put Mikel back in his transport box
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1005 on: Today at 06:28:22 pm
That's probably Arsenal done in the title race unless they go on an absolutey mad run.
Logged
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1006 on: Today at 06:28:38 pm
We are somehow nine points clear of Arsenal.

What was the difference when we played them ?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1007 on: Today at 06:28:40 pm
Footy Gods doing well for us again this week our Arne must be a good lad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1008 on: Today at 06:28:45 pm
Neville left crying, cock in hand, at the end there... "Oh no!"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1009 on: Today at 06:28:45 pm
Neville's 'ohhhh no' at Trossard killing the win 😂

His hate v us has gone supernova. Think he's fallen out with Carragher aswell
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1010 on: Today at 06:28:59 pm
Carlsberg don't do perfect weekends..........
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1011 on: Today at 06:29:15 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:27:04 pm
Guess we can't rule Arsenal out just yet, but seems more or less done for them.
I try not to be overly definitive after just 11 games, but weve got ourselves into a very good position
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1012 on: Today at 06:29:21 pm
Quote from: PeterheadRed on Today at 06:27:17 pm
Couldnt have asked for a better weekend of results.
Other than the results for Man U and less so Everton.  Certainly in terms of our own aspirations it was a brilliant set of results for the second weekend running.

Nobody else in the top four has taken more than two points from the past two weekends!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1013 on: Today at 06:29:25 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:28:45 pm
Neville's 'ohhhh no' at Trossard killing the win 😂

His hate v us has gone supernova. Think he's fallen out with Carragher aswell

Whats he done to Carragher ?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1014 on: Today at 06:29:31 pm
Last week Neville was saying that losing at St James Park was the best thing that could have happened to Arsenal.

Didnt look like it this week. Knob.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1015 on: Today at 06:29:54 pm
Merson says it's a "confidence boosting result" for Arsenal. Is he back on the sauce?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1016 on: Today at 06:30:15 pm
One point between 3rd and 9th! Crazy.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1017 on: Today at 06:30:17 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:29:54 pm
Merson says it's a "confidence boosting result" for Arsenal. Is he back on the sauce?

Never off it
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1018 on: Today at 06:30:34 pm
This is probably the best result for us. Both teams dropped points.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1019 on: Today at 06:30:34 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:27:04 pm
Guess we can't rule Arsenal out just yet, but seems more or less done for them.

You absolutely can. Theyre fucking crap. Even if our wheels fell off theyre not even making up the deficit on Man City. No way theyre that many points better than us and Man City if you watch them.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1020 on: Today at 06:31:17 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:30:34 pm
You absolutely can. Theyre fucking crap. Even if our wheels fell off theyre not even making up the deficit on Man City. No way theyre that many points better than us and Man City if you watch them.

Four off City. Thats easily achieved.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1021 on: Today at 06:31:22 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 06:30:15 pm
One point between 3rd and 9th! Crazy.
It's good because they will take points off each other like today.

It'd be good for us to win the next game and then the next...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1022 on: Today at 06:31:38 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:28:38 pm
We are somehow nine points clear of Arsenal.

What was the difference when we played them ?

Last 4 games weve taken 10 points (3 wins and a draw with them).

Theyve taken 2.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1023 on: Today at 06:32:06 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:31:17 pm
Four off City. Thats easily achieved.

No way. Arsenal are crap, why is anyone worried about them?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1024 on: Today at 06:32:11 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1025 on: Today at 06:32:13 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 06:30:15 pm
One point between 3rd and 9th! Crazy.
Everyones shit. Its the only possible conclusion to why were 5 points clear - thatll be the next narrative if we get any further clear
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1026 on: Today at 06:33:06 pm
That's a good result for us.  8)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1027 on: Today at 06:33:12 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:32:06 pm
No way. Arsenal are crap, why is anyone worried about them?

They are overhyped on here.

But its only 11 games in.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1028 on: Today at 06:33:32 pm
Perfect result for us. 3rd & 4th are 9 points behind.

What a crap game of football. Quality was really poor I thought.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1029 on: Today at 06:33:42 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:32:06 pm
No way. Arsenal are crap, why is anyone worried about them?

They now have an easy run of games compared to what we have though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1030 on: Today at 06:34:50 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 06:33:42 pm
They now have an easy run of games compared to what we have though.

Not much use when they're dropping points at home to Brighton and losing to the likes of Bournemouth
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1031 on: Today at 06:35:02 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 06:33:42 pm
They now have an easy run of games compared to what we have though.

Doesnt make a difference to me. They cant score goals. No such thing as an easy game for Arseletico.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1032 on: Today at 06:35:28 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:31:22 pm
It's good because they will take points off each other like today.

It'd be good for us to win the next game and then the next...
if we win our next two we will be at least 8 points ahead of City, their heads will totally fall of at that point. Think they also have Spurs next up.

The derby coming up too, United fans will be desperate for a City win in that!
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1033 on: Today at 06:36:30 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:35:28 pm
if we win our next two we will be at least 8 points ahead of City, their heads will totally fall of at that point. Think they also have Spurs next up.

The derby coming up too, United fans will be desperate for a City win in that!

City have Spurs at home then us away.

We just need to do our job at Southampton then welcome them to Anfield.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1034 on: Today at 06:37:07 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 06:29:21 pm
Other than the results for Man U and less so Everton.  Certainly in terms of our own aspirations it was a brilliant set of results for the second weekend running.

Nobody else in the top four has taken more than two points from the past two weekends!
It's funny how the mancs winning only registers for its complete irrelevance these days.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 9th/10th November
Reply #1035 on: Today at 06:37:18 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:31:17 pm
Four off City. Thats easily achieved.
since when?
