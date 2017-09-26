« previous next »
Offline ABJ

Girona away selling details
« on: Yesterday at 02:34:14 pm »
UEFA Champions League away fixture against Girona FC to be played at the Estadi Montilivi on Tuesday December 10, 2024. Kick-off is at 18:45, local time.

The club has received an allocation of 492 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.

In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

TICKET PRICE £50.06

TICKET COLLECTION DETAILS

Liverpool FC will be carrying out a full ticket collection process, to ensure an accurate verification process is in place for the issuing of tickets.

SUPPORTERS MUST PROVIDE THE FOLLOWING DETAILS FOR EVERY PERSON TRAVELLING TO AND ATTENDING THE GAME.

SUPPORTERS WHO PROVIDE THE SAME DETAILS FOR MORE THAN ONE TICKET WILL NOT BE CONTACTED AND WILL AUTOMATICALLY HAVE THEIR TICKET CANCELLED, WITH NO REFUND GIVEN.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL ANY CHANGES BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE PURCHASED YOUR TICKET(S).

 First name

 Surname

 Address

 Date of birth

 Country of birth

 Passport or National Identity Number

 Mobile number (this is the mobile number we will use to contact travelling supporters)

 Email address (this is the email address we will use to contact travelling supporters)

 Outbound travel date

 Method of travel into Girona: plane/car/coach/train

 Estimated time of arrival into Girona

 Accommodation details

 Return travel date

As the information you provide is paramount to the ticket(s) being issued in Girona, we cannot stress enough that you must follow the instructions provided.

To re-emphasise:

 When booking your tickets, the details of EVERY supporter attending the game MUST be provided on the online form for the ticket that they, and only they will be collecting.

ONE TICKET = ONE SUPPORTER = UNIQUE SUPPORTER DETAILS

 Before completing your booking:

1. Check that you have provided different supporter details against every ticket in your booking.

2. Take your time and review the details you have provided against each ticket before completing your booking to make sure every ticket is assigned a different name.

CHANGES WILL NOT BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE COMPLETED YOUR BOOKING.

If the supporter details on the online form do not match the photo identification of the supporter collecting the ticket, the ticket will become invalid and WILL NOT be issued under any circumstances. Refunds will also be refused.

LFC cannot be held responsible for tickets not issued if incorrect details are provided at the time of booking.

TICKET SALES
Tickets will be available online only and you may have to queue at times.

Eligibility criteria for this game is based on the following UEFA Champions League and Europa League away fixtures during seasons 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23, 2019-20, 2018-19 and 2017-18 seasons (As a result of the Covid 19 pandemic, tickets purchased during season 2021-22 are not used as credits):

 RB Leipzig (23.10.24)
 AC Milan (17.09.24)
 Atalanta (18.04.24)
 Sparta Prague (07.03.24)
 Union SG (14.12.23)
 Toulouse (09.11.23)
 Lask (21.09.23)
 Real Madrid (15.03.23)
 AFC Ajax (26.10.22)
 Rangers (12.10.22)
 SSC Napoli (07.09.22)
 Atletico Madrid (18.02.20)
 FC Salzburg (10.12.19)
 KRC Genk (23.10.19)
 SSC Napoli (17.09.19)
 Barcelona (01.05.19)
 Porto (17.04.19)
 Bayern Munich (13.03.19)
 PSG (28.11.18)
 Red Star Belgrade (06.11.18)
 SSC Napoli (03.10.18)
 Roma (02.05.18)
 Manchester City (10.04.18)
 Porto (14.02.18)
 Seville (21.11.17)
 Maribor (17.10.17)
 Spartak Moscow (26.09.17)

Sale Information

Season Ticket Holders & Members with 27 games from 8.15am 07.11.24 until 8am 08.11.24

Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale

Season Ticket Holders & Members with 26 games from 8.15am until 10:45 08.11.24

Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

Season Ticket Holders & Members with 25 games (only in the event tickets remain) from 11am until 3pm 08.11.24

Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

DISABLED SUPPORTERS:

Ambulant Disabled Supporters Ambulant disabled supporters should purchase tickets in line with the full selling details however we recommend that those who require accessible seating should contact the Disability Team on 0151 264 2500, option 2 to discuss the seating options available before purchasing tickets. Accessible seating is subject to availability.

Supporters who require a Wheelchair Bay

We have received an allocation of 4 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants.

Supporters who require a wheelchair bay should email disability@liverpoolfc.com marking the subject field as Girona Away, no later than 10am on Monday November 4, to register their interest.

If the number of applications exceeds the number of wheelchair bays available, a ballot will take place with priority given to those who have recorded the highest number of games.

HOSPITALITY MEMBERS

Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club members should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

TICKET COLLECTION PROCESS

Full ticket collection details will be sent in the lead up to the game to every supporter named on the online form, using the email address and mobile number provided on the online form.

