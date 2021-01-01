Honestly, that was the worst first half I've seen in a long time.I think we were lucky to be just one behind at the break. Thankfully, as usual, we adapted and looked like a different team. And Brighton was lucky not to be one behind 10 minutes after the break.All in all, good 2nd half, a win, showed a lot of character. Where has all the talk gone about us not having played a proper team?But, we shouldn't get carried away. Imo we're lacking something to win the title. BUT we've been better than the other 19 teams until now and maybe... you know the rest, we'll see in may.I just hope we maintain our form. Maybe it's not necessary to get 90+ points this season to win the title. But as some posters already mentioned, I'll only start dreaming a little bit more if City and Arsenal keep on dropping points.