Author Topic: CL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83Gakpo 65  (Read 1852 times)

TepidT2O

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #120 on: Today at 09:32:26 pm »
How long is Leverkusens unbeaten run away from home?  18 months?

This is impressive.
Wabaloolah

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #121 on: Today at 09:33:01 pm »
72 Dom coming on shortly, we get two chances following some fantastic play as first Macca gets a shot saved low down and the rebound falls to Trent but he can't keep his shit down and it's into the Kop

Curtis off for Dom
TepidT2O

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #122 on: Today at 09:33:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:32:26 pm
How long is Leverkusens unbeaten run away from home?  18 months?

This is impressive.
32 games it seems
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #123 on: Today at 09:33:46 pm »
Well played, Curtis.  :wellin
duvva 💅

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #124 on: Today at 09:33:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:32:26 pm
How long is Leverkusens unbeaten run away from home?  18 months?

This is impressive.
For those who use the phrase Id say this is the statement performance theyve been looking for if we can finish it off
Peabee

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #125 on: Today at 09:34:02 pm »
Slot is like a chess GM. He has the players wait for an opening, patiently, before attacking in the endgame.
Peabee

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #126 on: Today at 09:36:00 pm »
In other news, Celtic now 3-1.  :o
Wabaloolah

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #127 on: Today at 09:36:03 pm »
75 looks like we are maintaining control of the game nicely but we are still looking to add a third.

Over to Mons to bring us home
Wabaloolah

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #128 on: Today at 09:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:36:00 pm
In other news, Celtic now 3-1.  :o
poor Jurgen
Peabee

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #129 on: Today at 09:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:36:22 pm
poor Jurgen

Rodgers will be having a good wank tonight.
MonsLibpool

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #130 on: Today at 09:37:36 pm »
77 We work it out well to Gakpo but his lofted through ball to Salah is too heavy and runs through to Hradecky.
Wabaloolah

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #131 on: Today at 09:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:25:41 pm
Clattenburg backtracking.

Another assist from the Egyptian Pharoah.
he's clueless, said he thought that Gakpo looked in front of the ball so was offside, failed to spot that Gakpo was behind the last defender so that was irrelevant anyway
Peabee

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #132 on: Today at 09:38:19 pm »
Milan beating the Council scroungers 3-1 too.
MonsLibpool

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #133 on: Today at 09:38:39 pm »
79 Hoffman receives it on the far right and his low cut back is well intercepted by Konate who seems to be everywhere.
Wabaloolah

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #134 on: Today at 09:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:37:01 pm
Rodgers will be having a good wank tonight.
😀
Wabaloolah

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #135 on: Today at 09:39:31 pm »
Here comes Darwin, for Cody, another impressive performance from him
MonsLibpool

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #136 on: Today at 09:40:45 pm »
79 Gakpo cuts inside on the left side of his box and tries to find Szoboszlai in a central position. It was blocked and eventually petered out for a goalkick.

Nunez, Bradley and Robertson on for Gakpo, Tsimikas and Trent
TepidT2O

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #137 on: Today at 09:41:11 pm »
City 4-1 down!
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #138 on: Today at 09:41:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:41:11 pm
City 4-1 down!

Night is getting even better. 😂
SP

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #139 on: Today at 09:42:39 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:41:53 pm
Night is getting even better. 😂

And better
Wabaloolah

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #140 on: Today at 09:42:41 pm »
That should be that, what another ball from Mo
Wabaloolah

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #141 on: Today at 09:42:57 pm »
TepidT2O

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83Gakpo 65
« Reply #142 on: Today at 09:43:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:17:17 pm
57 They give it away in their area but we cant capitalise.

This has got even more turgid!
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 09:30:40 pm
Two glorious goals since...

Is the match now unturgid?

Uneven, perhaps? Is that unodd?

I turned the tide with my misery folks!
MonsLibpool

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #143 on: Today at 09:43:44 pm »
83 3-0!

Salah finds Diaz with a brilliant far post cross. He took a touch (bodying his marker at the same time) and placed it into the far post.
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 Gakpo 65
« Reply #144 on: Today at 09:44:37 pm »
Quote from: SP on Today at 09:42:39 pm
And better

Been a masterful performance by the Reds this half.
duvva 💅

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83Gakpo 65
« Reply #145 on: Today at 09:44:42 pm »
Just another fantastic Liverpool goal.

Nunez great in the build up. Then nearly bettered it until he played the final ball
MonsLibpool

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83Gakpo 65
« Reply #146 on: Today at 09:44:58 pm »
85 We cleared a cross and Nunez drives us up the pitch all by himself but he misplaced the final pass.
Wabaloolah

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83Gakpo 65
« Reply #147 on: Today at 09:45:02 pm »
Kelleher 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 x2
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83Gakpo 65
« Reply #148 on: Today at 09:45:18 pm »
Nice saves Kelleher!
MonsLibpool

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83Gakpo 65
« Reply #149 on: Today at 09:45:53 pm »
86 Kelleher makes a good double save to deny both Schick and Wirtz.
Wabaloolah

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83Gakpo 65
« Reply #150 on: Today at 09:46:28 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:44:37 pm
Been a masterful performance by the Reds this half.
we are a lot more patient than we used to be under Klopp, we aren't used to watching it but it's been a fantastic 2nd half performance, particularly from the hour mark
duvva 💅

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83Gakpo 65
« Reply #151 on: Today at 09:46:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:45:18 pm
Nice saves Kelleher!
Hes so good
duvva 💅

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83Gakpo 65
« Reply #152 on: Today at 09:47:27 pm »
Deserves both a rest and the standing ovation hes getting.

Brilliant tonight Ibou
Wabaloolah

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83Gakpo 65
« Reply #153 on: Today at 09:47:40 pm »
Sublime from Ibo, great performance again
MonsLibpool

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83Gakpo 65
« Reply #154 on: Today at 09:47:57 pm »
87 Andrich finds space just outside a box and his low, left footed shot is well saved by Kelleher.

The resulting corner was cleared as far as Frimpong who volleyed high from outside the box.

Quansah replaces Konate for his first CL appearance?
TepidT2O

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83Gakpo 65
« Reply #155 on: Today at 09:48:17 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:46:30 pm
Hes so good
And when he retires hes still got the role of Noel Edmonds impersonator.  What more could you want from life
duvva 💅

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83Gakpo 65
« Reply #156 on: Today at 09:49:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:48:17 pm
And when he retires hes still got the role of Noel Edmonds impersonator.  What more could you want from life
Recognition as more than just a good second keeper :)
TepidT2O

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83Gakpo 65
« Reply #157 on: Today at 09:49:42 pm »
Xabi Alonso sing the Kop. When his side are 3-0 down ;D
MonsLibpool

Re: CL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83Gakpo 65
« Reply #158 on: Today at 09:49:50 pm »
89 Szoboszlai finds Mac Allister with a volleyed backheel and the latter played in Salah whose placed shot was blocked.