We can confirm that the ticket collection point will open from 9am on match day. Full details will be confirmed on the email we send leading up to the game.

ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be able to collect their own ticket with photo ID  NO EXCEPTIONS.

If the ticket remains uncollected, the ticket purchase will be cancelled from the supporter record it was purchased against, with no refund given.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Match Credits

Tickets purchased during this seasons competition will be used as match credits for future seasons. Important Links For ticketing Terms & Conditions click here.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/girona-v-liverpool-champions-league-away-ticket-details
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:41:05 pm by ABJ »
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:58:10 pm »
Exactly as predicted although unless the club take 0 for themselves from the 492 + they've banned a decent amount of cards that would have been on 26/27 or 27/27, no way in a million years does this drop to 25/27...which is why I'm surprised that they've even announced that sale.

EDIT - There is actually a separate way to the above that it could drop to 25/27 after all...although it means the club doing something that they haven't done before, let's see  ;)

EDIT - Its already happened!!! This is potentially amazing news  ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:44:35 pm by ABJ »
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:33:05 pm »
I went to Moscow and probably 95% of those that went were first timers, russian reds etc and when it came to Maribor the next match they didnt get a sniff.
Travel and Visa details had to be sent to club after the game to keep the credit and i cant see how that many would have 27
There should be a fair few available on 26
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:37:35 pm »
Ye a few have been caught. There have been random checks at the collection point asking who has sold the ticket and how much has been paid for it.
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:40:29 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 03:37:35 pm
Ye a few have been caught. There have been random checks at the collection point asking who has sold the ticket and how much has been paid for it.

good that, but i guess now the touts will be aware and tell them to say whatever face value is
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:41:40 pm »
Quote from: uppercentenary92 on Yesterday at 03:33:05 pm
I went to Moscow and probably 95% of those that went were first timers, russian reds etc and when it came to Maribor the next match they didnt get a sniff.
Travel and Visa details had to be sent to club after the game to keep the credit and i cant see how that many would have 27
There should be a fair few available on 26


The must of been about 75-100 regular away fans there
its been well documented now

They they got first dibs on Maribor tickets as well, those with a stamped Visa
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:53:01 pm »
Quote from: uppercentenary92 on Yesterday at 03:33:05 pm
I went to Moscow and probably 95% of those that went were first timers, russian reds etc and when it came to Maribor the next match they didnt get a sniff.
Travel and Visa details had to be sent to club after the game to keep the credit and i cant see how that many would have 27
There should be a fair few available on 26
Around 230 have 27/27. I also know of a few that got the Moscow travel and visa details approved despite not going as 'they knew someone that worked in the ticket office at the time'.
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:04:13 pm »
Quote from: uppercentenary92 on Yesterday at 03:33:05 pm
I went to Moscow and probably 95% of those that went were first timers, russian reds etc and when it came to Maribor the next match they didnt get a sniff.
Travel and Visa details had to be sent to club after the game to keep the credit and i cant see how that many would have 27
There should be a fair few available on 26


95%? Are you for real? I think the official allocation was 1k*, but the end was not full - there was a lower bit completely empty below the exit/stairs. So you reckon 30-50 regulars? I could probably name near to that many who went, just that I know.

*At least half the end was russian reds. I always guessed 300 ish from the UK went in that end.
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:46:27 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 03:41:40 pm
The must of been about 75-100 regular away fans there
its been well documented now

They they got first dibs on Maribor tickets as well, those with a stamped Visa

Thats not right I know lads who went Moscow stamped visa, flight tickets etc sent to club got credit and didnt qualify for Maribor
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:48:22 pm »
Sorted
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Shauniboy on Yesterday at 05:46:27 pm
Thats not right I know lads who went Moscow stamped visa, flight tickets etc sent to club got credit and didnt qualify for Maribor

Sorry it was Rubin Kazan (with a stamped Visa) for the Sion away game

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/tickets/198288-fc-sion-v-liverpool-ticket-information
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:12:56 pm by bignred84 »
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:34:48 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 05:48:22 pm
Sorted
Same although it was always gonna be 27/27 for the guaranteed sale as soon as Feyenoord announced their allocation of 492.
Re: Girona away selling details
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:10:40 am »
Like others confused why they have announced a possible 25 sale?
Based on numbers posted previously 228 had 24/24 for Atlanta sale and 301 had 23/24. So even if zero tickets are taken by hospitality thats more than weve been allocated.
Obviously a few might have missed games since Atalanta but surely that cant be more than single figures?
Most of the group I travel with have 26/27 so were expecting about an 75% chance of getting one if hospitality take a similar amount as they did for Atalanta.
If the club are doing something different so all 26/27 get sorted then thats great news.

My first post on here but over the years have found the information others have posted on here to have been extremely helpful so belated thanks to all.

