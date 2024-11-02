« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h  (Read 2247 times)

Offline Zlen

MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« on: Yesterday at 08:25:44 am »
Liverpool v Brighton
Premier League, Match Week 10
Saturday, November 2nd 2024, 15:00h

Referee: Tony Harrington
Assistants: Scott Ledger, Adrian Holmes. Fourth official: Bobby Madley
VAR: Chris Kavanagh, Assistant VAR: Wade Smith



These twice-in -a-week against same opposition scenarios are always so strange, right? I mean, don't think I recall one where both games played out in a predictable manner. Just too many elements making up these weird little calendar chakras. There is when these games sit in a broader schedule, also the impact of what competitions games are in, are they home or away and finally the internal dynamic of the two matchups in quick succession. It's always so tempting to try and predict/estimate the outcome of both together - but it seldom plays out anything like what I expect. Don't think this will be any different, so probably best not to try and take too much from the previous game. Well apart from the win, that I'll take any day.


They are a tricky side, Brighton. Saw them play a few times this season and my general impression every time was that they look like they aren't up to much. Minutes later they'd find a way to break through what looked like a clearly superior defence. It's a team you really need to be on your toes with, they are always ready to pounce and cause havoc. They play well through the press, are extremely vertical, have fast and tricky wingers and can carve you up in no time if you overcommit or give away a stupid ball in the middle. But it is really their attack keeping them high up the table this season. They concede a lot of goals, don't have nearly as many clean sheets as we do - yet, just like us, they've also only lost one game this season. It is a team that seems to be capable of scoring against anyone at any time. It preobably has something to do with the craziest in-form story of PL in a long time. Leading the line for Brighton is the curious case of Danny Welbeck, who at the age of 33 finds himself in probably the best patch of form in his life. To put this anomaly in context, in his previous four seasons with Brighton Danny has never scored more than six PL goals a season. Six, was the magic number. Six was the norm, Danny's quota, Brighton were ok with that, universe was ok with that, everything was fine. Yet this season, Danny is already on six goals as we enter week 10. I mean, yeah, that's the type of form you actually need to plan for ahead of the game. Which I'm sure we will.


For us, hard as this game undoubtedly will be, it still falls in the 'calm before the storm' part of the PL calendar. Brighton and Villa at home before the break, Southampton away right after it. Then the utter insanity of late November - early December. So it would be really good to use the home advantage here and stay close to the top. We have rested good few important players in midweek - which was important, hopefuly it helps. Looking at the possible lineup, there are perhaps a few possible surprises. Tsimikas might get in ahead of Robertson, there is the Jones/Szoboslai question and it is possible that Gakpo has actually played himself into the first team ahead of Luis Diaz. I personally don't think we'll see any of these and it will be the defence of Trent, Konate, Virgil and Robbo with Mac, Szobo and Ryan in midfield and Mo, Nunez, Diaz in the attack. As long as there are no new injuries, I'm really ok with any of these scenarios.


It should be a good game of football. Our record against them isn't stellar, in last five League games against them we have won two, drew two and lost one. Brighton are a team you can beat, but it seldom (if ever) feels like you can take them out of the game and dominate them. But that was Klopp, this is Slot - so I'm hoping we can in fact establish more control this time. If not - I'm ok with crazy run and gun madness where we lose control but take the three points.

Hope it's a good one.
Offline Corrie Nick

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:42:01 am »
Cheers Zlen, great read.

Hard to dislike Brighton. Generally play good football and seem a decent bunch from players through to fans.

I think itll be a close game, theyll cause some problems and theyll give us a few chances. Hopefully we take them and come out on the right side of things.
Offline Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:56:25 am »
Imagine their team will be totally different as Baleba, Mitoma, Rutter and Welbeck will all start. Their only league loss was away at Chelsea where they were so open and high all match.

I think Gakpo and Kostas start for us and then its one of Dom or Jones for other spot.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:45:25 am »
When ive seen them play they operate with an extremely open system. High line, keeper taking huge risks on the ball and very vulnerable to a high press.

Think if we take the game to them early we could be out of sight. Good side but you can get in behind consistently with well timed moves
Offline Keita Success

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:50:56 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:45:25 am
When ive seen them play they operate with an extremely open system. High line, keeper taking huge risks on the ball and very vulnerable to a high press.

Think if we take the game to them early we could be out of sight. Good side but you can get in behind consistently with well timed moves
Listened to an interview with the Brighton manager and he's said that their highline didn't work - so they dropped it back.

Hate plying Brighton, good team. But with us being more measured, it should mean we're less open at the back. Think it'll be a tight 2-1 win for the Reds.
Offline Brain Potter

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:05:28 am »
Wade Smith is the Assistant VAR used to buy loads of gear from his shop.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:17:24 am »
Should be a good game.

