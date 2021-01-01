« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 06:14:45 pm
Wins like this and days like these can help you win titles..
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 05:29:07 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:29:07 pm
This season is going to be a lot of that but different to previous years
People arent generally accepting it yet but City have real problems .. itll be a mid 80s winning points total imo

Ill believe the doubt of City when it shows physically. Ive heard it every year. Not saying youre wrong but not getting my hopes up at all
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 06:16:19 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 05:25:42 pm
Not celebrated a goal like that in a while!
Same mate, for both actually.
I'm getting to old for games like that, fml.

Joey G absolutely magnificent when he came on.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 06:16:58 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:29:07 pm
This season is going to be a lot of that but different to previous years
People arent generally accepting it yet but City have real problems .. itll be a mid 80s winning points total imo

Zero chance that happens
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 06:34:10 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:15:46 pm
Ill believe the doubt of City when it shows physically. Ive heard it every year. Not saying youre wrong but not getting my hopes up at all
Yep. 23 points from 10 isnt bad and they always hit another level after Christmas.

So early to be thinking about the title anyway. Still such early days for the coach. What I will say is that today really felt like something- weve had plenty of comeback wins in the last couple of seasons but today felt different for some reason. Anfield sounded brilliant and we were outstanding in that second half, thanks in no small part to the manager's changes. The Arsenal and City results help but i think even without that, today was pretty special.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 06:35:03 pm
 ;D

Quote
Arne Slot on what he told the players at Half Time:

I added at half time that it is impossible to have a half like that again and it is impossible to have a period like we did in the second half against Nottingham Forest.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 06:36:23 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:28:02 pm
That's only a call to be considered after we've played around 36 league games and are still clear at the top.

I like your faith and enthusiasm, though.  :)

Theoretically he is right though. We win the rest of our games & we're champions again.  :D
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 06:38:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:35:03 pm
Quote
...Nottingham Forest...;D

Aahh, there it is. His worst nightmare.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 06:40:52 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:38:08 pm
Aahh, there it is. His worst nightmare.

When we win the league it will be the first thing he mentions.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 06:41:47 pm
I thought that was an incredible performance from Joe Gomez
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 06:42:04 pm
Klopp had that fucking Palace game, Slott has Forest.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 06:42:22 pm
Again, fact Liverpool go top is hardly reported by the media, it's all the Arsenal and City defeats. Excellent...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 06:43:46 pm
Top of the league how's that happening
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 06:44:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:35:03 pm
;D
:lmao :lmao


He will not let go of Forest the nutter


:lmao


Hes NEVER going to let them forget!


:lmao
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 06:45:25 pm
Top of the league!!!!

Also Forest sneaked into 3rd  :o
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 06:45:57 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:15:46 pm
Ill believe the doubt of City when it shows physically. Ive heard it every year. Not saying youre wrong but not getting my hopes up at all

It's numbers based for me - as ever.
In previous years they've always been dominant in the underlying numbers even if they've had dodgy results

This year that's not the case, it is showing physically
They've given up>1.5xg to Newcastle, Fulham and Bournemouth and needed a disputed 97th minute winner to beat Wolves
None of these teams are finishing top 6

Rodris out... Stones is out.. Walker, KDB and Silva are all post peak now. And selling Alvarez without bringing in a replacement was pretty insane

They can still win it obv but they're 'one of the challengers' this season not the dominant team imo
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 06:46:31 pm
Terrible first half but that second was special.

We are gonna win it!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 06:49:05 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 06:36:23 pm
Theoretically he is right though. We win the rest of our games & we're champions again.  :D

28 games from greatness.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 06:50:49 pm
Quote from: vicar on Today at 05:55:52 pm

The ref was weird, seemed determined to give them everything and us nothing and yet gave fouls to Salah when he was being pulled back - so rare in this league and he did it twice. Somehow given some of the pull backs and fouls it still took him to 83 mins to book one of there's.

Nice to come out and see City lost. Top of the league!

Honestly, I thought the ref had a good game relative to most PL refs. He let the game flow and wasnt card happy. He showed common sense for the most part, just talking to Trent and Estupinan instead of booking them. No crazy amounts of added time, it was a very retro performance imo. Will probably get demoted knowing the PGMOL.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 06:51:35 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 06:34:10 pm
Yep. 23 points from 10 isnt bad and they always hit another level after Christmas.

So early to be thinking about the title anyway. Still such early days for the coach. What I will say is that today really felt like something- weve had plenty of comeback wins in the last couple of seasons but today felt different for some reason. Anfield sounded brilliant and we were outstanding in that second half, thanks in no small part to the manager's changes. The Arsenal and City results help but i think even without that, today was pretty special.

