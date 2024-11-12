Also although it was a while ago, the busses that the club were supposed to be putting on from the city centre to the Ataturk for Beşiktaş away never materialised either which meant that we then had a nightmare journey getting there by public transport. From memory it took 2.5 hours as the infamous Istanbul roads were gridlocked!



So again, find it hard to trust the club to put busses on and as I said before, even if they did, I don't fancy being bussed to the ground 2-3 hours before kick off.



TBF though that was not the club who organised that or who cancelled them at the last minute with NO notice.was quite fortunate to be on one of the only pre organised coaches that day.although it was rather amusing to arrive at the ground instead of turning left towards our section.so daft f@ker directed us RIGHT into thousands of Beskitas fans all congregating outside.after a 20-30 minute detour, we then eventually gets back to the ground and to our section only to be directed right into the ground coming out at the bottom of one of the tunnels in the corner.then we eventually had to reverse out to eventually be parked up in the coach park.Lets say a certain high ranked official wasn't exactly helpful as many, many disgruntled supporters confronted himI'd say it was more a Merseyside Police thing that got the buses put back on after the game