3-1 to the reds.
Offline theboyspen

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:38:28 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter link=topic=356808.msg19685390#m sg19685390 date=1730455528
I wondered what had happened to him 🤔
Wade Smith is the Assistant VAR used to buy loads of gear from his shop.
Offline thaddeus

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:57:07 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 08:42:01 am
Cheers Zlen, great read.

Hard to dislike Brighton. Generally play good football and seem a decent bunch from players through to fans.

I think itll be a close game, theyll cause some problems and theyll give us a few chances. Hopefully we take them and come out on the right side of things.
They'll be absolutely despised on here by 5pm on Saturday!  One of their lads will leave a boot in or smirk after flopping for a free-kick and we'll all be spitting venom at them  ;D
Offline William Regal

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:14:20 am »
Interesting selection calls

Diaz or Gapko
Szoboszlai or Jones

The other 9 spots seem nailed on with Tsmikas coming in
Offline tubby

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:24:45 am »
Pretty sure Gakpo and Dom will both start this one based on the other game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:33:32 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:24:45 am
Pretty sure Gakpo and Dom will both start this one based on the other game.

Agreed.

That 'number 10 spot' is up for grabs
Offline RogerTheRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:45:34 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks Zlen, interesting read, hadnt realised Welbeck had scored that many goals this season. Think Wednesday gives us an interesting insight and generally we controlled the game just sloppy a couple of times. I know they will change eight, but so will we.
I know you say things dont always play out Zlen but I predict it will this time with us getting a decent win.
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:52:58 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:24:45 am
Pretty sure Gakpo and Dom will both start this one based on the other game.

I also think Tsimikas will start
Offline tubby

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:53:19 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:52:58 am
I also think Tsimikas will start

Yep, agree with that.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:56:21 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 09:50:56 am
Listened to an interview with the Brighton manager and he's said that their highline didn't work - so they dropped it back.

Hate plying Brighton, good team. But with us being more measured, it should mean we're less open at the back. Think it'll be a tight 2-1 win for the Reds.

Interesting, not something you see too often so soon after deploying it. They look a decent side but very beatable. Hope we can keep a clean sheet
Offline disgraced cake

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:57:52 am »
Brighton look good this season but think they'll end up a bit De Zerbi like in losing a fair few games because of the open football they play. If we're on it tomorrow I suspect we'll have a number of opportunities to punish them and would expect us to score at least a couple of times. I think we can force them into mistakes at the back too which hopefully we can take advantage of.

Kelleher
Trent   Konate   VVD   Tsimikas
Gravenberch
Mac Allister   Szoboszlai
Salah   Nunez   Gakpo

Bench should be looking pretty strong too now. Didn't realise we had Leverkusen this week too, should be able to field two strong teams which will be mostly similar I imagine, ideally tomorrow we can make a few changes if the score is looking good. If he does play Tsimikas/Gakpo then it's a really good chance for the pair to show why they should be starting league games.
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,076
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 12:20:03 pm »
They have Pedro back in training too.
Offline Dougle

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 12:56:27 pm »
Top OP Zlen. Both teams made 8 changes from last weekend so, as you said, hard to read anything into this weekend's game. Mitoma was lethal when he came on. Good luck Trent. Better you than me. Our top 2 forwards (form-wise) play in the same position too, weird that. There will be goals. Looking forward to it.
Offline kop306

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:29:32 pm »
2 - 0 win tomorrow

mo and cody
Offline stockdam

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:59:58 pm »
Thanks Zlen; youve summed up how unpredictable this match is. On their day, Brighton are very capable of matching any team in the league.

Daniel Nii Tackie Mensah Welbeck (I like his full name) can trouble any defence and he appears to be in form. He seems to play well against us but hopefully he has a quiet game. Mitoma is another one who plays well against us and I have no doubt well need to keep him quiet. Konate will have to help out Trent.

We gifted them two goals on Wednesday and well need to cut that out.

As much as I love Diaz, I think Gakpo should start as he is so strong, direct and he can finish. Diaz will feature also and it probably doesnt matter which of the two starts. Both are very good players.

Nunez is playing well but probably needs a goal or two. His contribution to Salahs goal on Wednesday was excellent.

Were at home and if we dont give away soft chances then we should be too strong for Brighton. I think it will be an entertaining game.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:06:44 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 09:50:56 am
Listened to an interview with the Brighton manager and he's said that their highline didn't work - so they dropped it back.

