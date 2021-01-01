« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov

really looking forward to the game tomorrow

2 great teams and managers

hope the crowd gives alonso the reception he deserves
weird situation after a few games in this new format. as rightly pointed out above, a win here obviously gets us even closer to auto qualification (and in theory allows 'more rotation' - although it's not like we'd send out the youth team if we'd qualified anyway). but there's so many more games now, and so much dross, that there's just no jeopardy on this fixture. we could 'play the kids' and lose 3-0 and it would scarcely affect our standing/chances of making it out the group so long as we beat the other whippng boys. feels weird compared to knowing that a win/loss counts for more when you're only directly competing with the opponent and two others (and 0 points for you is also 3 points for a rival)

It helps if you win your pot 1 and 2 away games within the first 3... Ask Bayern or the Madrid teams if they feel any jeopardy.

I get the point on not being able to particularly affect your 'rivals', but on the flip side, it means both teams are far more incentivised to go for 3 points regardless of who's playing.
Great OP Duvva. Playing these always brings back happy memories of 2005. In those days if you wanted to travel to a European away you could because touts hadnt yet choked supply and created a f*cking market for it. Went with a mate, spent a couple of days in Cologne and went to the game. Had no idea till then that they were named after the chemical company (always assumed it was just a name like Bayern).  Our section had bar heaters in the roof and the home fans singing Rockin all over the world when they got a consolation goal in a 3-1 win for us.  I believe it was also the game where Rafa wandered into a pub the night before to meet the fans but I missed it.  Very apt that Xabi should be their manager now.

2-0 to us.
