« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4] 5   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November  (Read 2495 times)

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #120 on: Today at 01:27:52 pm »
Is Joe Cole doing Movember? Cos if so thats impressive 2 days in ;D
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,288
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #121 on: Today at 01:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:13:08 pm
He was identified by the management as having a real attitude problem. Lallana and Milner went to his house to have a quiet word and basically said to him that if he didn't buck his ideas up then he'd be kicked out of the club. Alas the advice fell on deaf ears.

As if this is true.

Doubt any club would send senior players around to someones house to do this. If its a disciplinary matter itd be dealt with others. Maybe players would have a quiet word as part of process or as a last resort. Isnt Dunk captain anyway?

Also Trossard left for Arsenal in January 2023 and Milner only joined Brighton in June 2023 so no idea what he was doing round Trossards house when he was a Liverpool player
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online StL-Dono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,083
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #122 on: Today at 01:33:11 pm »
Arsenal could be down to 6th by the end of the weekend if they go point-less here. 

Miracle job really by Arteta to get an U18 squad so high in the PL. 
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:34:14 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 01:33:11 pm
Arsenal could be down to 6th by the end of the weekend if they go point-less here. 

Miracle job really by Arteta to get an U18 squad so high in the PL.

Inter and Chelsea away next too.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,658
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #124 on: Today at 01:37:41 pm »
oh nice, a ref not falling for Sakas diving
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,288
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:38:25 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 01:33:11 pm
Arsenal could be down to 6th by the end of the weekend if they go point-less here. 

Miracle job really by Arteta to get an U18 squad so high in the PL. 

I wouldnt count any chickens with regards to Arsenal losing here.

Also think us and City have difficult games today. Definitely nowhere near guaranteed wins for either side.

Even if Arsenal end up 6th and 8 points behind City I would not rule them out yet. Still 28 games to go. Personally dont see it as a season where youll need 95 points to win the league. Id deal on 88 points now since I think that might be good enough in the end.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,763
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #126 on: Today at 01:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:37:41 pm
oh nice, a ref not falling for Sakas diving
thought exactly the same thing
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,126
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #127 on: Today at 01:40:27 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:38:25 pm
I wouldnt count any chickens with regards to Arsenal losing here.

Also think us and City have difficult games today. Definitely nowhere near guaranteed wins for either side.

Even if Arsenal end up 6th and 8 points behind City I would not rule them out yet. Still 28 games to go. Personally dont see it as a season where youll need 95 points to win the league. Id deal on 88 points now since I think that might be good enough in the end.

8 points behind Man City in November is game over realistically.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,554
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #128 on: Today at 01:44:29 pm »
Saka with a clear yellow card offence there.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #129 on: Today at 01:44:47 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:40:27 pm
8 points behind Man City in November is game over realistically.

Yep, especially as Man City are running a massive injury list and one of the 2 times to play them has been passed by already.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #130 on: Today at 01:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:40:27 pm
8 points behind Man City in November is game over realistically.

Yeah even though they could obviously mathematically overcome that, the psychological damage would be too much. The gap will only grow.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online GreekScouser

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #131 on: Today at 01:47:03 pm »
Thought hed lost his yellow card!
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #132 on: Today at 01:47:19 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:46:27 pm
Yeah even though they could obviously mathematically overcome that, the psychological damage would be too much. The gap will only grow.

It would require a massive swing, and without Odeguard
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,288
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #133 on: Today at 01:47:50 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:40:27 pm
8 points behind Man City in November is game over realistically.

We were 11 points behind City at one point (with a game in hand) and closed it to within 1 point at the end of the season.

That was with 17-18 games remaining and not 28. It was also against a better City side IMO.

Its unlikely to claw back those points but not impossible Id say.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #134 on: Today at 01:48:19 pm »
Anthony Gordon was dying to come here in the summer, yet 3 months later, he signed a new long-term contract. Is that not really weird?
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #135 on: Today at 01:48:46 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 01:48:19 pm
Anthony Gordon was dying to come here in the summer, yet 3 months later, he signed a new long-term contract. Is that not really weird?

Money talks
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #136 on: Today at 01:49:01 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 01:48:19 pm
Anthony Gordon was dying to come here in the summer, yet 3 months later, he signed a new long-term contract. Is that not really weird?

There might be a release clause in there.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,658
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #137 on: Today at 01:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:47:50 pm
We were 11 points behind City at one point (with a game in hand) and closed it to within 1 point at the end of the season.

That was with 17-18 games remaining and not 28. It was also against a better City side IMO.

Its unlikely to claw back those points but not impossible Id say.

one thing this Arsenal team isn't is mentality monsters!

