« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov  (Read 988 times)

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,206
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« on: Today at 12:57:14 am »

Referee - Danny Makkelie NED
Assistant Referees - Hessel Steegstra NED,
Jan de Vries NED
Fourth official - Allard Lindhout NED
VAR - Rob Dieperink NED
Assistant VAR - Clay Ruperti NED

For a while last season this match up appeared destined to take place in Dublin as the UEFA Cup Final. It would be the passing of the baton from Jurgen to his successor Xabi Alonso.

However things didnt quite play out that way. While Leverkusen kept their end of the bargain our season petered out. Knocked out by eventual winners Atalanta, who battered these with one of the all time great final performances from Ademola Lookman.

And somewhere along the way as rumours built that he would be our next manager, Xabi ruled himself out and decided to stay with Leverkusen and lead them into the CL - their reward for winning the league, going the whole season unbeaten (bar the UEFA Cup Final).


I was disappointed at the time as he seems to be an excellent young coach, and I hoped he would relish the chance to return and build on the foundations Jurgen has laid. I respect his decision however, to remain loyal and see whether he could bring further success to Leverkusen and gain greater experience before taking on a bigger job.

It always looked like it would be difficult for Leverkusen to repeat last season heroics but theyve made a slightly underwhelming start to their title defence. They were finally beaten in the league by Leipzig surrendering a two goal lead to lose 3-2. That remains their only League defeat but theyve drawn four out of the other eight games. Drawing their last match 0-0 on Friday night.

In this competition they have 7 out of 9 points drawing their last game away at Brest after beating Slots old team Feyenoord and AC Milan. I did watch most of their game against Feyenoord, who were the better team until Leverkusen scored prompting Feyenoord to collapse.


Looking at their stats suggests theyre perhaps struggling to score, Frimpong is their highest scorer overall with 5 but none of their recognised strikers has more than a goal. Xhaka with 3 is their second highest scorer. Fritz is chief of assists with 7.

They dont appear to be missing more than a couple of players (Adli and Belocian). We remain without Alisson, Harvey and Jota. Konate is a possible after easing injury fears but Gomez could start if not. Chiesas availability is unclear.


This will very much be two almost full strength strong teams with young upcoming coaches colliding. Both of us have realistic ambitions to secure silverware this season and this match, while not the be all and end all, is a really interesting test and opportunity to see where we are at.

At home I always think we can win but these are one of the best teams in Europe right now. They may not be one of the classical European names but this feels like an important game to win.

Our 100% start means we have built in some leeway but I imagine it would help instil even more belief in our players that we have the ability to win the biggest trophys.

Hard to predict, my gut feeling is were better than them and will prove it on the night with a raucous Anfield being treated to a high quality game but one in which we win by a goal or two.


« Last Edit: Today at 01:25:42 am by duvva 💅 »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,684
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:08:13 am »
Nice one Duvva.

Not watched so much of Leverkusen this season, but its apparent they are not following in BVBs 2012 team footsteps of being even more spectacular and repeating their league triumph.

Anything but, no team is getting blown away in the league, and in fact they are struggling against teams a champion should beat, they are lagging big time.

Its not even a question to be honest if LFC are better - they are better all over the pitch, never mind in depth. At a push, Florian Wirz is the only one of theirs that may have a chance.

I fully expect Liverpool to go strong and put this game to bed comfortably.

Look forward to seeing their fans, they have a good relationship with LFC fans. Im sure there will be a lot of pre and post game camaraderie.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:51:12 am »
^ hope everyone from Leverkusen has a great time in the city.
Wed both take a point right?

Thanks Duvva
Logged

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Danke Juergen
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,485
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:01:37 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Great op thanks Duvva, as one who oozed accommodation in Dublin and hastily cancelled it, I agree this match is long overdue.
Had seen they were not doing as well as last season but had not realised their forwards are not scoring.
Fortunately I am going to his and looking forward to it. Should be a great night. I agree, we can win this!
Have seen Ibou not too badly injured but this may be a bit too soon? Gomez deserves the start. Diaz, Curtis and Robbo to also come in I expect.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,634
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:09:42 am »
Lets batter them.

4-0 to the reds.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:47:01 am »
fThis will be the 3rd time I've seen these play us at Anfield... we won both the previous times.
Having said that the away leg defeat to these in 2002 was one of those defeats that was like a punch in the guts...it was that bad.   
Expecting Gomez to retain his place, Jones also to start.
Good solid 2-0 win for me.
Logged

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,187
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:24:54 am »
I think this is a bigger game than many believe, perhaps. If we win it, we have a little wiggle room to rotate in future games. We lose it, then we go into the Real game under a bit of pressure, lose that, and suddenly, we have to go stronger in future games at the possible expense of rotation when the domestic season goes into its busiest stage.

