Newcastle Away - Selling Details

Newcastle Away - Selling Details
October 31, 2024, 02:31:19 pm
Liverpool FC have released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on Wednesday December 4, 2024.

Location: St. James Park

Kick-off: 19:30

Allocation: 3204

Disabled allocation 16 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices:
Adult £30
Over 65 £27
Full Time Student £27
Juniors (Under 18) £22

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided. Please note that all supporters aged 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

NFC Access
Supporters will be required to download a one-off NFC pass to their smartphone to gain access to St. James Park. Supporters will be emailed their NFC pass ahead of the game. Dates of when your NFC Pass will be emailed to you will be published on our Ticket Fulfilment page. Season Ticket and Membership NFC Passes WILL NOT be activated for stadium entry for this game.

Tickets sales

Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2023-24.

4 or more games from 8.15am 05.11.24 until 10.45am 06.11.24 Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale

3 or more games from 11am 06.11.24 until 12.45pm 06.11.24 Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

2 or more games from 1pm 06.11.24 until 2.45pm 06.11.24 This sale will take place only in the event tickets remain. Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

1 or more games from 3pm 06.11.24 until 8am 07.11.24 This sale will take place only in the event tickets remain. Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

We ask all supporters to keep checking here for any ongoing ticket sale updates.

Hospitality Members
Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should Contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes
Tickets are strictly non-transferable. Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will not be available for this fixture.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits Tickets purchased this season will be used as credits in future seasons
Last Edit: October 31, 2024, 02:46:24 pm by weebroalan
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
Reply #1 on: October 31, 2024, 02:37:37 pm
I assume where all the dates say October they actually mean November?!
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
Reply #2 on: October 31, 2024, 02:38:57 pm
Somebody say all members in a mirror 5 times to summon Deanloco, his time has come.
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
Reply #3 on: October 31, 2024, 02:45:26 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 31, 2024, 02:37:37 pm
I assume where all the dates say October they actually mean November?!
You'd like to think so

I just EDITED it
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
Reply #4 on: October 31, 2024, 02:50:13 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on October 31, 2024, 02:38:57 pm
Somebody say all members in a mirror 5 times to summon Deanloco, his time has come.

 :lmao :lmao

50 ish more than last year allocation wise?
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
Reply #5 on: October 31, 2024, 02:52:27 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on October 31, 2024, 02:50:13 pm
:lmao :lmao

50 ish more than last year allocation wise?

Its the exact same amount, but going off the way that everything has been dropping further than previously and the fact its midweek i would imagine 100 or so will go to all members. Will obviously be nigh on impossible to actually get one though.
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
Reply #6 on: October 31, 2024, 02:52:42 pm
I (along with about 200k others) would love an All Members sale for this! Can't see it sadly, but we can hope!
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
Reply #7 on: October 31, 2024, 03:12:41 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on October 31, 2024, 02:38:57 pm
Somebody say all members in a mirror 5 times to summon Deanloco, his time has come.
:lmao
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
Reply #8 on: October 31, 2024, 03:14:38 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on October 31, 2024, 02:52:27 pm
Its the exact same amount, but going off the way that everything has been dropping further than previously and the fact its midweek i would imagine 100 or so will go to all members. Will obviously be nigh on impossible to actually get one though.
We got 1 less last season, 3203!
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
Reply #9 on: October 31, 2024, 03:31:44 pm
Quote from: ripsaw19 on October 31, 2024, 02:52:42 pm
I (along with about 200k others) would love an All Members sale for this! Can't see it sadly, but we can hope!

It will happen, just wont have much of a chance when it happens
« Reply #10 on: October 31, 2024, 03:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on October 31, 2024, 02:52:27 pm
Its the exact same amount, but going off the way that everything has been dropping further than previously and the fact its midweek i would imagine 100 or so will go to all members. Will obviously be nigh on impossible to actually get one though.

