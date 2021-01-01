« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov  (Read 3191 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:39:16 pm »
really looking forward to the game tomorrow

2 great teams and managers

hope the crowd gives alonso the reception he deserves
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:42:25 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:24:53 pm
weird situation after a few games in this new format. as rightly pointed out above, a win here obviously gets us even closer to auto qualification (and in theory allows 'more rotation' - although it's not like we'd send out the youth team if we'd qualified anyway). but there's so many more games now, and so much dross, that there's just no jeopardy on this fixture. we could 'play the kids' and lose 3-0 and it would scarcely affect our standing/chances of making it out the group so long as we beat the other whippng boys. feels weird compared to knowing that a win/loss counts for more when you're only directly competing with the opponent and two others (and 0 points for you is also 3 points for a rival)

It helps if you win your pot 1 and 2 away games within the first 3... Ask Bayern or the Madrid teams if they feel any jeopardy.

I get the point on not being able to particularly affect your 'rivals', but on the flip side, it means both teams are far more incentivised to go for 3 points regardless of who's playing.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:48:36 pm »

Great OP Duvva. Playing these always brings back happy memories of 2005. In those days if you wanted to travel to a European away you could because touts hadnt yet choked supply and created a f*cking market for it. Went with a mate, spent a couple of days in Cologne and went to the game. Had no idea till then that they were named after the chemical company (always assumed it was just a name like Bayern).  Our section had bar heaters in the roof and the home fans singing Rockin all over the world when they got a consolation goal in a 3-1 win for us.  I believe it was also the game where Rafa wandered into a pub the night before to meet the fans but I missed it.  Very apt that Xabi should be their manager now.

2-0 to us.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:56:54 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 10:42:25 pm
It helps if you win your pot 1 and 2 away games within the first 3... Ask Bayern or the Madrid teams if they feel any jeopardy.

I get the point on not being able to particularly affect your 'rivals', but on the flip side, it means both teams are far more incentivised to go for 3 points regardless of who's playing.
i did say it's as a result of those games to be fair!

I can't imagine Madrid are feeling much jeopardy. they're 3 points clear of anyone who could usurp them for a qualifying spot, with 5 more opportunities available for them (with one of the strongest squads in europe) to pick up more points and pray that PSV don't outdo their total by 5.

on the latter, maybe two groups of 18 would make it midly more interesting.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:51:36 pm »
This will be our toughest fixture, CL, LC or League, so far.
Heart says a win, brain says a draw.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:03:15 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:51:36 pm
This will be our toughest fixture, CL, LC or League, so far.
Heart says a win, brain says a draw.

I take it you're presuming this is last season's Leverkusen?  ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:40:09 am »
Great OP Duuva.
Excited for this.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:13:32 am »
I'm ready for a Joe Gomez winner. 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:22:57 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PoTQoAASlPQ&amp;t=31s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PoTQoAASlPQ&amp;t=31s</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3x3YPy98Cb8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3x3YPy98Cb8</a>
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #49 on: Today at 06:48:15 am »
Looking forward to welcome Xabi back!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #50 on: Today at 07:10:59 am »
Reading about how they play through the press well makes me wonder, how much of the increase in goals conceded recently is down to Jota not being fit? I think he is key in the early 20-30 mins and often like an extra midfielder. Nunez is athletic but to my eye not as effective pressing.
If this is true we need him to really focus his efforts.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #51 on: Today at 07:27:11 am »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 07:10:59 am
Reading about how they play through the press well makes me wonder, how much of the increase in goals conceded recently is down to Jota not being fit? I think he is key in the early 20-30 mins and often like an extra midfielder. Nunez is athletic but to my eye not as effective pressing.
If this is true we need him to really focus his efforts.

Not really, Arsenal, Chelsea and Brighton all exploited our 424 pressing shape, they got front players to drop deep and wide players to push wide so our two pivots got dragged out to the wings vacating the middle, so once they beat the press (which lacked intensity) they had half the middle of the pitch open to pass/run into their front players.

Slot changed this by inverting a fullback properly to switch us to 334 out of possession vs Brighton and we got control.

Its interesting because is this how they usually play and our opposition analysis missed it, or did they switch it knowing how we play..

Nunez has some of the best off the ball numbers in the league.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #52 on: Today at 07:45:55 am »
15-16 points theoretically needed for top 8. We have 9 with 5 games to go. 2 wins and a draw from those 5 will get us there.

We absolutely need to finish in the top 8. We dont want a 2 leg play off sandwiched between a packed league/cup calendar in February.

Yes, it's nice to have Xabi back at Anfield and he's done an incredible job at Bayer. But I want him to leave without any points.

Still waiting for that statement result to match the performance. I want to see it tonight.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #53 on: Today at 07:46:28 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:27:11 am
Not really, Arsenal, Chelsea and Brighton all exploited our 424 pressing shape, they got front players to drop deep and wide players to push wide so our two pivots got dragged out to the wings vacating the middle, so once they beat the press (which lacked intensity) they had half the middle of the pitch open to pass/run into their front players.

Slot changed this by inverting a fullback properly to switch us to 334 out of possession vs Brighton and we got control.

Its interesting because is this how they usually play and our opposition analysis missed it, or did they switch it knowing how we play..

Nunez has some of the best off the ball numbers in the league.
Theyre also better teams than we played earlier in the fall.
