Hats off to Joe Gomez. He didn't put a foot wrong.



And Endo really stabilized us after we went up. A great 15-20 minutes for him.



Joe should be looking to stake a claim for a starting place now if Ibou misses a game or two, he was excellent. And that is exactly why we have Endo in the squad, thought he was excellent when he came on, the usual mix of being where he was needed and not being at shy at all about getting stuck in. Definitely Milner 2.0. We're going to need all these lads, it was great to see them step up and lift the team.