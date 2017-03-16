Link stealing is a new one, I wonder if that's what was going on during the Glasto sale as I saw lots of people posting that their link had already been used when they got to the front of the queue.
glasto wasnt unique links. was their first time using queueit and possibly the biggest number of sessions queue it has ever had i reckon, so probably led to a range of weird glitches or user errors
theoretically could steal someones cookies either way, but feels like youd need to have admin access to know whats valid and when for that to be the reason when its not unique links
when it is unique links, it feels like something you could possibly find a way around to generate links, but then youd need something en masse checking what is getting in early on the site. id be curious to know how it works if it ever gets patched. but i also am somewhat sceptical and wonder if its just sestgeek being consistently crap rather than an exploit. im more expectant that theres an exploit that bypasses the queue altogether, and perhaps those extra sessions is bumping off a few peoples unique links somehow.