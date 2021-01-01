Jones was key in taking hold of the ball and getting us through, he's taking a lot of responsibility. Was excellent.
We were comfortable mostly, their goals were off mistakes and deflections.
Watched Bradley closely, he was beaten 1 v 1 twice.. First on a brighton counter 1st half, 2nd was by Mitoma. He won the rest v Mitoma (thrice iirc) and anybody else he faced. He's still lacking a bit of match fitness, but switched on, recovery pace was crucial in a couple of situations 1st half to help the centrebacks. In attack made al lot of supporting runs but wasn't found much.
He's ready to be tested regularly, will have some learning moments, but he'll get there imo bar serious injuries.
Quansah... well.
These 3 are part of the next cycle, so 2 out of them feeling the shirt fit comfortably now is good.
You can see Nyoni's class on the ball.