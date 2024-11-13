« previous next »
Girona away selling details

Online ABJ

Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #120 on: November 13, 2024, 12:32:09 pm
Quote from: John Higgins on November 13, 2024, 12:30:27 pm
That's inside a home fans ticket check area I believe.
Ahh fair enough, unfortunately that will scupper the numerous reds that were planning to watch it from there then.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #121 on: November 13, 2024, 04:36:57 pm
All ticket holders have been emailed by the club as no public transport to the ground, the club want us to vote if we want them to put on busses or if we will make our own way to the ground. Our lot will definitely be doing the latter.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #122 on: November 13, 2024, 04:49:45 pm
Quote from: ABJ on November 13, 2024, 04:36:57 pm
All ticket holders have been emailed by the club as no public transport to the ground, the club want us to vote if we want them to put on busses or if we will make our own way to the ground. Our lot will definitely be doing the latter.

I'm sure the Spanish Police will be happy with that before and after the game (not)

**not having a go at you either obviously
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #123 on: November 13, 2024, 05:02:31 pm
Have walked to the ground before and theres a couple of bars on the route although nothing by the ground. Hopefully its not raining as were not covered in ground either !!
Beautiful city with some cracking restaurants.
Hoping the Police are low key but suspect they wont be.
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #124 on: November 13, 2024, 05:53:44 pm
Quote from: ABJ on November 13, 2024, 04:36:57 pm
All ticket holders have been emailed by the club as no public transport to the ground, the club want us to vote if we want them to put on busses or if we will make our own way to the ground. Our lot will definitely be doing the latter.

I'm sure they'll hate us for it, but we've put yes, and just going to play it by ear on the day see what the situation is, if the busses are mega early then wont bother

Proactive to ask us with such a small number going, feel like a lot will say yes then on the day go their own route though and the club will have a few empty coaches sat around
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #125 on: November 13, 2024, 05:55:29 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on November 13, 2024, 04:49:45 pm
I'm sure the Spanish Police will be happy with that before and after the game (not)

**not having a go at you either obviously
If they got to the ground at a decent time, say 45-60 mins before ko then fair enough but you can bet that it will be 2-3 hours before the match, no chance that we'll be doing that. We ignored all the scaremongering advice in Belgrade back in 2018 as well and exactly as expected, we made our way to the ground without any bother at all from anyone.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #126 on: November 13, 2024, 06:57:15 pm
Just opted no. Only a 30 min walk by the looks of it
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #127 on: November 13, 2024, 08:31:32 pm
Yep same 30 minute walk easier than being bused in and out
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #128 on: November 13, 2024, 08:35:54 pm
its a no from us
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #129 on: November 13, 2024, 09:15:29 pm
Quote from: ABJ on November 13, 2024, 05:55:29 pm
If they got to the ground at a decent time, say 45-60 mins before ko then fair enough but you can bet that it will be 2-3 hours before the match, no chance that we'll be doing that. We ignored all the scaremongering advice in Belgrade back in 2018 as well and exactly as expected, we made our way to the ground without any bother at all from anyone.

Belgrade, in all my years of travelling abroad into Europe with Liverpool

I have never seen anything like Belgrade.
from the minute the buses left the city centre, the whole route to the ground
was lined by 2 police dressed like Robocop expecting WW3 every hundred yards

Yet the re wasn't the slightest hint of any trouble at all before and after the match.

Oh and that hold back, because they wouldn't leave FFS
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #130 on: November 13, 2024, 10:22:21 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on November 13, 2024, 09:15:29 pm
Belgrade, in all my years of travelling abroad into Europe with Liverpool

I have never seen anything like Belgrade.
from the minute the buses left the city centre, the whole route to the ground
was lined by 2 police dressed like Robocop expecting WW3 every hundred yards

Yet the re wasn't the slightest hint of any trouble at all before and after the match.

Oh and that hold back, because they wouldn't leave FFS
Also although it was a while ago, the busses that the club were supposed to be putting on from the city centre to the Ataturk for Beşiktaş away never materialised either which meant that we then had a nightmare journey getting there by public transport. From memory it took 2.5 hours as the infamous Istanbul roads were gridlocked!

