Reading about how they play through the press well makes me wonder, how much of the increase in goals conceded recently is down to Jota not being fit? I think he is key in the early 20-30 mins and often like an extra midfielder. Nunez is athletic but to my eye not as effective pressing.
If this is true we need him to really focus his efforts.
Not really, Arsenal, Chelsea and Brighton all exploited our 424 pressing shape, they got front players to drop deep and wide players to push wide so our two pivots got dragged out to the wings vacating the middle, so once they beat the press (which lacked intensity) they had half the middle of the pitch open to pass/run into their front players.
Slot changed this by inverting a fullback properly to switch us to 334 out of possession vs Brighton and we got control.
Its interesting because is this how they usually play and our opposition analysis missed it, or did they switch it knowing how we play..
Nunez has some of the best off the ball numbers in the league.