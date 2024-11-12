« previous next »
Author Topic: Girona away selling details  (Read 5136 times)

Offline John Higgins

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 12:30:27 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on November 12, 2024, 11:10:53 pm
Ahh yes the hill, fully expecting it to be packed full of reds on match day!

That's inside a home fans ticket check area I believe.
Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,325
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 12:32:09 pm »
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 12:30:27 pm
That's inside a home fans ticket check area I believe.
Ahh fair enough, unfortunately that will scupper the numerous reds that were planning to watch it from there then.
Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,325
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 04:36:57 pm »
All ticket holders have been emailed by the club as no public transport to the ground, the club want us to vote if we want them to put on busses or if we will make our own way to the ground. Our lot will definitely be doing the latter.
Online bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 04:49:45 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 04:36:57 pm
All ticket holders have been emailed by the club as no public transport to the ground, the club want us to vote if we want them to put on busses or if we will make our own way to the ground. Our lot will definitely be doing the latter.

I'm sure the Spanish Police will be happy with that before and after the game (not)

**not having a go at you either obviously
Online SJC2024

  • Boys Pen
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 05:02:31 pm »
Have walked to the ground before and theres a couple of bars on the route although nothing by the ground. Hopefully its not raining as were not covered in ground either !!
Beautiful city with some cracking restaurants.
Hoping the Police are low key but suspect they wont be.
Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,188
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 05:53:44 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 04:36:57 pm
All ticket holders have been emailed by the club as no public transport to the ground, the club want us to vote if we want them to put on busses or if we will make our own way to the ground. Our lot will definitely be doing the latter.

I'm sure they'll hate us for it, but we've put yes, and just going to play it by ear on the day see what the situation is, if the busses are mega early then wont bother

Proactive to ask us with such a small number going, feel like a lot will say yes then on the day go their own route though and the club will have a few empty coaches sat around
Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,325
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 05:55:29 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 04:49:45 pm
I'm sure the Spanish Police will be happy with that before and after the game (not)

**not having a go at you either obviously
If they got to the ground at a decent time, say 45-60 mins before ko then fair enough but you can bet that it will be 2-3 hours before the match, no chance that we'll be doing that. We ignored all the scaremongering advice in Belgrade back in 2018 as well and exactly as expected, we made our way to the ground without any bother at all from anyone.
Online DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,407
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 06:57:15 pm »
Just opted no. Only a 30 min walk by the looks of it
Offline RedSue

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 08:31:32 pm »
Yep same 30 minute walk easier than being bused in and out
Online LFCagro77

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 41
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 08:35:54 pm »
its a no from us
Online bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 09:15:29 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 05:55:29 pm
If they got to the ground at a decent time, say 45-60 mins before ko then fair enough but you can bet that it will be 2-3 hours before the match, no chance that we'll be doing that. We ignored all the scaremongering advice in Belgrade back in 2018 as well and exactly as expected, we made our way to the ground without any bother at all from anyone.

Belgrade, in all my years of travelling abroad into Europe with Liverpool

I have never seen anything like Belgrade.
from the minute the buses left the city centre, the whole route to the ground
was lined by 2 police dressed like Robocop expecting WW3 every hundred yards

Yet the re wasn't the slightest hint of any trouble at all before and after the match.

Oh and that hold back, because they wouldn't leave FFS
Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,325
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 10:22:21 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 09:15:29 pm
Belgrade, in all my years of travelling abroad into Europe with Liverpool

I have never seen anything like Belgrade.
from the minute the buses left the city centre, the whole route to the ground
was lined by 2 police dressed like Robocop expecting WW3 every hundred yards

Yet the re wasn't the slightest hint of any trouble at all before and after the match.

Oh and that hold back, because they wouldn't leave FFS
Also although it was a while ago, the busses that the club were supposed to be putting on from the city centre to the Ataturk for Beşiktaş away never materialised either which meant that we then had a nightmare journey getting there by public transport. From memory it took 2.5 hours as the infamous Istanbul roads were gridlocked!

So again, find it hard to trust the club to put busses on and as I said before, even if they did, I don't fancy being bussed to the ground 2-3 hours before kick off.
Offline Luke 17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,348
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 11:19:45 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 10:22:21 pm
Also although it was a while ago, the busses that the club were supposed to be putting on from the city centre to the Ataturk for Beşiktaş away never materialised either which meant that we then had a nightmare journey getting there by public transport. From memory it took 2.5 hours as the infamous Istanbul roads were gridlocked!

So again, find it hard to trust the club to put busses on and as I said before, even if they did, I don't fancy being bussed to the ground 2-3 hours before kick off.

In all fairness it's not the clubs fault most of the time it's the police of the home team who will dictate what time they leave/arrive. I've personally had many positive experiences with buses put on for euro aways and I do think they are helpful but totally understand the view of those who want to make their own way aswell.
Online bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 11:35:45 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 10:22:21 pm
Also although it was a while ago, the busses that the club were supposed to be putting on from the city centre to the Ataturk for Beşiktaş away never materialised either which meant that we then had a nightmare journey getting there by public transport. From memory it took 2.5 hours as the infamous Istanbul roads were gridlocked!

So again, find it hard to trust the club to put busses on and as I said before, even if they did, I don't fancy being bussed to the ground 2-3 hours before kick off.

TBF though that was not the club who organised that or who cancelled them at the last minute with NO notice.

was quite fortunate to be on one of the only pre organised coaches that day.

although it was rather amusing to arrive at the ground instead of turning left towards our section.
so daft f@ker directed us RIGHT into thousands of Beskitas fans all congregating outside.

after a 20-30 minute detour, we then eventually gets back to the ground and to our section only to be directed right into the ground coming out at the bottom of one of the tunnels in the corner.
then we eventually had to reverse out to eventually be parked up in the coach park.

Lets say a certain high ranked official wasn't exactly helpful as many, many disgruntled supporters confronted him

I'd say it was more a Merseyside Police thing that got the buses put back on after the game
Online bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 11:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Yesterday at 11:19:45 pm
In all fairness it's not the clubs fault most of the time it's the police of the home team who will dictate what time they leave/arrive. I've personally had many positive experiences with buses put on for euro aways and I do think they are helpful but totally understand the view of those who want to make their own way aswell.

Nothing but 100% praise/credit for Leipzig and the highly organised Germans.

we arrived at the coach pick up about 7:00pm one bus parked up.
virtually got on, minutes later it left, no waiting/hanging round for ages.

after the game more or less the same, straight on the bus, minutes later off we go

now compare that to that at Atalanta, we waited on the buses afterwards.
all most as long as the hold back inside the ground
Online SJC2024

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #135 on: Today at 04:39:42 pm »
Anyone got any idea if there will be a late availability sale for this game ? Got a few mates that missed out in 26 sale and was hoping theyd get a second chance of a ticket.
Although appreciate there is unlikely be enough returns to satisfy those that missed out originally
Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,188
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #136 on: Today at 07:10:33 pm »
Quote from: SJC2024 on Today at 04:39:42 pm
Anyone got any idea if there will be a late availability sale for this game ? Got a few mates that missed out in 26 sale and was hoping theyd get a second chance of a ticket.
Although appreciate there is unlikely be enough returns to satisfy those that missed out originally

Should be some... just wont be many
Online SJC2024

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #137 on: Today at 07:50:20 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:10:33 pm
Should be some... just wont be many


Cheers