For some reason I thought it was 3150 ish, not sure why!
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
Reply #11 on: October 31, 2024, 03:55:05 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on October 31, 2024, 03:31:44 pm
It will happen, just wont have much of a chance when it happens
Oh without a doubt, those with bots will clean up...but the club won't be arsed as it won't affect that many genuine supporters.
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
Reply #12 on: November 1, 2024, 01:23:07 pm
Do wish that the Sales would rather go to STH and Members with 19 home games previous season, so at least narrows it down a bit. instead of any "person" with a membership :(
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
Reply #13 on: November 1, 2024, 01:42:36 pm
Quote from: vlademer17 on November  1, 2024, 01:23:07 pm
Do wish that the Sales would rather go to STH and Members with 19 home games previous season, so at least narrows it down a bit. instead of any "person" with a membership :(

I agree, but they keep all competitions home and away separate for some reason
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:04:46 pm
Quote from: vlademer17 on November  1, 2024, 01:23:07 pm
Do wish that the Sales would rather go to STH and Members with 19 home games previous season, so at least narrows it down a bit. instead of any "person" with a membership :(
For Brighton in the cup.. the late sale for wheelchair bays went STH first and then members.. wonder if theyll revert back to that if this dropped below 1
Reply #15 on: Today at 10:38:11 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 04:04:46 pm
For Brighton in the cup.. the late sale for wheelchair bays went STH first and then members.. wonder if theyll revert back to that if this dropped below 1

This will be the tester for it

Didn't do it with Milan away though, maybe that's whats driven it, the farce on twitter offering spares out and the volume of non-collections
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
Reply #16 on: Today at 11:10:47 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 04:04:46 pm
For Brighton in the cup.. the late sale for wheelchair bays went STH first and then members.. wonder if theyll revert back to that if this dropped below 1

Looking back over previous sales the wheelchair bays seem to mirror the main selling notice criteria so you may be on to something.

Hopefully not as it draws a line under any slim chance of getting onto any other away ladders at any point in the future. Could just be due to the very limited number of returns possibly I guess.

Was the all STH a guaranteed sale do you know? That might explain it if it was (ie theyre doing one guaranteed sale and one non-guaranteed).
Last Edit: Today at 11:20:15 am by Jm55
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
Reply #17 on: Today at 11:30:25 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:10:47 am
Looking back over previous sales the wheelchair bays seem to mirror the main selling notice criteria so you may be on to something.

Hopefully not as it draws a line under any slim chance of getting onto any other away ladders at any point in the future. Could just be due to the very limited number of returns possibly I guess.

Was the all STH a guaranteed sale do you know? That might explain it if it was (ie theyre doing one guaranteed sale and one non-guaranteed).

anfieldpurch said it went to ST then members so presumably all STs that wanted one could get one?
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
Reply #18 on: Today at 11:32:13 am
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 11:30:25 am
anfieldpurch said it went to ST then members so presumably all STs that wanted one could get one?

Thats what Im asking as that might explain the reasoning but I dont know if he meant that they advertised it as all STHs and then an all members if tickets remain sale (which may not have materialised).
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
Reply #19 on: Today at 12:05:04 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:32:13 am
Thats what Im asking as that might explain the reasoning but I dont know if he meant that they advertised it as all STHs and then an all members if tickets remain sale (which may not have materialised).

I had a look and dont remember seeing a members sale advertised, just the ST but I may just have not seen it at the time
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
Reply #20 on: Today at 12:49:41 pm
2nd game on the spin here no unique link sent.

think there trying to tell me something or what
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
Reply #21 on: Today at 12:56:04 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 12:05:04 pm
I had a look and dont remember seeing a members sale advertised, just the ST but I may just have not seen it at the time

Would be galling if a precedent is then set for it to go to all STHs rather than members as it basically ends any hope of anyone without a seasiie being able to get away tickets.
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
Reply #22 on: Today at 02:35:07 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 12:49:41 pm
2nd game on the spin here no unique link sent.

think there trying to tell me something or what
What unique link? The selling criteria for Newcastle away, and any other away, are set in stone, its literally listed at the top of this thread.
Re: Newcastle Away - Selling Details
Reply #23 on: Today at 02:40:25 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:35:07 pm
The selling criteria for Newcastle away, and any other away, are set in stone, its literally listed at the top of this thread.

The suggestion is that if it goes beyond +1 that it will go to all STH rather than all members as that is apparently what happened for the Brighton cup match (and used to happen for our away games previously).

That isnt dealt with by the sales notice as it only goes down to +1
