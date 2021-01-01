« previous next »
Author Topic: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91

Online Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,433
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #120 on: Today at 09:28:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:27:23 pm
Cant turn your nose at a win at Brighton with that team out.

What are they doing with so many changes though? Mad.

Finishing 10th obviously a bigger priority than winning your first major trophy.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,335
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #121 on: Today at 09:28:56 pm »
Refs this season are on a mission to give us nothing.
Logged

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,580
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #122 on: Today at 09:29:13 pm »
3-2.
Entertaining second half. Good goals from Gakpo and Diaz. Thought we had it wrapped up at 2-0 and 3-1. Mistake by Quansah on the first, unlucky on the second. Liked what I saw from Jaros, Morton and Nyoni. We are through and we have let lots of players get some time out there. No known injuries. All good!
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 pm
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #123 on: Today at 09:29:15 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:27:47 pm
Konate getting a yellow for having his shirt pulled was quite bizarre

Yeah that was terrible
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,885
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #124 on: Today at 09:29:17 pm »
Three great goals and good performances from Jaros and Morton, tough tie out of the way.
Logged

Offline Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #125 on: Today at 09:29:24 pm »
good win, but too close for comfort..
what has happened to our passing? Still all over the shop. need to get back to basics on the training ground.
Not sure where 5m extra time came from
Nice finishes from Gakpo and Diaz..
Logged

Online danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #126 on: Today at 09:29:27 pm »
Poor Jarrell had a bit of a mare in the second half. Gakpo and Jaros excellent.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,620
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #127 on: Today at 09:29:52 pm »
Good 2nd half.
Ref was poor.
Quansah was good, but prolly needed to be taken off earlier, cause as soon as he started showing fatigue, it was tickets.
That first half was really barren in front. We are struggling to create chances sometimes. Lots to improve on there.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,538
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #128 on: Today at 09:30:06 pm »
Phew!
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #129 on: Today at 09:30:25 pm »
The inevitable whens the draw?
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,430
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #130 on: Today at 09:30:36 pm »
Great game, another great away win.
Some nice moments to enjoy.
Cody immense, Jaros very promising and with save of the season.
Based on other fouls given Diaz could have had that pen awarded.
Quansah just a bit unlucky.

UTR.
Logged

Online DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #131 on: Today at 09:30:45 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:27:47 pm
Konate getting a yellow for having his shirt pulled was quite bizarre

He kicked the ball away when complaining. I reckon it was for that.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,119
  • Seis Veces
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #132 on: Today at 09:30:55 pm »
Only negative all night was Quansah's ball foe their goal.

This squad is absolutely purring and we still have players to come back. Be great if we could add another option or two in January because this side is going places.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,433
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #133 on: Today at 09:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Paul_h on Today at 09:29:24 pm
good win, but too close for comfort..
what has happened to our passing? Still all over the shop. need to get back to basics on the training ground.
Not sure where 5m extra time came from
Nice finishes from Gakpo and Diaz..

Possession was good first half. I doubt Slot will be happy that we get in front and then lose all control and it's a basketball game then.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online StL-Dono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,082
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #134 on: Today at 09:31:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:26:51 pm
Nice away win, some good football along the way.

Robbo is a worry.

Yeah.  Somehow come out of that nice win on the road but can't remember seeing him perform so poorly for such a stretch as this.  Not aware of him carrying any injury...

Good win though.  Some really pretty movement with the ball throughout.  Pretty unlucky for both of their goals I felt.  Maybe Jaros could have done better on the first one, but nothing could be done for #2. 

Really wish there at 88' and the ball comfortably in our possession with no pressure and a whole half a pitch of open space behind us, Macca wouldn't have decided to try a low percentage pass to Salah that of course ran out of play and that gave them possession unnecessarily and that resulted in a goal less than a minute later.  Talk about avoidable. 
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,664
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #135 on: Today at 09:31:24 pm »
Ref was like a substitute geography teacher, all over.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,379
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #136 on: Today at 09:31:47 pm »
Much more comfortable game than the score would suggest.

Gakpo was head and shoulders above the rest and showed Szoboszlai how to finish.

Our quality showed and Brightons two goals were soft especially their 2nd.

How many free kicks did each side get as Brighton got a free kick almost every time they fell over. The worst decision was giving a free kick against Konate when Welbeck was pulling his shirt. It was 50/50 and Konate was stronger.

Excellent save from Jaros.

I thought Gomez had an excellent game but Gakpo gets my MOTM.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #137 on: Today at 09:32:44 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:30:25 pm
The inevitable whens the draw?

Some people are just so ptredictable

 ::)




Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:31:10 pm
Whens the draw?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,665
  • JFT97
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #138 on: Today at 09:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Paul_h on Today at 09:29:24 pm
good win, but too close for comfort..
what has happened to our passing? Still all over the shop. need to get back to basics on the training ground.

Decent result against Brighton away.

Sometimes it seems like the players dont want to play the simple pass and want to try to do something special instead when theres no need.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,433
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #139 on: Today at 09:32:49 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 09:24:51 pm
Whatever level that guy normally referees at, its not low enough  :D

Even by our standards (of putting up with shit) you could see the players really frustrated with him.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #140 on: Today at 09:33:07 pm »
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 09:30:45 pm
He kicked the ball away when complaining. I reckon it was for that.

