Floods in Valencia, Spain

Floods in Valencia, Spain
October 30, 2024, 10:30:56 pm
One of my favourite cities, Valencia.

At least 95 people dead in Spains worst floods in three decades
Soldiers aid search for dozens still missing as prime minister warns extreme weather may not be over

At least 95 people have died in eastern, central and southern Spain after torrential rains triggered the countrys deadliest floods in three decades, unleashing torrents of muddy water that surged through cities, towns and villages, trapping people in their homes, bringing down trees, and cutting off roads and railway lines.

As the search for dozens of missing people continued, motorists were urged to stay off the roads and away from swollen rivers amid warnings that the severe weather was not over and that the number of deaths could still rise.

By Wednesday afternoon, the Valencian governments emergency coordination centre said the latest number of known deaths in the region was 92, while the central government delegation in the neighbouring Castilla-La Mancha region reported two deaths, including that of an 88-year-old woman in the city of Cuenca. Another death was reported in Andalucías Málaga province.

The Valencian authorities urged people to keep clear of flooded or cut-off roads, saying the emergency services needed access and that more flood water could accumulate. More than 1,000 soldiers from Spains emergency response units were deployed to the devastated areas. The central government also sent nine forensic experts to Valencia to help with the task of identifying bodies.

Images on Spanish TV showed turbulent, muddy water coursing through the town of Letur in the eastern province of Albacete on Tuesday, dragging cars through its streets.

Yesterday was the worst day of my life, Ricardo Gabaldón, the mayor of Utiel, a town in Valencia, told the national broadcaster RTVE. He said several people were missing in his town. We were trapped like rats. Cars and rubbish containers were flowing down the streets. The water was rising to 3 metres [10ft], he said.

One elderly couple were rescued from the upper storey of their house by a military unit using a bulldozer, with three soldiers accompanying them in the huge shovel.

Television reports ran videos from members of the public showing waters flooding into the ground floors of flats, streams overflowing their banks and at least one bridge giving way.

A high-speed train with nearly 300 people onboard derailed near Málaga, although rail authorities said no one was hurt. The high-speed rail service between Valencia city and Madrid was interrupted, as were several commuter lines.

Tuesdays floods were Spains worst since 1996, when 87 people died after torrential rain hit a campsite in the Pyrenees mountains. Europes most recent catastrophic floods came in July 2021, killing 243 people in Germany, Belgium, Romania, Italy and Austria.

The intense rain has been attributed to a phenomenon known as the gota fría, or cold drop, which occurs when cold air moves over the warm waters of the Mediterranean. This creates atmospheric instability, causing warm, saturated air to rise rapidly, leading to heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Scientists say extreme weather events such as heatwaves and storms are becoming more intense because of the climate crisis. Warmer air can hold more water vapour.

In a televised statement on Wednesday morning, Spains prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, called for unity, solidarity and vigilance. We mustnt let our guard down because the weather front is still wreaking havoc and we cant say that this devastating episode is over, he said.

There are still weather warnings in Andalucía, Valencia, Aragón, Castilla y León, in Catalonia, in Extremadura, in Navarre, in La Rioja and in Ceuta. Thats why Im asking people in those areas to take special care: to stay off the roads; to avoid travelling close to ravines, riverbanks and riverbeds, and to heed the advice of the emergency services and of the police. No one should be putting their life at risk.

By 6pm local time, a red weather warning remained in place for the zone around Jerez de la Frontera in southern Andalucía, while orange warnings were still in force in the same region for Cádiz, Seville and the area close to the strait of Gibraltar.

The prime minister said Spain had experienced more than its fair share of natural and health emergencies in recent years, mentioning the Covid pandemic, Storm Filomena in January 2021, and the volcanic eruptions in the Canary Islands that year. He said such adversity had often brought out the best in the country.

Were going to lend a hand and help those who cant get into their homes or who are looking for relatives or friends or loved ones, he said. But most of all, right now, were going to stand with those who are suffering the loss of their loved ones.

Three days of national mourning were declared and Spains congress held a minutes silence on Wednesday to commemorate the dead.

King Felipe offered his support to the families of the dead and missing, saying he was heartbroken by the news of the flooding and deaths. Im sending strength, encouragement and all the necessary support to all those affected, he said. We recognise and appreciate all the local and regional authorities and the emergency and security services as they continue with the titanic task they have been carrying out since the very first moment.

By 10am on Wednesday, the rains in Valencia had subsided. But Spains national weather service forecast more storms on Thursday, with the rains moving to the north-east of the Iberian peninsula.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/oct/30/spain-floods-torrential-rain-deaths
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
Yesterday at 03:22:59 pm
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:22:59 pm »
155 confirmed dead now and looks like more rain due in that part of Spain. It is really annoying how little attention this has been given. It sums up both the media and governments as to how low this subject affects them. Things need to change.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:21:45 am »
I've split this off as it needs its own thread.
There are absolute awful scenes from a city many people will be familiar with.

