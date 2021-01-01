« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion  (Read 1957 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,961
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #120 on: Today at 07:36:13 pm »
You must've felt how I felt when I finally landed non Man City or Chelsea Weah.  ;D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,072
  • JFT96
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #121 on: Today at 07:41:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:36:13 pm
You must've felt how I felt when I finally landed non Man City or Chelsea Weah.  ;D

Haha La Liga Thuram wasn't going to cut it.

Might try to recreate your Roman Phalanx formation now  :D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,961
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #122 on: Today at 07:54:14 pm »
The key to the Phalanx is picking no attacking players bar the forward.   :D

By the way a draft idea:

We pick players that were Greats/Good but not their peak versions.  One club players ruled out.  ;D

Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,072
  • JFT96
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #123 on: Today at 08:06:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:54:14 pm
The key to the Phalanx is picking no attacking players bar the forward.   :D

By the way a draft idea:

We pick players that were Greats/Good but not their peak versions.  One club players ruled out.  ;D

Well, I'm 2 for 2 so far  ;D

Lmao is the goal to make the worst team possible?
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,961
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #124 on: Today at 08:08:57 pm »
The goal of the Phalanx is to create a team even the likes of Mourinho, Simeone and Legohead now would dispise in terms of dark arts and defensiveness.  ;D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,072
  • JFT96
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #125 on: Today at 08:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:08:57 pm
The goal of the Phalanx is to create a team even the likes of Mourinho, Simeone and Legohead now would dispise in terms of dark arts and defensiveness.  ;D

No, I meant your draft idea haha
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,072
  • JFT96
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #126 on: Today at 08:11:07 pm »
Pick list is up to date. We're on 2 hour deadlines from this round onwards
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,961
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #127 on: Today at 08:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 08:10:20 pm
No, I meant your draft idea haha

Oh not really mate. Much like in that draft  e.g. you'd be picking AC Milan Ronaldinho for example and not his peak Barca version...Or Weah of Man City...
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,447
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:21:30 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:58:53 pm
Sorry for the delay gents, but gonna have to drop out. Have my grandma in ER since last night, and I'm not going to be able to be around much and don't want to drag the drafting. Good luck.

Sorry to hear that mate, hope she gets better soon. Hope you're all ok too.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,961
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #129 on: Today at 08:54:46 pm »
If VAR was around in Inzaghi's day he'd have the career goals tally of less than 40.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,987
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #130 on: Today at 09:16:40 pm »
Has the misses put you in the spare room Samie? Bitch mode is activated..
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,072
  • JFT96
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #131 on: Today at 09:23:08 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:16:40 pm
Has the misses put you in the spare room Samie? Bitch mode is activated..

I think he's still riding on the 'won a draft' high and thinks he's Mr Big Cheese now.

I'm liking this new Samie though. Adds a bit of spice which has been missing in here for awhile, Lawnmo would be proud
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,961
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #132 on: Today at 09:25:05 pm »
 ;D

I like cheese...and it's my house...I hope.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,961
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #133 on: Today at 09:26:10 pm »
But tell me that Inzaghi thing isn;t true?  ;D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,072
  • JFT96
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #134 on: Today at 09:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:26:10 pm
But tell me that Inzaghi thing isn;t true?  ;D

As draft organiser I have to remain neutral  :-X
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,778
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #135 on: Today at 10:00:27 pm »
I picked Shevchenko, scrolled up, saw hed been picked so deleted it and went for Desailly. Should have read the small print!
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,072
  • JFT96
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #136 on: Today at 10:04:17 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 10:00:27 pm
I picked Shevchenko, scrolled up, saw hed been picked so deleted it and went for Desailly. Should have read the small print!

FFS Nick. Vieri was my next pick too - guessing you wouldn't have picked both.

As an aside, I find it fascinating how one pick can set off a chain reaction of changed picks across the whole draft.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,447
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #137 on: Today at 10:17:18 pm »
Might not be around tomorrow much, can I leave my picks with someone?
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,441
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #138 on: Today at 10:39:37 pm »
Argh
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,072
  • JFT96
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #139 on: Today at 10:41:01 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 10:39:37 pm
Argh


You can of course have him as one of your foreign picks, but you're welcome to change him if he doesn't fit your plans now.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,441
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #140 on: Today at 10:47:28 pm »
Done betty, thankfully still early, fair bit of top quality talent still about.
Logged

Online Card Cheat

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,884
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #141 on: Today at 10:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on November  7, 2024, 09:01:10 pm
- Each player must have made a minimum of 50 Serie A appearances.

Does this include Serie B?

(for no particular reason...)
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,447
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #142 on: Today at 10:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:38:56 pm

I should be about.

Thanks. As soon as I figure out who I'm picking I'll PM you (although I might not know until it's actually my pick :P)
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,072
  • JFT96
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #143 on: Today at 10:53:29 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 10:47:28 pm
Done betty, thankfully still early, fair bit of top quality talent still about.

All good, mate. Mihajlovic was an excellent player too. Will delete my posts above in case anyone has the form on their list and wants to keep him hush!
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,072
  • JFT96
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #144 on: Today at 10:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Card Cheat on Today at 10:51:23 pm
Does this include Serie B?

(for no particular reason...)

Haha unfortunately not and I think I know exactly who you're looking at  :D

Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:51:35 pm
Thanks. As soon as I figure out who I'm picking I'll PM you (although I might not know until it's actually my pick :P)

Take your time. This is one of those drafts where sending advance picks is going to be very very hard.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Card Cheat

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,884
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #145 on: Today at 11:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 10:56:06 pm
Haha unfortunately not and I think I know exactly who you're looking at  :D

Acesta este un dezastru!
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,072
  • JFT96
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #146 on: Today at 11:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Card Cheat on Today at 11:03:18 pm
Acesta este un dezastru!

The wildcard may correct that  :-X

That's if people want to do it of course.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,072
  • JFT96
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #147 on: Today at 11:19:26 pm »
Haha great choice of picture, Popcorn  :D

Had vaguely hoped he might last another round so I could add him to my fortress backline, but it was always a longshot.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,256
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #148 on: Today at 11:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 11:19:26 pm
Haha great choice of picture, Popcorn  :D

Had vaguely hoped he might last another round so I could add him to my fortress backline, but it was always a longshot.
  Loved that moment with Saka so I had to utilise it.

Had to grab him there, loved him and he won 9 consecutive Serie A titles so felt right time to pick him.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,072
  • JFT96
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #149 on: Today at 11:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Popcorn on Today at 11:21:51 pm
  Loved that moment with Saka so I had to utilise it.

Had to grab him there, loved him and he won 9 consecutive Serie A titles so felt right time to pick him.

Definitely the right time. Especially with him not taking up any foreigner slots. One of my fave modern defenders.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 