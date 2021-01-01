« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #920 on: Today at 06:31:22 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 06:30:05 pm
8 goals in 10 games. :lmao

Only Southampton have scored fewer. And only by one. My word.

Half of the 8 were jammy too.  ;D
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #921 on: Today at 06:31:34 pm
Van Nistelrooy cheered off to a hero's applause for not losing to Chelsea via a soft pen at home 
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #922 on: Today at 06:31:39 pm
I always like seeing United lose, but they are irrelevant in the league. 

Man City (2), Arsenal (5), Villa (6) losing, and Chelsea (4) drawing, all on the same weekend we win is incredible for us.
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand. Times - Mar 10,2009.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #923 on: Today at 06:31:39 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:28:36 pm
So, apart from the dreadful football, the even worse officiating, and the two crap commentators, that was a super Sunday.

Sky would have been better picking Arsenal at Newcastle with their first pick. United are a boring watch and a shit team but Sky rely on them and us for ratings.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #924 on: Today at 06:32:52 pm
90 mins of life wasted. How shite is Garnacho btw, would drive me mad if he played for us.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #925 on: Today at 06:32:56 pm
Zirkzee looked absolutely knackered within five minutes of slouching onto the field.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #926 on: Today at 06:33:28 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 06:28:39 pm
The Horses Head offering out kisses. Thats scary, he still eats with the flat of his own hand.

Making hay before he ends up in the nappers yard
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #927 on: Today at 06:33:31 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 06:30:05 pm
8 goals in 10 games. :lmao

Only Southampton have scored fewer. And only by one. My word.

Its actually the dizzy heights of 9 now.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #928 on: Today at 06:33:31 pm
How many times did poundland touch the ball in Chelsea's penalty areas in the end it was zero in the first half.
Hoping Arne can Slot right in after Klopp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #929 on: Today at 06:36:50 pm
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 06:33:31 pm
How many times did poundland touch the ball in Chelsea's penalty areas in the end it was zero in the first half.

Dunno but looks like his brother came on for him he was as bad 🤣
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #930 on: Today at 06:37:33 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 06:12:17 pm
k

well thats my opinion anyway. Last year he jogged a rectangle for the whole season, one touching it away if it came to him. He had a decent game today but on many many occasions since he joined chelsea, most occasions in fact he has not come close to the all action superman show he put on for the seagulls. He rouses himself once in a while especially in the bigger games but for me there is a marked difference between the guy who was looking to make the big time and the one that did. Even today he didn't do much of any real note except the goal was a very nice hit obviously and he picked up his compete in the last 15 mins to help maintain the result.

Brighton caicedo would make any team better. Today i'd take Lavia.

Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #931 on: Today at 06:38:40 pm
7 points clear of Arsenal & Chelsea in 4th & 5th and they play each other next week is great. Need to keep doing our job
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #932 on: Today at 06:38:42 pm
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 06:33:31 pm
How many times did poundland touch the ball in Chelsea's penalty areas in the end it was zero in the first half.

Once according to $ky that would be the pen  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Hoping Arne can Slot right in after Klopp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #933 on: Today at 06:39:48 pm
Manc bizzies already have let the plastics out, were still in there for another good 20-25 minutes.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #934 on: Today at 06:40:12 pm
I'm happy with that weekend's football. Liverpool win. Arsenal lose. Abu Dhabi lose. The Shite lose for laughs. Spurs aren't a threat, so them beating a useful Villa was good. Chelsea drop two points and we don't have to put up with the repugnant media hysterics associated with a Manc win. They gain an unexpected point but it's all irrelevant anyway.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #935 on: Today at 06:40:32 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 06:39:48 pm
Manc bizzies already have let the plastics out, were still in there for another good 20-25 minutes.

They're all on the same train back to Surrey mate.  :D
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #936 on: Today at 06:40:38 pm
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 06:33:31 pm
How many times did poundland touch the ball in Chelsea's penalty areas in the end it was zero in the first half.
He's a proper little diver as well as being completely shit.

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:40:12 pm
I'm happy with that weekend's football. Liverpool win. Arsenal lose. Abu Dhabi lose. The Shite lose for laughs. Spurs aren't a threat, so them beating a useful Villa was good. Chelsea drop two points and we don't have to put up with the repugnant media hysterics associated with a Manc win. They gain an unexpected point but it's all irrelevant anyway.
They'll be a threat when we play them, as they're so Jekyll and Hyde, but yeah, Ange and his mates will be some way off the top when the business end comes.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #937 on: Today at 06:40:57 pm
Caicedo is brilliant in big games
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #938 on: Today at 06:41:08 pm
Roy Kean looks like his jumper is full of dandruff off his beard.
Hoping Arne can Slot right in after Klopp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #939 on: Today at 06:42:17 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:40:32 pm
They're all on the same train back to Surrey mate.  :D

;D

True.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #940 on: Today at 06:48:14 pm
Just seen their penalty. Fucking hell he went down like hed been shot. I assume Neville blasted him for 5 mins like he did about Salah when he was actually fouled?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #941 on: Today at 06:52:40 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:48:14 pm
Just seen their penalty. Fucking hell he went down like hed been shot. I assume Neville blasted him for 5 mins like he did about Salah when he was actually fouled?

I think the phrase was "clever"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #942 on: Today at 06:54:39 pm
Quote from: vicar on Today at 06:52:40 pm
I think the phrase was "clever"

He said the same about Martinezs knee high tackle too I assume.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #943 on: Today at 06:55:28 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:54:39 pm
He said the same about Martinezs knee high tackle too I assume.

Surprisingly, he thought it was a red.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #944 on: Today at 07:04:04 pm
Roy Keane disgusted with Fernandes post-match interview.  ;D
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #945 on: Today at 07:08:37 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:04:04 pm
Roy Keane disgusted with Fernandes post-match interview.  ;D

Disgusted while interviewing him? Or merely disgusted with the interview itself, conducted by some far less hard man persona type-thing?  :D
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...
