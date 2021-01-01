Immobiles reputation is so damaged from that small stint in Germany, where he was the wrong profile of attacker for what Dortmund wanted. Had Bayern signed him at that time, he probably wouldve been excellent. A consistently brilliant poacher who will do well in any team with skilful, mobile creative players around him.



There is still one, maybe two, of the greatest Serie A players of the last 20 years not been selected yet. With one of them, theres been several far worse options taken in front of him.