And with the death toll rising it's truly tragic.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:35:14 am »
Thanks for this John, as you say it deserves it's on thread. It's absolutely tragic for Valencia and Spain but the world needs to wake up to these disasters. More has to be done to fight the effects of climate change.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:44:39 am »
These floods will only get more frequent and worse.

The local mayor is in coalition with Vox (right wing, climate deniers), and disbanded a department focused on adaptation and mitigation, and emergency response, I believe.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:45:30 am »
Just been driving around Spain for more or less the whole of last month. Even in Extremadura it rained every day! The place was green. Eventually had to leave because it was getting worse. Just south of Valencia about ten days ago, the only place where it wasn't raining at the time and decided to make a break for it via Avila, cancelled Salamanca and headed for the Pyrenees, it was biblical all the way. Hope at least the reservoirs have filled up, the rain always seems to fall in the wrong places in Spain.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:04:25 am »
It's horrific. We've just taken down a load of clothes for emergency fund for those who've been flooded out of their homes. When I first saw the photos of the cars, I suspected it might be AI, but then the videos started coming in.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:45:30 am
Just been driving around Spain for more or less the whole of last month. Even in Extramadura it rained every day! The place was green. Eventually had to leave because it was getting worse. Just south of Valencia about ten days ago, the only place where it wasn't raining at the time and decided to make a break for it via Avila, cancelled Salamanca and headed for the Pyrenees, it was biblical all the way. Hope at least the reservoirs have filled up, the rain always seems to fall in the wrong places in Spain.

It's rained a lot in Barcelona this year, in something resembling the old normality (or so I hear). But we are still well into the third year of official drought, with emergency measures in place. The country desperately needs rain. And generally, when it rains here, it pours.

The cruel irony is these horrific flash floods go hand-in-hand with drought. Rain can't be absorbed by baked and parched soil, and this specific climate phenomenon is direclty linked to high sea temperatures, which are still much higher than they normally would be in the Mediterranean this time of year.

Spain is on the frontline of the climate crisis in Europe. It remains to be seen if this really will be the wake up call that's needed. The familiar voices are already out saying how it's a disgrace to politicise such an event whenever the climate crisis is mentioned.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:06:44 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:10:46 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:04:25 am
It's horrific. We've just taken down a load of clothes for emergency fund for those who've been flooded out of their homes. When I first saw the photos of the cars, I suspected it might be AI, but then the videos started coming in.

It's rained a lot in Barcelona this year, in something resembling the old normality (or so I hear). But we are still well into the third year of official drought, with emergency measures in place. The country desperately needs rain. And generally, when it rains here, it pours.

The cruel irony is these horrific flash floods go hand-in-hand with drought. Rain can't be absorbed by baked and parched soil, and this specific climate phenomenon is direclty linked to high sea temperatures, which are still much higher than they normally would be in the Mediterranean this time of year.

Spain is on the frontline of the climate crisis in Europe. It remains to be seen if this really will be the wake up call that's needed. The familiar voices are already out saying how it's a disgrace to politicise such an event whenever the climate crisis is mentioned.


There's been quite a few very localised disasters like this in recent years where a village or two have been pretty much destroyed but this is on a different scale.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:13:25 am »
Yeah Im further south and weve had a load of really heavy rain this last week, and off and on during the rest of Oct. The scenes further north look horrendous.

Due to drive up the east coast (and spend some time in Valencia) in December.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:17:57 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:10:46 am
There's been quite a few very localised disasters like this in recent years where a village or two have been pretty much destroyed but this is on a different scale.

I have an ex client who moved out there in 2018 and remember her posting pics on Facebook of flooding and tidal surges in Valencia over the last few years.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:24:31 am »
This thing had some serious power. Almost tsunami like.



Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:26:55 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:04:25 am
It's horrific. We've just taken down a load of clothes for emergency fund for those who've been flooded out of their homes. When I first saw the photos of the cars, I suspected it might be AI, but then the videos started coming in.

It's rained a lot in Barcelona this year, in something resembling the old normality (or so I hear). But we are still well into the third year of official drought, with emergency measures in place. The country desperately needs rain. And generally, when it rains here, it pours.

The cruel irony is these horrific flash floods go hand-in-hand with drought. Rain can't be absorbed by baked and parched soil, and this specific climate phenomenon is direclty linked to high sea temperatures, which are still much higher than they normally would be in the Mediterranean this time of year.

Spain is on the frontline of the climate crisis in Europe. It remains to be seen if this really will be the wake up call that's needed. The familiar voices are already out saying how it's a disgrace to politicise such an event whenever the climate crisis is mentioned.

It is.  In the medium to long term, I don't think it's a place I would like to move to, anymore.  The med is going to be absolute ravaged, by climate change.

Drought and over abstraction of water, is already a major issue, and will only get worse.  They had a years worth of rain, in just 24 hours.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:28:50 am by Red-Soldier »
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:28:25 am »
I suppose we'll be hearing from those poor insurance companies before too long.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:30:55 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:26:55 am
It is.  In the medium to long term, I don't think it's a place I would like to move to, anymore.  The med is going to be absolute ravaged, by climate change.

