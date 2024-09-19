« previous next »
CL: Liverpool v Bayer Leverkussen

Online jillc

CL: Liverpool v Bayer Leverkussen
Today at 06:53:14 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 12:57:14 am

Referee - Danny Makkelie NED
Assistant Referees - Hessel Steegstra NED,
Jan de Vries NED
Fourth official - Allard Lindhout NED
VAR - Rob Dieperink NED
Assistant VAR - Clay Ruperti NED

For a while last season this match up appeared destined to take place in Dublin as the UEFA Cup Final. It would be the passing of the baton from Jurgen to his successor Xabi Alonso.

However things didnt quite play out that way. While Leverkusen kept their end of the bargain our season petered out. Knocked out by eventual winners Atalanta, who battered these with one of the all time great final performances from Ademola Lookman.

And somewhere along the way as rumours built that he would be our next manager, Xabi ruled himself out and decided to stay with Leverkusen and lead them into the CL - their reward for winning the league, going the whole season unbeaten (bar the UEFA Cup Final).


I was disappointed at the time as he seems to be an excellent young coach, and I hoped he would relish the chance to return and build on the foundations Jurgen has laid. I respect his decision however, to remain loyal and see whether he could bring further success to Leverkusen and gain greater experience before taking on a bigger job.

It always looked like it would be difficult for Leverkusen to repeat last season heroics but theyve made a slightly underwhelming start to their title defence. They were finally beaten in the league by Leipzig surrendering a two goal lead to lose 3-2. That remains their only League defeat but theyve drawn four out of the other eight games. Drawing their last match 0-0 on Friday night.

In this competition they have 7 out of 9 points drawing their last game away at Brest after beating Slots old team Feyenoord and AC Milan. I did watch most of their game against Feyenoord, who were the better team until Leverkusen scored prompting Feyenoord to collapse.


Looking at their stats suggests theyre perhaps struggling to score, Frimpong is their highest scorer overall with 5 but none of their recognised strikers has more than a goal. Xhaka with 3 is their second highest scorer. Fritz is chief of assists with 7.

They dont appear to be missing more than a couple of players (Adli and Belocian). We remain without Alisson, Harvey and Jota. Konate is a possible after easing injury fears but Gomez could start if not. Chiesas availability is unclear.


This will very much be two almost full strength strong teams with young upcoming coaches colliding. Both of us have realistic ambitions to secure silverware this season and this match, while not the be all and end all, is a really interesting test and opportunity to see where we are at.

At home I always think we can win but these are one of the best teams in Europe right now. They may not be one of the classical European names but this feels like an important game to win.

Our 100% start means we have built in some leeway but I imagine a win would help instil even more belief in our players that we have the ability to win the biggest trophys.

Hard to predict, my gut feeling is were better than them and will prove it on the night with a raucous Anfield being treated to a high quality game but one in which we win by a goal or two.

"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: CL: Liverpool v Bayer Leverkussen
Reply #1 on: Today at 06:53:54 pm


Re: CL: Liverpool v Bayer Leverkussen
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:59:04 pm
Crowd sounding up for it. Bonfire Night helping create quite a background
Re: CL: Liverpool v Bayer Leverkussen
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:00:13 pm
A minutes silence for those who have died in the Valencia floods
Re: CL: Liverpool v Bayer Leverkussen
Reply #4 on: Today at 08:00:43 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:00:13 pm
A minutes silence for those who have died in the Valencia floods

RIP, indeed.  :(
Re: CL: Liverpool v Bayer Leverkussen
Reply #5 on: Today at 08:01:57 pm
0 Leverkusen get us under way.  The reds attack the Anfield Road end in the first half
Re: CL: Liverpool v Bayer Leverkussen
Reply #6 on: Today at 08:02:40 pm
1 early attack by Gakpo and Diaz

Gakpo is on the left and Diaz central as I expected
Re: CL: Liverpool v Bayer Leverkussen
Reply #7 on: Today at 08:03:57 pm
3 Boniface with  a shot from the edge of the area which is weak and wide
Re: CL: Liverpool v Bayer Leverkussen
Reply #8 on: Today at 08:05:47 pm
Been a bright start by us
Re: CL: Liverpool v Bayer Leverkussen
Reply #9 on: Today at 08:05:55 pm
5 Gakpo with a shot on the edge of 5e D blocked
Re: CL: Liverpool v Bayer Leverkussen
Reply #10 on: Today at 08:06:03 pm
Loads of fireworks going off round Anfield
Re: CL: Liverpool v Bayer Leverkussen
Reply #11 on: Today at 08:07:16 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:05:55 pm
5 Gakpo with a shot on the edge of 5e D blocked
Felt like he had a better chance to shoot just before he did
Re: CL: Liverpool v Bayer Leverkussen
Reply #12 on: Today at 08:08:11 pm
I like to see Cody involved.
Re: CL: Liverpool v Bayer Leverkussen
Reply #13 on: Today at 08:10:51 pm
9 Frimpong with a cross for the right and Konate heads clear

Wipes him out, but hes back up quickly
Re: CL: Liverpool v Bayer Leverkussen
Reply #14 on: Today at 08:13:23 pm
12 not much happening right now, both sides trying for midfield domination
Re: CL: Liverpool v Bayer Leverkussen
Reply #15 on: Today at 08:16:12 pm
14 a flowing move as a Diaz wriggles down the left, he cuts acorss the area, finds Salah who lays it off to Jones.his shit is straight at the keeper
Re: CL: Liverpool v Bayer Leverkussen
Reply #16 on: Today at 08:16:44 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:16:12 pm
14 a flowing move as a Diaz wriggles down the left, he cuts acorss the area, finds Salah who lays it off to Jones.his shit is straight at the keeper
Great move started and nearly finished by Curtis
Re: CL: Liverpool v Bayer Leverkussen
Reply #17 on: Today at 08:17:01 pm
Over to Jill
