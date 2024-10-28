Date: October 30, 2024Venue: AMEX StadiumKick-off: 19:30 BSTTitbit: A total of 16 clubs will play in the fourth round. 13 from the premier league, 3 from the championship and none from league one and league two.Most replays in a tie: 3- Reading vs Brighton & Hove Albion (197475, first round): 00, 22 aet, 00 aet, 32Match overview:Fresh on the result of that draw against Arsenal in the League, Our defence of the League Cup continues as we travel to Brighton in what looks to be a challenging and yet exciting clash. Both sides will be eager to progress to the next round, with Liverpool looking to add to the record of 10 time winner in this competition and Brighton aiming for a deep cup run.In the third round, we trumped West Ham at home 5-1 whole Brighton & Hove Albion won 3-2 against Wolverhampton Wanderers, also at home.Team Form:Liverpool:EFL - WHU 5-1 - WONPL - Wolves 1-2 - WONCL - Bologna 2-0 - WONPL - Palace 0-1 - WONPL - Chelsea 2-1 - WONCL - Leipzig 0-1 - WONPL - Arsenal 2-2 - DRAWBHA:EFL - Wolves 3-2 - WONPL - Forest 2-2 - DRAWPL - Chelsea 4-2 - LOSTPL - Spurs 3-2 - WONPL - Newcastle 0-1 - WONPL - Wolves 2-2 - DRAWHead-to-Head:PL 20/21Brighton v Liverpool 1-1Liverpool v Brighton 0-1PL 21/22Liverpool v Brighton 2-2Brighton v Liverpool 0-2PL 22/23Liverpool v Brighton 3-3Brighton v Liverpool 3-0FA Cup R4 22/23Brighton v Liverpool 2-15 yellow cards for us. I vividly remember this game. WHile Mitoma scored a 93rd minute winner.PL 22/23Brighton v Liverpool 2-2Liverpool v Brighton 2-1Team Suspensions & Injuries:Liverpool: Allison, Elliot, Jota, ChiesaBHA: Webster, Pedro, March, Ö'Riley, Minteh, MilnerPredicted Starting XI:BHA:Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Igor Julio, Estupinan, Kadioglu, Baleba, Ayari, Mitoma, Rutter, WelbeckLiverpool: Jaros, Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch, Salah, Nunez, GakpoWhat people are saying: (From my football group)Score Prediction: Brighton are our text book definition of a bogey team. I predict a closely fought 0-1 or a late surge from BHA with a 1-2 scoreline. It will be a tight game but Liverpool should be through. Defensive stability and our ability to absorb pressure between defence and defensive mid will be key for this. Thats why Van Dijk, Quansah, Gravenberch and Endo have to start and recycle the ball after taking a quick lead. 3 games in 11 days before international break is quite a lot.[/