So again, find it hard to trust the club to put busses on and as I said before, even if they did, I don't fancy being bussed to the ground 2-3 hours before kick off.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #131 on: November 13, 2024, 11:19:45 pm
Quote from: ABJ on November 13, 2024, 10:22:21 pm
Also although it was a while ago, the busses that the club were supposed to be putting on from the city centre to the Ataturk for Beşiktaş away never materialised either which meant that we then had a nightmare journey getting there by public transport. From memory it took 2.5 hours as the infamous Istanbul roads were gridlocked!

So again, find it hard to trust the club to put busses on and as I said before, even if they did, I don't fancy being bussed to the ground 2-3 hours before kick off.

In all fairness it's not the clubs fault most of the time it's the police of the home team who will dictate what time they leave/arrive. I've personally had many positive experiences with buses put on for euro aways and I do think they are helpful but totally understand the view of those who want to make their own way aswell.
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #132 on: November 13, 2024, 11:35:45 pm
Quote from: ABJ on November 13, 2024, 10:22:21 pm
Also although it was a while ago, the busses that the club were supposed to be putting on from the city centre to the Ataturk for Beşiktaş away never materialised either which meant that we then had a nightmare journey getting there by public transport. From memory it took 2.5 hours as the infamous Istanbul roads were gridlocked!

So again, find it hard to trust the club to put busses on and as I said before, even if they did, I don't fancy being bussed to the ground 2-3 hours before kick off.

TBF though that was not the club who organised that or who cancelled them at the last minute with NO notice.

was quite fortunate to be on one of the only pre organised coaches that day.

although it was rather amusing to arrive at the ground instead of turning left towards our section.
so daft f@ker directed us RIGHT into thousands of Beskitas fans all congregating outside.

after a 20-30 minute detour, we then eventually gets back to the ground and to our section only to be directed right into the ground coming out at the bottom of one of the tunnels in the corner.
then we eventually had to reverse out to eventually be parked up in the coach park.

Lets say a certain high ranked official wasn't exactly helpful as many, many disgruntled supporters confronted him

I'd say it was more a Merseyside Police thing that got the buses put back on after the game
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #133 on: November 13, 2024, 11:40:42 pm
Quote from: Luke 17 on November 13, 2024, 11:19:45 pm
In all fairness it's not the clubs fault most of the time it's the police of the home team who will dictate what time they leave/arrive. I've personally had many positive experiences with buses put on for euro aways and I do think they are helpful but totally understand the view of those who want to make their own way aswell.

Nothing but 100% praise/credit for Leipzig and the highly organised Germans.

we arrived at the coach pick up about 7:00pm one bus parked up.
virtually got on, minutes later it left, no waiting/hanging round for ages.

after the game more or less the same, straight on the bus, minutes later off we go

now compare that to that at Atalanta, we waited on the buses afterwards.
all most as long as the hold back inside the ground
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #134 on: November 14, 2024, 04:39:42 pm
Anyone got any idea if there will be a late availability sale for this game ? Got a few mates that missed out in 26 sale and was hoping theyd get a second chance of a ticket.
Although appreciate there is unlikely be enough returns to satisfy those that missed out originally
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #135 on: November 14, 2024, 07:10:33 pm
Quote from: SJC2024 on November 14, 2024, 04:39:42 pm
Anyone got any idea if there will be a late availability sale for this game ? Got a few mates that missed out in 26 sale and was hoping theyd get a second chance of a ticket.
Although appreciate there is unlikely be enough returns to satisfy those that missed out originally

Should be some... just wont be many
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #136 on: November 14, 2024, 07:50:20 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on November 14, 2024, 07:10:33 pm
Should be some... just wont be many


Cheers
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #137 on: November 29, 2024, 01:15:11 pm
Anyone heard anything about the returns situation or Hospitality Club committments take up.

