Author Topic: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)  (Read 7068 times)

Online 30fiver

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #120 on: Today at 09:05:44 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 09:37:26 pm
470 ish a couple hours ago

Was 420 ish for the first Brighton sale, with 180 ish returns added in the late sale

Down to 427 now, so status quo from Brighton first sale
Online RedSue

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #121 on: Today at 01:01:12 pm »
Showing sold out
Online ricky69

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #122 on: Today at 01:02:06 pm »
Got on dead at 1 sold out 👀
Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:02:07 pm »
Got one ! Wish they didn't put a queue up for every sale
Online adamc_5*

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #124 on: Today at 01:02:34 pm »
Managed to grab one straight away
Online RedSue

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:02:52 pm »
This is fuckin stupid came on and no tickets!!
Online Doc Evil

  • PunjabEvo - "Goin' Madrid lad? Gorranyspares?"
  • Kelvin McKenzie is a c*nt. SOS 7175
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #126 on: Today at 01:03:16 pm »
That was sold out within 15 seconds. There#s 100% bots at play here. These sales are selling out faster than humanly possible to click through.
Online RedSue

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #127 on: Today at 01:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Doc Evil on Today at 01:03:16 pm
That was sold out within 15 seconds. There#s 100% bots at play here. These sales are selling out faster than humanly possible to click through.

Totally agree
Online ChrisLFCKOP

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #128 on: Today at 01:05:01 pm »
Quote from: Doc Evil on Today at 01:03:16 pm
That was sold out within 15 seconds. There#s 100% bots at play here. These sales are selling out faster than humanly possible to click through.

I got one, just refreshing the page dead on 1pm
Online ricky69

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #129 on: Today at 01:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Doc Evil on Today at 01:03:16 pm
That was sold out within 15 seconds. There#s 100% bots at play here. These sales are selling out faster than humanly possible to click through.
Definitely there is no way that it can sell out that quick
Online PJJ

  • We won it 6 times in Madrid
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #130 on: Today at 01:05:29 pm »
what happened there?

Had tickets in basket and when i clicked to change name on the second ticket it froze and now they are gone.
Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #131 on: Today at 01:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Doc Evil on Today at 01:03:16 pm
That was sold out within 15 seconds. There#s 100% bots at play here. These sales are selling out faster than humanly possible to click through.

there are definitely bots but there are also just quicker fingers. these limited sales favour savvy people who are probably quicker at doing these things overall or have had practice

but this is less than 450 tickets for a larger amount of fans buying them. of course they would be gone within seconds, especially if people are buying multiple for their mates. likely some are just being held in baskets too. for at least the first 30-45 minutes i'd always advise people to keep refreshing and not post on RAWK when you might miss a drop.

i managed to get one and according to google captchas, i am not a bot
« Last Edit: Today at 01:10:05 pm by RainbowFlick »
Online anfieldash

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #132 on: Today at 01:07:14 pm »
Also just got one. Keep refreshing page, Some coming back out of baskets.
Online Danny Boy

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #133 on: Today at 01:08:16 pm »
I got 2 straight away