Fair play mate, I hadnt seen that. Then again you could argue he shouldnt have been punished with a Brighton freekick for getting dragged for a few seconds then Welbeck flopping to the floor
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,433
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #141 on: Today at 09:34:03 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:28:32 pm
Jaros was very good. I wonder where we get these goalies from.

Nyoni is ready (I'm serious).

Gakpo has a hammer of a right foot.

I think Young was there to make up the numbers (at this stage) but Nyoni is a genuine option.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,265
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #142 on: Today at 09:34:06 pm »
Jaros definitely a better 3rd choice than Adrian 😊
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,777
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #143 on: Today at 09:34:23 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:31:47 pm
Much more comfortable game than the score would suggest.

Gakpo was head and shoulders above the rest and showed Szoboszlai how to finish.

Our quality showed and Brightons two goals were soft especially their 2nd.

How many free kicks did each side get as Brighton got a free kick almost every time they fell over. The worst decision was giving a free kick against Konate when Welbeck was pulling his shirt. It was 50/50 and Konate was stronger.

Excellent save from Jaros.

I thought Gomez had an excellent game but Gakpo gets my MOTM.

It was nice seeing Joe at CB again. Jaros will be a star, nothing seems to faze him somehow. Still not sure how he got his hand to that ball.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #144 on: Today at 09:34:51 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:33:07 pm
Fair play mate, I hadnt seen that. Then again you could argue he shouldnt have been punished with a Brighton freekick for getting dragged for a few seconds then Welbeck flopping to the floor

100% not a free kick to them either, Ref was shocking. It was also in the line of sight of the lino on the other side. At least we get back to the higher quality reffing of the Premier League at the weekend  ;D  :o
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #145 on: Today at 09:35:28 pm »
Good win. Really good use of the squad.
NYoni looks super talented.
Gakpo is good.
Quansah will learn from that.
Jaros looks talented, that save was impressive (1st goal got to punch it away from danger)
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,433
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #146 on: Today at 09:35:59 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:30:25 pm
The inevitable whens the draw?

About midnight knowing Sky.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,295
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #147 on: Today at 09:36:28 pm »
Draw is after the Spurs game so at least another 45 mins with post match faff.

Need a home draw, ideally against Southampton.

Chelsea out. Possibly Villa and City to follow.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:38:01 pm by Schmarn »
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #148 on: Today at 09:37:26 pm »
You can just tell that Nyoni has it, can't you? Obviously didn't do anything spectacular when he came on, but everything he did was just of first team standard.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,379
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #149 on: Today at 09:37:27 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:34:23 pm
It was nice seeing Joe at CB again. Jaros will be a star, nothing seems to faze him somehow. Still not sure how he got his hand to that ball.

Jaros was excellent tonight. He was cool on the ball and his passing was good. The save he made was as good as any Ive seen for a while. Good game from him.
Logged
#JFT97

Online StL-Dono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,082
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #150 on: Today at 09:38:09 pm »
Just hope we don't draw the corner-turning, rampant-running red Mancs...   
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #151 on: Today at 09:38:16 pm »
Nyoni reads the game beautifully
Logged

Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,588
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #152 on: Today at 09:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:28:56 pm
Finishing 10th obviously a bigger priority than winning your first major trophy.
It's worth about £138mil. The carabao prize money is about £800 quid.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:43:16 pm by markedasred »
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,379
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 And
« Reply #153 on: Today at 09:39:47 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:38:16 pm
Nyoni reads the game beautifully


He was excellent. Hell learn when to pass and when to hold the ball but he looks like a player.
Logged
#JFT97

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,777
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #154 on: Today at 09:40:05 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:38:16 pm
Nyoni reads the game beautifully

That run he did when he came on was quality started the move but sadly couldn't finish it but he's never afraid to have a go.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,429
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #155 on: Today at 09:40:58 pm »
Another win, we are taking for granted all these wins.
Well done Mighty Reds..
Logged

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,391
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #156 on: Today at 09:41:51 pm »
Jones was key in taking hold of the ball and getting us through, he's taking a lot of responsibility. Was excellent.

We were comfortable mostly, their goals were off mistakes and deflections.

Watched Bradley closely, he was beaten 1 v 1 twice.. First on a brighton counter 1st half, 2nd was by Mitoma. He won the rest v Mitoma (thrice iirc) and anybody else he faced. He's still lacking a bit of match fitness, but switched on, recovery pace was crucial in a couple of situations 1st half to help the centrebacks. In attack made al lot of supporting runs but wasn't found much.
He's ready to be tested regularly, will have some learning moments, but he'll get there imo bar serious injuries.

Quansah... well.

These 3 are part of the next cycle, so 2 out of them feeling the shirt fit comfortably now is good.

You can see Nyoni's class on the ball.



Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #157 on: Today at 09:42:07 pm »
There are no easy games left.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,664
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #158 on: Today at 09:43:09 pm »
Bradley was really good, mitoma fresh on 70mins must be a fucking ming to defend and generally did very well. Especially after not much game time recently.
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,594
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: LC: Brighton 2 vs 3 Liverpool Gakpo 47 63 Andingra 81 Diaz 85 Lamptey 91
« Reply #159 on: Today at 09:43:32 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:38:16 pm
Nyoni reads the game beautifully

As does Morton I feel. We have some talent dont we
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain
