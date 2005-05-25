Referee - Danny Makkelie NED

Assistant Referees - Hessel Steegstra NED,

Jan de Vries NED

Fourth official - Allard Lindhout NED

VAR - Rob Dieperink NED

Assistant VAR - Clay Ruperti NED

For a while last season this match up appeared destined to take place in Dublin as the UEFA Cup Final. It would be the passing of the baton from Jurgen to his successor Xabi Alonso.However things didnt quite play out that way. While Leverkusen kept their end of the bargain our season petered out. Knocked out by eventual winners Atalanta, who battered these with one of the all time great final performances from Ademola Lookman.And somewhere along the way as rumours built that he would be our next manager, Xabi ruled himself out and decided to stay with Leverkusen and lead them into the CL - their reward for winning the league, going the whole season unbeaten (bar the UEFA Cup Final).I was disappointed at the time as he seems to be an excellent young coach, and I hoped he would relish the chance to return and build on the foundations Jurgen has laid. I respect his decision however, to remain loyal and see whether he could bring further success to Leverkusen and gain greater experience before taking on a bigger job.It always looked like it would be difficult for Leverkusen to repeat last season heroics but theyve made a slightly underwhelming start to their title defence. They were finally beaten in the league by Leipzig surrendering a two goal lead to lose 3-2. That remains their only League defeat but theyve drawn four out of the other eight games. Drawing their last match 0-0 on Friday night.In this competition they have 7 out of 9 points drawing their last game away at Brest after beating Slots old team Feyenoord and AC Milan. I did watch most of their game against Feyenoord, who were the better team until Leverkusen scored prompting Feyenoord to collapse.Looking at their stats suggests theyre perhaps struggling to score, Frimpong is their highest scorer overall with 5 but none of their recognised strikers has more than a goal. Xhaka with 3 is their second highest scorer. Fritz is chief of assists with 7.They dont appear to be missing more than a couple of players (Adli and Belocian). We remain without Alisson, Harvey and Jota. Konate is a possible after easing injury fears but Gomez could start if not. Chiesas availability is unclear.This will very much be two almost full strength strong teams with young upcoming coaches colliding. Both of us have realistic ambitions to secure silverware this season and this match, while not the be all and end all, is a really interesting test and opportunity to see where we are at.At home I always think we can win but these are one of the best teams in Europe right now. They may not be one of the classical European names but this feels like an important game to win.Our 100% start means we have built in some leeway but I imagine it would help instil even more belief in our players that we have the ability to win the biggest trophys.Hard to predict, my gut feeling is were better than them and will prove it on the night with a raucous Anfield being treated to a high quality game but one in which we win by a goal or two.