Link stealing is a new one, I wonder if that's what was going on during the Glasto sale as I saw lots of people posting that their link had already been used when they got to the front of the queue.



glasto wasn’t unique links. was their first time using queueit and possibly the biggest number of sessions queue it has ever had i reckon, so probably led to a range of weird glitches or user errorstheoretically could steal someone’s cookies either way, but feels like you’d need to have admin access to know what’s valid and when for that to be the reason when it’s not unique linkswhen it is unique links, it feels like something you could possibly find a way around to generate links, but then you’d need something en masse checking what is getting in early on the site. i’d be curious to know how it works if it ever gets patched. but i also am somewhat sceptical and wonder if it’s just sestgeek being consistently crap rather than an exploit. i’m more expectant that there’s an exploit that bypasses the queue altogether, and perhaps those extra sessions is bumping off a few peoples’ unique links somehow.