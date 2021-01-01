Nice away win, some good football along the way.



Robbo is a worry.



Yeah. Somehow come out of that nice win on the road but can't remember seeing him perform so poorly for such a stretch as this. Not aware of him carrying any injury...Good win though. Some really pretty movement with the ball throughout. Pretty unlucky for both of their goals I felt. Maybe Jaros could have done better on the first one, but nothing could be done for #2.Really wish there at 88' and the ball comfortably in our possession with no pressure and a whole half a pitch of open space behind us, Macca wouldn't have decided to try a low percentage pass to Salah that of course ran out of play and that gave them possession unnecessarily and that resulted in a goal less than a minute later. Talk about avoidable.