Hate plying Brighton, good team. But with us being more measured, it should mean we're less open at the back. Think it'll be a tight 2-1 win for the Reds.
If we can take our chances, it would be a lot more than that. Someone's due a pasting and hopefully, it can be Brighton.
Offline Fromola

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:08:13 pm »
Kavanagh on VAR  :(
Offline slimbo

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:37:27 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:06:44 pm
If we can take our chances, it would be a lot more than that. Someone's due a pasting and hopefully, it can be Brighton. Abu Dhabi CITY
Offline Schmarn

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:31:50 pm »

Going to be a tight one I think. Need to get that second goal.  I think well do it and control the game. 2-0 to us.
Offline RedG13

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:47:08 pm »
Great Op Zlen.
Excited for this.
Offline ToneLa

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:04:13 am »
I respected them after that last game

Actually enjoyed it as a straight-up game of football

Hoping for more of the same. They can't really change too much..

We have a fluid squad. Interested in what Slot does. He cries about attack but we've got some dangerous possibles to use.

On paper, we beat em.

Think it depends more on how we play and set up, than them - though to give them credit, they are a proper opponent, I appreciate their play and we must counter it

Stick Nunez in I reckon
Offline JJ Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:19:04 am »
Honestly hate playing Brighton. Their press is ridiculous at times and games against them in recent years (even Wednesday included) have had the feel of a basketball game with little-to-no-control.

VVD, Konate, Macca and Gravenberch need to be on their game in order to beat the press and we need to show the ability to slow the game down a bit.
Online Eeyore

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:43:03 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 01:19:04 am
Honestly hate playing Brighton. Their press is ridiculous at times and games against them in recent years (even Wednesday included) have had the feel of a basketball game with little-to-no-control.

VVD, Konate, Macca and Gravenberch need to be on their game in order to beat the press and we need to show the ability to slow the game down a bit.

Yeah agree totally.

In modern football it is often who makes best use of the transitions. Taking advantage of the few seconds when a team is out of shape when a team coughs up possession. Against Brighton that isn't the case. It is more of a chess game. It is about two teams looking to shift each other around the pitch looking for tactical overloads.

Brighton are really press resistant and make the pitch really big. So it isn't about trying to win the ball back with a mad high press. It is about trying to block passing lanes and creating pressing traps. Trying to manoeuvre them into areas of the pitch in which you have defensive overloads and can push them to make mistakes.

Above all though games against Brighton are played in the right spirit and I look forward to a really interesting tactical battle and a really good game of football. Brighton should be the exemplar for smaller clubs. A well run football club who have risen through the divisions by playing good football.
Offline JJ Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:01:28 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:43:03 am
Yeah agree totally.

In modern football it is often who makes best use of the transitions. Taking advantage of the few seconds when a team is out of shape when a team coughs up possession. Against Brighton that isn't the case. It is more of a chess game. It is about two teams looking to shift each other around the pitch looking for tactical overloads.

Brighton are really press resistant and make the pitch really big. So it isn't about trying to win the ball back with a mad high press. It is about trying to block passing lanes and creating pressing traps. Trying to manoeuvre them into areas of the pitch in which you have defensive overloads and can push them to make mistakes.

Above all though games against Brighton are played in the right spirit and I look forward to a really interesting tactical battle and a really good game of football. Brighton should be the exemplar for smaller clubs. A well run football club who have risen through the divisions by playing good football.

Yeah, despite the hatred for playing against them, you can't help but have respect for them and the way they operate. Any other team that lost Caicedo and Macca from their midfield in the same summer would (and should) have imploded but they just dusted themselves off and went again.

If we (God willing) went 3-0 up in the first 30 mins tomorrow, because it's Brighton, I would still be looking for us to slow it down and look to get a 4th...just to be safe :)

It would be great, from a team development/maturity angle, if we could handle Brighton tomorrow, maybe with a boring 2-0 win and a lion share of possession.
Online Eeyore

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Brighton, Sat 2nd Nov, 15:00h
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:20:32 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 02:01:28 am
Yeah, despite the hatred for playing against them, you can't help but have respect for them and the way they operate. Any other team that lost Caicedo and Macca from their midfield in the same summer would (and should) have imploded but they just dusted themselves off and went again.

If we (God willing) went 3-0 up in the first 30 mins tomorrow, because it's Brighton, I would still be looking for us to slow it down and look to get a 4th...just to be safe :)

It would be great, from a team development/maturity angle, if we could handle Brighton tomorrow, maybe with a boring 2-0 win and a lion share of possession.

Tomorrow's game is going to be fascinating. It will go some way to show how we have progressed from Klopp to Slot. Brighton were setup to be the anti-Klopp side. They were almost Slot like. They invited the press and looked to use that as a way of playing through you. Under Klopp they almost knew it was going to be a battle of wills.

Even more so a battle of tactical approaches. They would look to circulate the ball at the back and we would look to win it high up the pitch. The scoreline was an irrelevance. It was a battle of styles. I suspect tomorrow will be different because both Slot and Hürzeler are more flexible than their predecessors.

Ideally, both coaches want to press high, and dominate possession, but also look to provoke the other team to try and press high and play through the opposition. I am looking forward to a great tactical battle.
