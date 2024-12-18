That was sold out within 15 seconds. There#s 100% bots at play here. These sales are selling out faster than humanly possible to click through.



there are definitely bots but there are also just quicker fingers. these limited sales favour savvy people who are probably quicker at doing these things overall or have had practicebut this is less than 450 tickets for a larger amount of fans buying them. of course they would be gone within seconds, especially if people are buying multiple for their mates. likely some are just being held in baskets too. for at least the first 30-45 minutes i'd always advise people to keep refreshing and not post on RAWK when you might miss a drop.i managed to get one and according to google captchas, i am not a bot