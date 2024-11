Thanks Barney.



A genuinely interesting weekend of fixtures with all of the games containing two well matched teams.



Hopefully Bournemouth are in the mood to take advantage of Abu Dhabi being a bit threadbare. I can never bring myself to want Saudi Arabia to win but a draw would be OK.



Four of the CL contenders - or at least with ambitions of CL football - play each other on Sunday. Also three relegation "six pointers" at Ipswich, Southampton and Wolves. The bottom three could all potentially win which would suck Everton back into that pack ahead of a tougher run of fixtures for them.