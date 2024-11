Hey guys, sorry for the sudden vanishing act last night. I had phone call out of the blue and found out my aunt passed away. I'm pretty broken here and need to help my family sort everything out, so I'm going to have to bow out and ask you guys to finish the draft without me. Really sorry as I've been looking forward to this one for ages, but my head and heart won't be in it. Hope you all understand and can still finish the draft. Will log off for a bit now. Need to go outside and clear my head