Arsenal just arent that good though. We were on an absolutely outrageous run to get that close. Arsenal have never even been close to the levels we were operating at. Do you see Arsenal winning 12 in a row anytime soon?
Not at this point. But we didnt look like putting that type of run together at Xmas 2022.
Arsenal finished last season with W16 D1 L1. 49 points from 54. Shows they are capable of this type of run. If they put anything close to this together at some point this season then theyll almost certainty be in the title race.
Im not saying they are favourites or anything. I just wouldnt rule out teams after 10 games. Particularly those who have a race t track record of putting long sequences of good results together