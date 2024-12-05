any idea what the local train service costs from Barcelona Sants to Girona .



There's no set price when you check on line

it just states basically jump on the day.



The regional service is about 13-14 Euro EW for a RTN ticket



Prices vary depending on the type of train. The cheapest are the R, with an approximate price of 10 each way. MD trains cost around 12 The AVANT costs about 17 one way, 30 returnFor R and MD trains, it is not necessary to book in advance, and tickets can be purchased at the ticket offices and machines at the stations. You must validate the ticket before boarding the train. You can check schedules and prices at Rodalies de Catalunya.For AVE and AVANT trains it is necessary to book in advance, at least 10 minutes before the departure of the train. You can check schedules and buy tickets at the station or using RENFE app.How long is the train ride from Barcelona to Girona?The Regional (R), the slowest and stopping at all stations, usually takes 1h35′. The Half Distance (MD) uses the same tracks and, with fewer stops, takes approximately 1h10′. The fastest is the AVE-AVANT, the high-speed train, which takes only 40 minutes.On the Barcelona-Girona-Figueres high-speed section, each high-speed train has AVE and AVANT carriages. The AVANT ticket is usually much cheaper.