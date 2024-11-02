Liverpool v Brighton

Premier League, Match Week 10

Saturday, November 2nd 2024, 15:00h



Referee: Tony Harrington

Assistants: Scott Ledger, Adrian Holmes. Fourth official: Bobby Madley

VAR: Chris Kavanagh, Assistant VAR: Wade Smith

These twice-in -a-week against same opposition scenarios are always so strange, right? I mean, don't think I recall one where both games played out in a predictable manner. Just too many elements making up these weird little calendar chakras. There is when these games sit in a broader schedule, also the impact of what competitions games are in, are they home or away and finally the internal dynamic of the two matchups in quick succession. It's always so tempting to try and predict/estimate the outcome of both together - but it seldom plays out anything like what I expect. Don't think this will be any different, so probably best not to try and take too much from the previous game. Well apart from the win, that I'll take any day.They are a tricky side, Brighton. Saw them play a few times this season and my general impression every time was that they look like they aren't up to much. Minutes later they'd find a way to break through what looked like a clearly superior defence. It's a team you really need to be on your toes with, they are always ready to pounce and cause havoc. They play well through the press, are extremely vertical, have fast and tricky wingers and can carve you up in no time if you overcommit or give away a stupid ball in the middle. But it is really their attack keeping them high up the table this season. They concede a lot of goals, don't have nearly as many clean sheets as we do - yet, just like us, they've also only lost one game this season. It is a team that seems to be capable of scoring against anyone at any time. It preobably has something to do with the craziest in-form story of PL in a long time. Leading the line for Brighton is the curious case of Danny Welbeck, who at the age of 33 finds himself in probably the best patch of form in his life. To put this anomaly in context, in his previous four seasons with Brighton Danny has never scored more than six PL goals a season. Six, was the magic number. Six was the norm, Danny's quota, Brighton were ok with that, universe was ok with that, everything was fine. Yet this season, Danny is already on six goals as we enter week 10. I mean, yeah, that's the type of form you actually need to plan for ahead of the game. Which I'm sure we will.For us, hard as this game undoubtedly will be, it still falls in the 'calm before the storm' part of the PL calendar. Brighton and Villa at home before the break, Southampton away right after it. Then the utter insanity of late November - early December. So it would be really good to use the home advantage here and stay close to the top. We have rested good few important players in midweek - which was important, hopefuly it helps. Looking at the possible lineup, there are perhaps a few possible surprises. Tsimikas might get in ahead of Robertson, there is the Jones/Szoboslai question and it is possible that Gakpo has actually played himself into the first team ahead of Luis Diaz. I personally don't think we'll see any of these and it will be the defence of Trent, Konate, Virgil and Robbo with Mac, Szobo and Ryan in midfield and Mo, Nunez, Diaz in the attack. As long as there are no new injuries, I'm really ok with any of these scenarios.It should be a good game of football. Our record against them isn't stellar, in last five League games against them we have won two, drew two and lost one. Brighton are a team you can beat, but it seldom (if ever) feels like you can take them out of the game and dominate them. But that was Klopp, this is Slot - so I'm hoping we can in fact establish more control this time. If not - I'm ok with crazy run and gun madness where we lose control but take the three points.Hope it's a good one.