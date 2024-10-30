Just been driving around Spain for more or less the whole of last month. Even in Extramadura it rained every day! The place was green. Eventually had to leave because it was getting worse. Just south of Valencia about ten days ago, the only place where it wasn't raining at the time and decided to make a break for it via Avila, cancelled Salamanca and headed for the Pyrenees, it was biblical all the way. Hope at least the reservoirs have filled up, the rain always seems to fall in the wrong places in Spain.



It's horrific. We've just taken down a load of clothes for emergency fund for those who've been flooded out of their homes. When I first saw the photos of the cars, I suspected it might be AI, but then the videos started coming in.It's rained a lot in Barcelona this year, in something resembling the old normality (or so I hear). But we are still well into the third year of official drought, with emergency measures in place. The country desperately needs rain. And generally, when it rains here, it pours.The cruel irony is these horrific flash floods go hand-in-hand with drought. Rain can't be absorbed by baked and parched soil, and this specific climate phenomenon is direclty linked to high sea temperatures, which are still much higher than they normally would be in the Mediterranean this time of year.Spain is on the frontline of the climate crisis in Europe. It remains to be seen if this really will be the wake up call that's needed. The familiar voices are already out saying how it's a disgrace to politicise such an event whenever the climate crisis is mentioned.