Arteta is a flake, when the going gets tough, I dont think hell react well.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #138 on: Today at 01:49:53 pm »
Zubimendi's reputation defo grows when you see how hapless Merino is!
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #139 on: Today at 01:50:43 pm »
tad overrated is Martinelli isn't he
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #140 on: Today at 01:51:10 pm »
Sterling's career really went down the toilet. Guess he's rich though
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,692
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #141 on: Today at 01:51:48 pm »
Arsenal miles off it here - getting bossed in midfield
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #142 on: Today at 01:52:05 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:50:43 pm
tad overrated is Martinelli isn't he

He's still the same player he was when broke through. Zero improvement.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,046
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #143 on: Today at 01:52:19 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 01:48:19 pm
Anthony Gordon was dying to come here in the summer, yet 3 months later, he signed a new long-term contract. Is that not really weird?

Not if hes got a clause in it for us 😌
Logged

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,573
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #144 on: Today at 01:52:20 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 01:51:10 pm
Sterling's career really went down the toilet. Guess he's rich though

Saw a picture of him in training with a proper paunch. Could have been photoshopped but if not, I was mailely impressed. :D
Logged

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,667
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #145 on: Today at 01:52:47 pm »
Forgot this was on. How are Arsenal playing?
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #146 on: Today at 01:53:08 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:52:05 pm
He's still the same player he was when broke through. Zero improvement.

Yeah seems to be, he can score of course but always seems more likely to fuck it up at the end of one of his runs
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,658
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #147 on: Today at 01:53:47 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 01:52:47 pm
Forgot this was on. How are Arsenal playing?

poorly, but still in it, cos Saudi cant get the 2nd goal their overall play deserves.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #148 on: Today at 01:54:07 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:47:50 pm
We were 11 points behind City at one point (with a game in hand) and closed it to within 1 point at the end of the season.

That was with 17-18 games remaining and not 28. It was also against a better City side IMO.

Its unlikely to claw back those points but not impossible Id say.

Arsenal just arent that good though. We were on an absolutely outrageous run to get that close. Arsenal have never even been close to the levels we were operating at. Do you see Arsenal winning 12 in a row anytime soon?
Logged

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,667
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #149 on: Today at 01:55:02 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:47:50 pm
We were 11 points behind City at one point (with a game in hand) and closed it to within 1 point at the end of the season.

That was with 17-18 games remaining and not 28. It was also against a better City side IMO.

Its unlikely to claw back those points but not impossible Id say.

Arsenal aren't anywhere near the team we where though. Our mentality was unmatchable, Arsenal's is as soft as fcuk.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,321
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #150 on: Today at 01:55:05 pm »
L'Arse are running in quicksand.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,573
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #151 on: Today at 01:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:55:05 pm
L'Arse are running in quicksand.

Are they not El Arse these days?
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,692
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #152 on: Today at 01:57:25 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 01:55:02 pm
Arsenal aren't anywhere near the team we where though. Our mentality was unmatchable, Arsenal's is as soft as fcuk.

I dont know why this stuff doesnt die - they were relentless last season - almost perfect in the second half when the pressure was on .. no problem with their mentally
At the moment their level is the issue .. theyre blunt without oodegard and its early for him but the Merino signing looks like a miss
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #153 on: Today at 01:59:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:57:25 pm
I dont know why this stuff doesnt die - they were relentless last season - almost perfect in the second half when the pressure was on .. no problem with their mentally
At the moment their level is the issue .. theyre blunt without oodegard and its early for him but the Merino signing looks like a miss


Literally all ive seen of Merino is the goal last week, whats been the issue for him at Arsenal?
Logged

Online Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,422
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #154 on: Today at 02:00:12 pm »
Zinchenko is and always has been, shocking  ;D
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,288
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #155 on: Today at 02:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:54:07 pm
Arsenal just arent that good though. We were on an absolutely outrageous run to get that close. Arsenal have never even been close to the levels we were operating at. Do you see Arsenal winning 12 in a row anytime soon?

Not at this point. But we didnt look like putting that type of run together at Xmas 2022.

Arsenal finished last season with W16 D1 L1. 49 points from 54. Shows they are capable of this type of run. If they put anything close to this together at some point this season then theyll almost certainty be in the title race.

Im not saying they are favourites or anything. I just wouldnt rule out teams after 10 games. Particularly those who have a race t track record of putting long sequences of good results together
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,667
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #156 on: Today at 02:00:52 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:57:25 pm
I dont know why this stuff doesnt die - they were relentless last season - almost perfect in the second half when the pressure was on .. no problem with their mentally
At the moment their level is the issue .. theyre blunt without oodegard and its early for him but the Merino signing looks like a miss

Nonsense. If their mentality was good their trophy cabinet wouldn't look like Everton's lately. They are spurs in red.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #157 on: Today at 02:02:09 pm »
She just said speaking of Longshaft hehe
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,658
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #158 on: Today at 02:03:43 pm »
Hobbling Saka is making an early appearance this half.  Sets himself up nicely for getting subbed if he cant get a goal in the next 12 mins or so.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,086
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 4th November
« Reply #159 on: Today at 02:03:54 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 02:00:52 pm
Nonsense. If their mentality was good their trophy cabinet wouldn't look like Everton's lately. They are spurs in red.

As stated above, they finished last season with W16 D1 L1. 49 points from 54.

Dont let Citys cheating distort things.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4] 5   Go Up
« previous next »
 