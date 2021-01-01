That first half was so bad yesterday, the pressing and intensity was half hearted, going through the motion garbage. Turn up with that mentality against any team and you are going to get turned over, let alone against a team like Brighton who are so technically skilled and brave t play out from the back.



The 2nd half was night and day - the intensity, the pressing, the aggression. It serves as a timely reminder that extra quality only wins football matches once you've won the battle, going through the motions gets you nothing.



Really liked the performances of the subs, Gomez, Jones, Diaz, Endo with the right mentality to be aggressive and work themselves into the ground, Brighton found it much harder to play round us because of that.