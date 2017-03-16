Liverpool FC have released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on Wednesday December 4, 2024.



Location: St. James Park



Kick-off: 19:30



Allocation: 3204



Disabled allocation 16 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.



Prices:

Adult £30

Over 65 £27

Full Time Student £27

Juniors (Under 18) £22



Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided. Please note that all supporters aged 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.



NFC Access

Supporters will be required to download a one-off NFC pass to their smartphone to gain access to St. James Park. Supporters will be emailed their NFC pass ahead of the game. Dates of when your NFC Pass will be emailed to you will be published on our Ticket Fulfilment page. Season Ticket and Membership NFC Passes WILL NOT be activated for stadium entry for this game.



Tickets sales



Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2023-24.



4 or more games from 8.15am 05.11.24 until 10.45am 06.11.24 Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale



3 or more games from 11am 06.11.24 until 12.45pm 06.11.24 Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale



2 or more games from 1pm 06.11.24 until 2.45pm 06.11.24 This sale will take place only in the event tickets remain. Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale



1 or more games from 3pm 06.11.24 until 8am 07.11.24 This sale will take place only in the event tickets remain. Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale



We ask all supporters to keep checking here for any ongoing ticket sale updates.



Hospitality Members

Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should Contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.



General notes

Tickets are strictly non-transferable. Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will not be available for this fixture.



Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.



Ticket Credits Tickets purchased this season will be used as credits in future seasons

