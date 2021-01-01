weird situation after a few games in this new format. as rightly pointed out above, a win here obviously gets us even closer to auto qualification (and in theory allows 'more rotation' - although it's not like we'd send out the youth team if we'd qualified anyway). but there's so many more games now, and so much dross, that there's just no jeopardy on this fixture. we could 'play the kids' and lose 3-0 and it would scarcely affect our standing/chances of making it out the group so long as we beat the other whippng boys. feels weird compared to knowing that a win/loss counts for more when you're only directly competing with the opponent and two others (and 0 points for you is also 3 points for a rival)
It helps if you win your pot 1 and 2 away games within the first 3... Ask Bayern or the Madrid teams if they feel any jeopardy.I get the point on not being able to particularly affect your 'rivals', but on the flip side, it means both teams are far more incentivised to go for 3 points regardless of who's playing.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
This will be our toughest fixture, CL, LC or League, so far.Heart says a win, brain says a draw.
