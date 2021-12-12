« previous next »
Online Ray K

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 10:43:40 pm
Southampton away, I'll take that.
Offline kop306

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 10:44:19 pm
get in
Offline stockdam

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 10:44:55 pm
Away to Southampton
Offline kop306

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 10:45:19 pm
we can play the same team as tonight against saints

really good draw for us
Offline Eeyore

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 10:45:34 pm
Just a shame it wasn't a home draw but cant complain with Southampton.
Offline Nick110581

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 10:45:39 pm
Prefer to play at home but good tie
Offline stockdam

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 10:46:37 pm
Spurs, Arsenal, Newcastle and us will be favourites to go through but things dont always go to plan.
Offline Nick110581

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 10:47:07 pm
What week is this ?

And are the semis two legs ?
Offline Eeyore

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 10:47:49 pm
Us and Arsenal now favourites to win it. Shows why you don't throw cup games.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 10:48:02 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:47:07 pm
What week is this ?

And are the semis two legs ?

Week of December 16

And yes
Offline Slippers

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 10:48:33 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:07:11 pm
Bond is a Wigan fan.

Another Greater Manchester official who supports a lower League team.

There's a lot of it about.
Offline Knight

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 10:48:40 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:45:19 pm
we can play the same team as tonight against saints

really good draw for us

Hopefully well have Elliot and Chiesa as well so we dont have to pick 2 of Diaz, Szoboslai and Jones.
Offline kop306

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 10:48:43 pm
divock hatrick
Offline Garlicbread

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 10:48:50 pm
Gonna be crucial to finish the top 8 in the CL table:

https://xcancel.com/DanKennett/status/1851755618333303007

If #lfc
1) win the carabao QF
2) win the FA 3rd round
3) finish 9th-24th in the CL group
Then it's Sat/Wed/Sat to the end of February with no gaps in the schedule to fit in any Winter postponements
Offline John C

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 10:49:21 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:48:02 pm
Week of December 16

And yes
No, not two legs this season
Offline kop306

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 10:49:30 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:48:40 pm
Hopefully well have Elliot and Chiesa as well so we dont have to pick 2 of Diaz, Szoboslai and Jones.

elliot will be back not sure about chiesa
Offline Garlicbread

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 10:49:57 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:49:21 pm
No, not two legs this season

I thought it was gonna stay for this season?
Offline Nick110581

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 10:51:18 pm
Fulham at home before and Spurs away either side of draw.
Offline Nick110581

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 10:52:55 pm
Semi-Finals are two legs: 8 January (first leg) & 5 February (second leg)

Final: 16 March
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 10:53:33 pm
Good win, decent darw shame we didn't get a home one but at least its another game where we can make changes to the side.

2 great goals from Gakpo but obviously a couple of poor moments from Quansah, one of which was a gift to them. Lots still to learn but he needs to stay alert, it will be harder for him now that Ibou is in form but he has to keep hos focus and work hard.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 10:54:04 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:49:21 pm
No, not two legs this season

Still 2 legs John.

Full list of fixtures here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356380.0

 :wave
Offline Samie

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 10:56:00 pm
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 10:59:49 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:45:34 pm
Just a shame it wasn't a home draw but cant complain with Southampton.
Saw it described as basically in France on twitter  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 11:01:01 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:59:49 pm
Saw it described as basically in France on twitter  ;D

That lad clearly took Geography in your class Teps.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 11:05:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:01:01 pm
That lad clearly took Geography in your class Teps.
Given my total absence of any geography education, I could believe it
Online farawayred

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #225 on: Yesterday at 11:05:44 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:59:49 pm
Saw it described as basically in France on twitter  ;D
Not too wrong... Isn't Southampton like half way to Paris as the crow flies?
Offline Eeyore

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #226 on: Yesterday at 11:06:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:01:01 pm
That lad clearly took Geography in your class Teps.

 ;D

That lad is probably still looking for Tepid's classroom.
Offline Samie

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #227 on: Yesterday at 11:06:50 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:05:08 pm
Given my total absence of any geography education, I could believe it

 :D

Have you found Luxembourg on a map yet?
Offline Nick110581

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #228 on: Yesterday at 11:10:18 pm
Was at the game and thought we looked good in parts.

Gakpo, Gomez, Jones and Bradley were all really good. Jaros made two big saves & looked assured.

Robertson struggled again against Adringa and our shape was a bit weird first half but we rested some big players and won!
Offline duvva 💅

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #229 on: Today at 01:13:41 am
Havent had chance to watch the game fully, just the second half, as was out all evening.

Its often feels different watching it after the event, knowing the score. I thought the ref had a decent second half, bar one or two decisions, the Konate one being the worst, but reading back through the comments about him Im maybe in a minority of one!

Couple of lovely finishes from Gakpo, and Diaz took his goal nicely too. Overall the second half felt like a nice controlled performance. They were more dangerous when Mitoma came on and gave Bradley a bit of a difficult period.
Jaros was solid, seems very assured with the ball at his feet, which is really important for us. Made some good saves as well, another very promising Keeper.

I felt Nyoni improved as the game went along, thought he looked a little unsure about his position initially, and there was one break where he seemed quite slow another player of ours ran right past him getting back to defend. But hes very young and looks like hes got a fair bit of strengthening to do. On the ball he looks very skilful and exciting and clearly has confidence in his own abilities. Very exciting prospect but shouldnt be rushed.

Thought Quansah was a little unfortunate. Just seemed to lose his bearings a bit when giving away the ball that led to their first. Nothing he could do about the second. Still learning and experiencing some difficult moments but should hopefully make him stronger in the long run. Will still be a star in the future.

Obviously I only got half the story, having not watched the first half but I enjoyed what I saw. We were the better team and deserved the win which was more comfortable than the score line.
Online xbugawugax

Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
Reply #230 on: Today at 05:14:35 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:10:18 pm
Was at the game and thought we looked good in parts.

Gakpo, Gomez, Jones and Bradley were all really good. Jaros made two big saves & looked assured.

Robertson struggled again against Adringa and our shape was a bit weird first half but we rested some big players and won!

glad he is still alive after those gym days. those who haven watched the interview with gakpo would understand.

our mr versatile and reliable. glad he stayed and hope will play a big part with us winning more shiny things.