Go once more, I say. Only rotate where it is really necessary. Hopefully, with an extra day at Villa and some getting a break for the internationals, we'll be okay.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,748
  • Believer
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:51:46 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 08:24:54 am
I think this is a bigger game than many believe, perhaps. If we win it, we have a little wiggle room to rotate in future games. We lose it, then we go into the Real game under a bit of pressure, lose that, and suddenly, we have to go stronger in future games at the possible expense of rotation when the domestic season goes into its busiest stage.

Go once more, I say. Only rotate where it is really necessary. Hopefully, with an extra day at Villa and some getting a break for the internationals, we'll be okay.

I agree with you mate. I also think that Saturday signified something. This will sound odd given our season so far, but Saturday felt like a real momentum builder. Something happened on Saturday. One of those moments that felt pivotal and these next 2 games can cement that feeling, starting with Leverkusen.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,123
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:27:23 am »
Robbo, Jones, Gomez and Diaz all to start.

A win here would be huge with regards to qualifying.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:35:41 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:27:23 am
Robbo, Jones, Gomez and Diaz all to start.

A win here would be huge with regards to qualifying.

Win this and were basically there. Can play extremely weakened teams for the last 4 games.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,050
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:39:14 am »
Win the next two home games, and it could have a huge impact, on the rest of our season.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,740
  • The first five yards........
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:42:17 am »
Nice stuff Duvva.

We've never lost to a German team at Anfield and I'm not expecting us to break that record on Tuesday. Like you I just have an instinct we'll win. I saw a bit of Xabi's team last year. Great side to watch, finding wonderful angles on the pitch, but it was impossible not to notice how courteous Bundesliga football is. Midfield players are allowed to turn on the ball on the edge of an opponent's box for example. Challenges come in....eventually. It's no wonder that Xhaka had a great season. He's a fine player but he needs plenty of time. He never got that in the Premier League. He's getting it now.

But hopefully not on Tuesday. If Liverpool maintain a Premier League intensity they'll win this comfortably. And this is where Anfield comes in. Leverkusen will want to play to the monotonous drum beat of their supporters. The Kop needs to lead and help turn the match into a hurricane.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,514
  • BoRac
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:44:31 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:35:41 am
Win this and were basically there. Can play extremely weakened teams for the last 4 games.

We probably should start rotating more heavily in the CL, but I can't see it happening any time soon. In particular, it would be great to give everyone a rest before we play Man City, but there's no way we field a weakened team against Real Madrid. Hopefully we do it at least in the last two games in January, especially if we're still in the League Cup.

Back on topic, Leverkusen seem to be struggling a bit this season, I expect a relatively comfortable win tomorrow.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:47:37 am »
Hopefully we get in to these nice and early rather than letting them have 45mins of low tempo stuff before we start playing.

Rest Mac, let Ibou have the night off and get it won.

Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,601
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:13:43 am »
As long as there are no injuries anything is ok with me.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,730
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:14:56 am »
Win this and we're laughing.  A lot less pressure on the Real match, and we'll be all set for Villa.  Really interested to see how Leverkusen play at Anfield, I expect they'll get through our press and behind the midfield a few times, but we really should be putting them away.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,878
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:20:31 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:44:31 am
We probably should start rotating more heavily in the CL, but I can't see it happening any time soon. In particular, it would be great to give everyone a rest before we play Man City, but there's no way we field a weakened team against Real Madrid. Hopefully we do it at least in the last two games in January, especially if we're still in the League Cup.

Back on topic, Leverkusen seem to be struggling a bit this season, I expect a relatively comfortable win tomorrow.

Beat Leverkusen and Madrid and we probably will rotate quite heavily in the last 3 games in the league phase, the next two are extremely important to how the rest of the season goes. Finishing top 8 means two less games to play so will give us up to 5 games worth of rest and rotation. Go strong for them both then see where we are after, Anfield will be up for both as well!
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,100
  • SPQR
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:54:31 am »
They're not as good as they were last season and are struggling a bit. If we get out of the gates quick we can grab a couple of goals. Mind you our performances haven't been that good despite our results so we'll have to possibly increase the intensity in this one. I reckon we'll win 2-0 or 3-1 unless we're completely off the boil like in the first halves vs Arsenal and Brighton.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,163
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:05:33 pm »
Since Alonso got to Leverkusen they've not faced a side as good as us yet. Munich and Dortmund aren't great anymore, Atalanta are a decent side but not quite one of the top ones in Europe, meanwhile we look like a team that can compete in every competition with quality all over the pitch. If we win this one I'd be surprised if we don't end up in one of the top few spots.

Kelleher
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Robbo
Gravenberch
Jones   Szoboszlai
Salah   Nunez   Diaz

Plenty to change it from the bench. Should win but a draw wouldn't be the end of the world.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 