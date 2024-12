Yes likewise not had mine yet, i'm at the match tomorrow, does anyone know if the ticket office would give me duplicates if i show them ID?



For away games any duplicates need to be picked up at home teams ground as far as I'm aware, I don't think the TO have duplicates ready to hand out.I think Southampton are pretty good for it though to be fair, my mate had his ticket eaten by his mate’a dog for the league game (I know) and he was in the ground about 15 minutes after I was so hopefully won’t be an issue if they don’t turn up.