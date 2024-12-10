Just got home and had the chance to watch the replay.



Ugh. That first half. Not only were we not very good, but I think they were excellent and also extremely lucky with the bounce of the ball. They had a couple great accidental breaks that put us under pressure. But, to be fair, we looked pretty uninspired too.



I heard Slot say he didn't change tactics so much at halftime but rather challenged them to just be better, give more effort, go into challenges harder, be more aggressive across the board. We were clearly the better team in the second half and by some distance. Don't think BHA could sustain their effort nor their luck of the ball either.



Felt like the ref was just weird. Seemed to give every single thing they wanted in the first 35 minutes, but then he started calling some fouls on them. Then, the second half he just went 1980s on everyone and let all kinds of questionable tackles go both ways. I don't think we got the better of the ref in the second half, but I sure don't think we got screwed over either.



Anyway, considering the other results, this was immense three points. My only worry is that to call up the second half effort and the energy expended to make that comeback, we're not going to be able to sustain that without some reinforcements. So crucial to get Harvey and Jota back and to then use the full roster. At this pace, our guys are going to lose their legs about mid-March.