Drought and over abstraction of water, is already a major issue, and will only get worse.  They had a years worth of rain, in just 24 hours.
It's becoming the northern extremity of the Sahara, which I believe had it's own bit of flooding recently.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:32:39 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:28:25 am
I suppose we'll be hearing from those poor insurance companies before too long.

Another chance for the Telegraph to blame Rachel Reeves?

I know the area around the Med is prone to these onslaughts (Sorrento is divided in parts by some extremely deep rain channels) but this seems on a different scale.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:33:16 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:26:55 am
It is.  In the medium to long term, I don't think it's a place I would like to move to, anymore.  The med is going to be absolute ravaged, by climate change.

Drought and over abstraction of water, is already a major issue, and will only get worse.  They had a years worth of rain, in just 24 hours.

From last month in the NYT. Hopefully, not behind a paywall.

Quote
Tourisms Next Battlefront: Water
As climate change brings water shortages to vacation hot spots, we look at Greeces tourism-dependent islands, where residents sometimes compete with visitors for a dwindling supply.

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/09/23/travel/greece-water-shortages.html
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:40:51 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:45:30 am
Just been driving around Spain for more or less the whole of last month. Even in Extremadura it rained every day! The place was green. Eventually had to leave because it was getting worse. Just south of Valencia about ten days ago, the only place where it wasn't raining at the time and decided to make a break for it via Avila, cancelled Salamanca and headed for the Pyrenees, it was biblical all the way. Hope at least the reservoirs have filled up, the rain always seems to fall in the wrong places in Spain.

Same back home in Portugal. Some locations it's mental rain that can cause landslides, etc... other places extreme droughts, water rationing and forest fires. Like others have said, Portugal and Spain are on the end of changing climate and seems to be more akin to North Africa at times, it's pretty crazy.

RIP to those poor people in Valencia, the damage is insane!
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:46:19 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:33:16 am
From last month in the NYT. Hopefully, not behind a paywall.

To give some idea, in Barcelona they say the average resident consumes 163 litres per person, per day. The average tourist consumes over 300, but this varies widely between accomodation types.

The higher the number of hotel stars, the higher the water usage.

https://english.elpais.com/climate/2024-02-01/barcelona-combats-drought-by-reducing-tourist-consumption-and-preserving-trees.html

Quote
The City Council held a meeting in mid-December with hoteliers and tourist industry representatives to discuss ways to reduce potable water consumption in Barcelona. Their objective is to reduce consumption to 53 gallons (200 liters) per person per day starting on February 1. Barcelona residents already consume less than that (163 liters per day), demonstrating their commitment to weathering the drought. However, high water consumption in hotels remains a concern. On average, five-star hotels use 144 gallons (545.5 liters) of water per tourist daily, while four-star hotels use 98 gallons (373 liters), three-star hotels use 61 gallons (232 liters), and two-star hotels use 44 gallons (165 liters). Swimming pool and jacuzzi facilities contribute significantly to this consumption.

Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:03:44 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:46:19 am
To give some idea, in Barcelona they say the average resident consumes 163 litres per person, per day. The average tourist consumes over 300, but this varies widely between accomodation types.

The higher the number of hotel stars, the higher the water usage.

https://english.elpais.com/climate/2024-02-01/barcelona-combats-drought-by-reducing-tourist-consumption-and-preserving-trees.html

Is that because of all the cleaning of bed linen, towels, long showers associated with hotel stays? Mental statistic when you think about it and probably another reason to implement tourist levies.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:06:48 am »
Surely most of that water gets treated and reused not just dumped in the sea. It is a truly insane statistic otherwise.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:07:55 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:46:19 am
To give some idea, in Barcelona they say the average resident consumes 163 litres per person, per day. The average tourist consumes over 300, but this varies widely between accomodation types.

The higher the number of hotel stars, the higher the water usage.

https://english.elpais.com/climate/2024-02-01/barcelona-combats-drought-by-reducing-tourist-consumption-and-preserving-trees.html

Would be interesting to know how this works out when you pro-rata it given no hotel room has 100% occupancy all year. Although at same time a hotel room likely takes up less space than an avg Barca apartment, so get more people per m2 in a hotel compared to a similar sized apartment building.
Re: Floods in Valencia, Spain
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:29:20 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:46:19 am
To give some idea, in Barcelona they say the average resident consumes 163 litres per person, per day. The average tourist consumes over 300, but this varies widely between accomodation types.

The higher the number of hotel stars, the higher the water usage.

https://english.elpais.com/climate/2024-02-01/barcelona-combats-drought-by-reducing-tourist-consumption-and-preserving-trees.html

Over abstraction, use of water, is not something we hear much about, in the media.  However, it is a huge problem - many of the major rivers in the world, no longer run into the sea, for example.

It's big and will be the overiding main issue, going into the future.  Wars will be fought over water and people will be killed.
