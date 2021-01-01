You must've felt how I felt when I finally landed non Man City or Chelsea Weah.
The key to the Phalanx is picking no attacking players bar the forward. By the way a draft idea:We pick players that were Greats/Good but not their peak versions. One club players ruled out.
The goal of the Phalanx is to create a team even the likes of Mourinho, Simeone and Legohead now would dispise in terms of dark arts and defensiveness.
No, I meant your draft idea haha
Sorry for the delay gents, but gonna have to drop out. Have my grandma in ER since last night, and I'm not going to be able to be around much and don't want to drag the drafting. Good luck.
Has the misses put you in the spare room Samie? Bitch mode is activated..
But tell me that Inzaghi thing isn;t true?
Crosby Nick never fails.
I picked Shevchenko, scrolled up, saw hed been picked so deleted it and went for Desailly. Should have read the small print!
Argh
- Each player must have made a minimum of 50 Serie A appearances.
I should be about.
Done betty, thankfully still early, fair bit of top quality talent still about.
Does this include Serie B?(for no particular reason...)
Thanks. As soon as I figure out who I'm picking I'll PM you (although I might not know until it's actually my pick )
Haha unfortunately not and I think I know exactly who you're looking at
Acesta este un dezastru!
Haha great choice of picture, Popcorn Had vaguely hoped he might last another round so I could add him to my fortress backline, but it was always a longshot.
Loved that moment with Saka so I had to utilise it. Had to grab him there, loved him and he won 9 consecutive Serie A titles so felt right time to pick him.
