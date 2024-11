I've just had a nose round there on google earth and it looks very quaint, mate.



It's very 'mountains and lakes' - very quiet - great at my age, less so if you're a twenty-something.We like it anyway.Bit of a drive back to the UK though, Ryanair from Limoges or Poitiers is cheap enough but I prefer to drive.No real 'local' football team though. Chateauroux (2nd division) is an hour-and-a-half's drive - and they're awful.Bordeaux is 2-3 hours drive south (and they've declined massively).