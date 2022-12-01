Havertz misses a sitter LOL.Both teams drop two points. Not a bad weekend.
Draws fine. Two points up on both of these for the week.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Guess we can't rule Arsenal out just yet, but seems more or less done for them.
Couldnt have asked for a better weekend of results.
Neville's 'ohhhh no' at Trossard killing the win 😂His hate v us has gone supernova. Think he's fallen out with Carragher aswell
Crosby Nick never fails.
Merson says it's a "confidence boosting result" for Arsenal. Is he back on the sauce?
You absolutely can. Theyre fucking crap. Even if our wheels fell off theyre not even making up the deficit on Man City. No way theyre that many points better than us and Man City if you watch them.
One point between 3rd and 9th! Crazy.
We are somehow nine points clear of Arsenal. What was the difference when we played them ?
Four off City. Thats easily achieved.
No way. Arsenal are crap, why is anyone worried about them?
They now have an easy run of games compared to what we have though.
It's good because they will take points off each other like today.It'd be good for us to win the next game and then the next...
if we win our next two we will be at least 8 points ahead of City, their heads will totally fall of at that point. Think they also have Spurs next up.The derby coming up too, United fans will be desperate for a City win in that!
Other than the results for Man U and less so Everton. Certainly in terms of our own aspirations it was a brilliant set of results for the second weekend running.Nobody else in the top four has taken more than two points from the past two weekends!
