Nonsense. If their mentality was good their trophy cabinet wouldn't look like Everton's lately. They are spurs in red.



They got 89 points last season. Thats the mark of a very good team. They arent as good as us from 2018-2020 but think they are very close to us in 2021/22 when we clawed back 10 points on City.I hope youve never complained about City and them bending the rules denying us titles under Klopp.You might sound like a bit of a hypocrite if you have and are then calling Arsenal bottlers for being in the same position.