

Great OP Duvva. Playing these always brings back happy memories of 2005. In those days if you wanted to travel to a European away you could because touts hadnt yet choked supply and created a f*cking market for it. Went with a mate, spent a couple of days in Cologne and went to the game. Had no idea till then that they were named after the chemical company (always assumed it was just a name like Bayern). Our section had bar heaters in the roof and the home fans singing Rockin all over the world when they got a consolation goal in a 3-1 win for us. I believe it was also the game where Rafa wandered into a pub the night before to meet the fans but I missed it. Very apt that Xabi should be their manager now.



2-0 to us.