With West Ham being Tuesday/Wednesday I doubt they are in a position to do a sale till next Thursday/Friday now
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #138 on: November 29, 2024, 01:24:39 pm
Quote from: Tommypig on November 29, 2024, 01:15:11 pm
Anyone heard anything about the returns situation or Hospitality Club committments take up.

With West Ham being Tuesday/Wednesday I doubt they are in a position to do a sale till next Thursday/Friday now

I think it'll be late on next week, given A) its collection only and B) they 'only' took 143

If you think about the league games and other euro aways they usually take a lot more like 330 ish then return 150 on average per game, so given the lower volume taken already might not be many returns

HOWEVER, think there ended up only being about 70-100 taken for Leipzig once all the returns were done, so who knows we may see more come back than expexted!

Certainly been better than ever before this season with the number of returns made available each game
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #139 on: November 29, 2024, 01:25:44 pm
An awful lot of the regulars have ended up with UEFA tickets for this which is great to see - expect there'll be more reds in UEFA seats than the away end
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 11:33:05 am
Chances there won't be a second sale for this? Loosing hope now it won't drop to 25 ::)
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 12:15:44 pm
Quote from: shaunNW on Yesterday at 11:33:05 am
Chances there won't be a second sale for this? Loosing hope now it won't drop to 25 ::)

Sale info out - Thursday
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 02:25:28 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on November 29, 2024, 01:25:44 pm
An awful lot of the regulars have ended up with UEFA tickets for this which is great to see - expect there'll be more reds in UEFA seats than the away end

This creates its own secondary market for people who might now get lucky with the club.
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 03:28:29 pm
Anyone know the numbers yet as in how many left - Thanks
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 03:59:11 pm
Quote from: Tommypig on Yesterday at 03:28:29 pm
Anyone know the numbers yet as in how many left - Thanks
No its way too early although even if the club end up taking 0 from the original 492 (means that they'll be 143 returns), I'm still struggling to see a way that any will drop to 25/27 unless loads that should be on 26/27 have now dropped down the ladder.

Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 04:42:59 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 03:59:11 pm
No its way too early although even if the club end up taking 0 from the original 492 (means that they'll be 143 returns), I'm still struggling to see a way that any will drop to 25/27 unless loads that should be on 26/27 have now dropped down the ladder.

Thought the same, the numbers just dont add up - and its cheap enough for any doubters to book on last min, not like they'd not find someone else who'd go even if they didn't themselves
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 06:44:42 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 04:42:59 pm
Thought the same, the numbers just dont add up - and its cheap enough for any doubters to book on last min, not like they'd not find someone else who'd go even if they didn't themselves

I know quite a few on 26 (& lower) who have already booked who are ticketless.
given that I'd expect it to sell out pretty dam quick on Thursday.

surprised they have announced a 25 sale, but they did the same for the initial sale didn't they

Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 09:30:39 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 06:44:42 pm
I know quite a few on 26 (& lower) who have already booked who are ticketless.
given that I'd expect it to sell out pretty dam quick on Thursday.

surprised they have announced a 25 sale, but they did the same for the initial sale didn't they
Yeah be interesting to see what comes back, hopefully most on 26 get sorted
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #148 on: Today at 07:13:38 am
Anyone know what time the last train back to Barca after the game is ?
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #149 on: Today at 08:20:11 am
Quote from: GPLFC on Today at 07:13:38 am
Anyone know what time the last train back to Barca after the game is ?

21.19 arrive 22.40
Would be a struggle to make that

Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #150 on: Today at 03:33:11 pm
21.19 arrive 22.40
Would be a struggle to make that

**its an early kick off don't forget 18:45 over there, 17:45 UK time

depends then if we get kept in and how long etc
Re: Girona away selling details
Reply #151 on: Today at 04:46:13 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 03:33:11 pm
**its an early kick off don't forget 18:45 over there, 17:45 UK time

depends then if we get kept in and how long etc

Yeah no way Id attempt that as even if we are not kept in it will be very tight- its a slow train as well.
Fast trains start up very early the next morning so unless youve got a very early flight the next morning you are better off staying the night in Girona- which is well worth doing anyway.
Mate of mine only booked his hotel yesterday and he still got a decent one next to station for £85
