Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers

Gili Gulu

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #640 on: Today at 05:23:04 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:20:31 pm
Rashford’s body language is so corrosive. Honestly, as a teammate how do you feel motivated and ready to go when he’s dragging himself round the pitch at a mile an hour with a face like a wet weekend in Rhyl. They need to boot him out if they’ve any plans to improve.

For me they've got a bigger issue with their Captain. They badly need someone else as team leader, but can't afford to lose him from the team altogether.
TALBERT

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #641 on: Today at 05:25:42 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:20:16 pm
Super Sunday?

AND ITS LIVE


Neville and Co cant even drum up a tepid first half
12C

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #642 on: Today at 05:27:18 pm
Chelsea rocked up at our place to show the world how good they were.
Today they are strolling round again expecting to be able to walk the ball in to the net
Smoke and mirrors
A Complete Flop

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #643 on: Today at 05:27:52 pm
Decided to watch this match with the sound on something I've given in doing for our games especially. Gary Neville should be nowhere near a TV. He is an absolutely unbearable cockend.
rob1966

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #644 on: Today at 05:28:17 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 05:23:04 pm
For me they've got a bigger issue with their Captain. They badly need someone else as team leader, but can't afford to lose him from the team altogether.

One point he lost the ball on the halfway and just ambled back, I said to her look, he's not even in shot he's that far behind
elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #645 on: Today at 05:29:03 pm
Sick of seeing Micah Richards in every football show and commercials. Wtf does he bring to the table other than laughing like a donkey?
rob1966

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #646 on: Today at 05:29:13 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 05:27:52 pm
Decided to watch this match with the sound on something I've given in doing for our games especially. Gary Neville should be nowhere near a TV. He is an absolutely unbearable cockend.

Beglin is the one doing the comms on the one on in the bar
CHOPPER

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #647 on: Today at 05:29:59 pm
The Hick town, bowl head look is in, in Manchester and London, I see and very flattering it is to.

Alo-sandro, maboy care for a heap a grits? weeell I sure duz Cole, I sure duz.
astowell1

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #648 on: Today at 05:30:19 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 05:23:04 pm
For me they've got a bigger issue with their Captain. They badly need someone else as team leader, but can't afford to lose him from the team altogether.

Worst captain in the league.  Just a whiny little child.
the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #649 on: Today at 05:30:33 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:27:18 pm
Chelsea rocked up at our place to show the world how good they were.
Today they are strolling round again expecting to be able to walk the ball in to the net
Smoke and mirrors
Same thing happened at the start of last season, in our opening game.
It was supposed to be about how it was going to be revenge for Lavia an Caicedo and Chelsea parading them in our face.
Chelsea showing the world, what we missed...

Then we handled it pretty well... tough away, but managed to get a draw. That was the last time I saw Enzo play well.

Then they turned to shit from there-on out.
SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #650 on: Today at 05:30:58 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:29:13 pm
Beglin is the one doing the comms on the one on in the bar
I assume that is fubo.
Bread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #651 on: Today at 05:31:55 pm
I know United's squad is mostly very poor, but the one who catches my eye the most in just how bang average a footballer he is is Garnacho. I just don't see it, even a little bit.
Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #652 on: Today at 05:33:44 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:28:17 pm
One point he lost the ball on the halfway and just ambled back, I said to her look, he's not even in shot he's that far behind

Look at him for the Chelsea "penalty shout". He's too busy shouting at the referee for a handball that never was than actually turning around for a follow-up ball in the box.

He's a disgrace.
1892tillforever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #653 on: Today at 05:34:31 pm
Everyone knows that in the Premier league, you need fast athletic players. United decided to sign Zirkzee, Ugarte and De Ligt in the summer which is hilarious.
rob1966

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #654 on: Today at 05:36:46 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:30:58 pm
I assume that is fubo.

Hub Premier 2 according to the banner
alonsoisared

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #655 on: Today at 05:37:52 pm
I dont actually mind the Sky pundits/commentary for the most part. What annoys me about the coverage most of all is the maddening amount of adverts. You used to get proper half time debate (even if it was largely nonsense) now it's 5 different sets of adverts in ten minutes, with 2 replays of the biggest moments of the half thrown in somewhere.
SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #656 on: Today at 05:38:00 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:36:46 pm
Hub Premier 2 according to the banner
ah OK.
afc tukrish

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #657 on: Today at 05:38:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:28:17 pm
One point he lost the ball on the halfway and just ambled back, I said to her look, he's not even in shot he's that far behind

Being supportive, watching the match with, get the lads in for a real 3v1 family event... :D
rocco

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #658 on: Today at 05:38:51 pm
Such a poor game so far
whtwht

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #659 on: Today at 05:39:14 pm
Who said we should be looking at Madweke
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #660 on: Today at 05:39:50 pm
This match reminds me of that horse falling over a ball meme
Corrie Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #661 on: Today at 05:40:03 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 05:31:55 pm
I know United's squad is mostly very poor, but the one who catches my eye the most in just how bang average a footballer he is is Garnacho. I just don't see it, even a little bit.

Scored a belting overhead kick once.

As did Trevor Sinclair.
MD1990

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #662 on: Today at 05:40:05 pm
Madueke seemed to hit a purple patch not been great in the last few weeks bara a good half vs Robertson
Corrie Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #663 on: Today at 05:40:27 pm
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 05:39:14 pm
Who said we should be looking at Madweke

Sounds like a Gerryism.
afc tukrish

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #664 on: Today at 05:40:32 pm
Ugarte just passed the ball to a United player...
the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #665 on: Today at 05:40:36 pm
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 05:39:14 pm
Who said we should be looking at Madweke
That was me.









Mainly at how shit he is...
SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #666 on: Today at 05:40:40 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:36:46 pm
Hub Premier 2 according to the banner
Beglin is on the game on fubo, so same broadcast I guess.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #667 on: Today at 05:41:05 pm
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 05:39:14 pm
Who said we should be looking at Madweke

Id walk from London to Liverpool carrying him on my back to have him playing in red.
CHOPPER

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #668 on: Today at 05:41:17 pm
Im toing and froing between who I want to lose. I cant pick who I want to win, thats just wrong - I just cant decide who I want to lose more.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #669 on: Today at 05:41:49 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:41:05 pm
Id walk from London to Liverpool carrying him on my back to have him playing in red.

The fella runs aorund like a headless chicken.
SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #670 on: Today at 05:42:09 pm
if I was Cucurella's manager I'd drop him until he got a fucking haircut.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #671 on: Today at 05:42:49 pm
Colwill 😂 😂
Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #672 on: Today at 05:43:27 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:41:49 pm
The fella runs aorund like a headless chicken.

Magnificent talent. Absolutely freakish gifts.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #673 on: Today at 05:43:37 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:27:18 pm
Chelsea rocked up at our place to show the world how good they were.
Today they are strolling round again expecting to be able to walk the ball in to the net
Smoke and mirrors

And they lost against us to, and it honestly didn't look like it would be any other result than a win for us
CHOPPER

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #674 on: Today at 05:44:02 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:42:09 pm
if I was Cucurella's manager I'd drop him until he got a fucking haircut.

Spiders, winter in his head.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #675 on: Today at 05:44:12 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:43:27 pm
Magnificent talent. Absolutely freakish gifts.

He needs to unwrap them sharpish before he gets hooked here.
whtwht

Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November. Sponsored by Judith Chalmers
Reply #676 on: Today at 05:44:15 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 05:40:27 pm
Sounds like a Gerryism.

Hahaa on the money. Has the tools to be unplayable but not the brain as yet.
