Havent had chance to watch the game fully, just the second half, as was out all evening.



Its often feels different watching it after the event, knowing the score. I thought the ref had a decent second half, bar one or two decisions, the Konate one being the worst, but reading back through the comments about him Im maybe in a minority of one!



Couple of lovely finishes from Gakpo, and Diaz took his goal nicely too. Overall the second half felt like a nice controlled performance. They were more dangerous when Mitoma came on and gave Bradley a bit of a difficult period.

Jaros was solid, seems very assured with the ball at his feet, which is really important for us. Made some good saves as well, another very promising Keeper.



I felt Nyoni improved as the game went along, thought he looked a little unsure about his position initially, and there was one break where he seemed quite slow another player of ours ran right past him getting back to defend. But hes very young and looks like hes got a fair bit of strengthening to do. On the ball he looks very skilful and exciting and clearly has confidence in his own abilities. Very exciting prospect but shouldnt be rushed.



Thought Quansah was a little unfortunate. Just seemed to lose his bearings a bit when giving away the ball that led to their first. Nothing he could do about the second. Still learning and experiencing some difficult moments but should hopefully make him stronger in the long run. Will still be a star in the future.



Obviously I only got half the story, having not watched the first half but I enjoyed what I saw. We were the better team and deserved the win which was more comfortable than the score line.