I'm in agreement with the other poster insofar that I reckon a points total in the mid 80's will win it this season. Football isn't linear, there's no algorithm that determines sporting results regardless of how an individual, or a team, performs. There's far too many inponderables to take into account too. City losing Rodri for most of this season is a massive blow & it's bound to have an impact on their performances. Then you have take into account mental fatigue. Physically the Man City players are fit, but there's the possibility that years of playing many high intensity matches may catch up on them. If we can keep with it until the turn of the year without hitting a sticky patch then I'm confident we'll be there or thereabouts come May 2025.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 06:55:03 pm
A tale of two halves.  We were 3/10 in the first half and 8/10 in the second.  The crowd was incredible and all we needed was a two minute blitz to turn the game around.

Really hoping we can get a win against Villa next weekend and then get some players back after the international break as we'll need the whole squad to keep a title challenge throughout the year.  If we can get Jota, Elliot, Chiesa, Allison back soon it will be a huge lift to the team while helping to keep the lads fresh and less likely to be injured from being overplayed.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 06:56:34 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 05:11:11 pm
The moment he squared up to Trent was the moment I thought we might actually win. Mad to come to Anfield of all stadiums and show your ass like that - when you're winning no less.
Instantly thought of the Arteta Klopp moment ... crowd were just relentless from that point on ... was bloody marvelous.  :)

Fantastic second half comeback.

Gomez MOTM for me.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 07:26:28 pm
Incredible run of results so far
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 07:26:37 pm
Honestly, that was the worst first half I've seen in a long time.

I think we were lucky to be just one behind at the break. Thankfully, as usual, we adapted and looked like a different team. And Brighton was lucky not to be one behind 10 minutes after the break. ;D

All in all, good 2nd half, a win, showed a lot of character. Where has all the talk gone about us not having played a proper team?  ;)

But, we shouldn't get carried away. Imo we're lacking something to win the title. BUT we've been better than the other 19 teams until now and maybe... you know the rest, we'll see in may.

I just hope we maintain our form. Maybe it's not necessary to get 90+ points this season to win the title. But as some posters already mentioned, I'll only start dreaming a little bit more if City and Arsenal keep on dropping points.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 07:37:05 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 06:36:23 pm
Theoretically he is right though. We win the rest of our games & we're champions again.  :D
We won the league with 32 wins, Mick. Also set a record for most wins in a season, I believe.

Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 06:49:05 pm
28 games from greatness.

24 Wins from greatness. Done 8 sofar.
Need to contain the losses to no more than 3 though... I think. Then again, this season's looking like the winner may have some leeway.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 07:55:25 pm
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 06:50:49 pm
Honestly, I thought the ref had a good game relative to most PL refs. He let the game flow and wasnt card happy. He showed common sense for the most part, just talking to Trent and Estupinan instead of booking them. No crazy amounts of added time, it was a very retro performance imo. Will probably get demoted knowing the PGMOL.

You might be right, I need to watch it back. At the time I felt there were a few challenges given as free kicks that just weren't.
I think I just got a bit pissed off how much time wasting was being allowed and then he adds two mins at half time and doesn't let us take the second corner dead on the +2 mins despite them taking a age for every throw.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 08:23:59 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:16:19 pm
Same mate, for both actually.
I'm getting to old for games like that, fml.

Joey G absolutely magnificent when he came on.
Hell of a let off for that second one . People all over the place ..

Everyone knew city were losing and that it was an opportunity, when George read out the full time scores it went off again too.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 08:33:02 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 04:55:08 pm
Fucking brilliant result and turn around. Brighton are no kings

Special mention to the ridiculous half time thread yet again.


Bang on. Some proper assassination jobs on 3/4 of the team which was ridiculous.

We came out with improved intensity and the ref realised he should be officiating with an even hand. Made a world of difference to our rhythm.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 09:30:08 pm
That 25 minute spell from just after half-time until Salah's goal was the best we've played this season.  Aside from the goals we created a constant stream of chances.  The game management through to the end was generally good and nothing much in the way of scares.

A great cameo from Curtis and Endo added a bit of solidity.

Along with other results going our way that was a great result for us.  The sole defeat was a bad result but Forest's form this season suggest it wasn't the horror it felt like at the time.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 09:42:32 pm
No cohesion in the first half, much better in the second, though we still carry a soft underbelly.

There are still stormy seas ahead if we continue (which we will) with these Jekyll and Hyde performances.

Almost perfect run of results, with not such a perfect run of performances.

 Long may it not please continue.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 09:45:23 pm
Felt like a proper moment, that Salah goal. Joe Gomez motm?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Brighton 1 Kadioglu 14', Gakpo 69', Salah 72'
Today at 09:46:06 pm
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:45:23 pm
Felt like a proper moment, that Salah goal. Joe Gomez motm?

Yes. No.
