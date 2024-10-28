« previous next »
Author Topic: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool  (Read 700 times)

LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« on: Today at 06:19:40 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on October 28, 2024, 08:24:14 am
Date: October 30, 2024

Venue: AMEX Stadium

Kick-off: 19:30 BST



Titbit: A total of 16 clubs will play in the fourth round. 13 from the premier league, 3 from the championship and none from league one and league two.
Most replays in a tie: 3
- Reading vs Brighton & Hove Albion (197475, first round): 00, 22 aet, 00 aet, 32

Match overview:

Fresh on the result of that draw against Arsenal in the League, Our defence of the League Cup continues as we travel to Brighton in what looks to be a challenging and yet exciting clash. Both sides will be eager to progress to the next round, with Liverpool looking to add to the record of 10 time winner in this competition and Brighton aiming for a deep cup run.

In the third round, we trumped West Ham at home 5-1 whole Brighton & Hove Albion won 3-2 against Wolverhampton Wanderers, also at home.

Team Form:
Liverpool:
EFL - WHU 5-1 - WON
PL - Wolves 1-2 - WON
CL - Bologna 2-0 - WON
PL - Palace 0-1 - WON
PL - Chelsea 2-1 - WON
CL - Leipzig 0-1 - WON
PL - Arsenal 2-2 - DRAW

BHA:
EFL - Wolves 3-2 - WON
PL - Forest 2-2 - DRAW
PL - Chelsea 4-2 - LOST
PL - Spurs 3-2 - WON
PL - Newcastle 0-1 - WON
PL - Wolves 2-2 - DRAW

Head-to-Head:
PL 20/21
Brighton v Liverpool 1-1
Liverpool v Brighton 0-1

PL 21/22
Liverpool v Brighton 2-2
Brighton v Liverpool 0-2

PL 22/23
Liverpool v Brighton 3-3
Brighton v Liverpool 3-0

FA Cup R4 22/23
Brighton v Liverpool 2-1
5 yellow cards for us. I vividly remember this game. WHile Mitoma scored a 93rd minute winner.

PL 22/23
Brighton v Liverpool 2-2
Liverpool v Brighton 2-1

Team Suspensions & Injuries:
Liverpool: Allison, Elliot, Jota, Chiesa
BHA: Webster, Pedro, March, Ö'Riley, Minteh, Milner

Predicted Starting XI:
BHA:
Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Igor Julio, Estupinan, Kadioglu, Baleba, Ayari, Mitoma, Rutter, Welbeck

Liverpool:
Jaros, Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

What people are saying: (From my football group)

Score Prediction:
Brighton are our text book definition of a bogey team. I predict a closely fought 0-1 or a late surge from BHA with a 1-2 scoreline. It will be a tight game but Liverpool should be through. Defensive stability and our ability to absorb pressure between defence and defensive mid will be key for this. Thats why Van Dijk, Quansah, Gravenberch and Endo have to start and recycle the ball after taking a quick lead. 3 games in 11 days before international break is quite a lot.
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:39:29 pm »

Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:40:59 pm »
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:30:27 pm »
0 under way at the Amex
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:32:39 pm »
2 first pass to Jaros. Does and step over and beats his man :lmao. Confidence he!


Up the other end and a cross into the area but its just a bit too long
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:34:29 pm »
4 huge press inthe final third by us, Steele is caught in possession but hes so lucky that itt brekas away form one of ours.
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:35:35 pm »
Diaz is on the right Gakpo left? Maybe szoboszlai as the false 9
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:36:00 pm »
Great bit of closing down that.
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:37:41 pm »
7 Szoboszlai catches Steele again!

Again he gets away with it.


They lose the ball in midfield  and a through  ball to Gakpo is too strong
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:38:57 pm »
You get the impression he doesn't really want the ball at times but they keep passing it too him.
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:39:55 pm »
9 weve been playing a game of who can give the ball to Jaros under the most pressure so he shits himself.

And hes done so well each time
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:43:37 pm »
13 Ball over the top by Brighton, an attempted clearance brekas to Lamptey who is one on one with Jaros .

Jaros does brilliantly to sable, Gakpo straight up the other end and he curls one just wide.
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:45:20 pm »
15 Ensico curls one way over form the edge of the area
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:46:09 pm »
He is very good with the way he uses his height and stays tall.
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:47:13 pm »
They break down their left but Bradley does well to block them
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:48:39 pm »
18 we play out from the back marvellously

Gakpo crosses form the left and a diving header just just fails to connect.

Move that 
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:50:24 pm »
20 Good play by Morton, finds Gakpo who goes along the edge of the area but cant thread the pass
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:53:17 pm »
Over to Jill
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:54:13 pm »
23 Some bold play from the back again, we're not afraid to do the neat passes around our own box tonight.  :D
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:55:40 pm »
24 One of the Brighton forwards trying to get Quansah's shirt of his back already, we get a free kick. It's hit long but Gakpo had run offside.
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:56:33 pm »
Break in play as a Brighton player is attended too. Sky trying to get a cheeky look at the manager's tactic book.

27 Game resumes.
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:00:04 pm »
29 Brighton trying to load our area and we're forced to pass back, Jaros kicks it long and Diaz is bundled over but no free kick.
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:00:54 pm »
30 Brighton get a chance, but the ball goes wide and we clear.
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:02:58 pm »
32 Best move of the game from us there, right from the back through to midfield with half the team involved, but Brighton manage to get the ball away.
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:05:36 pm »
34 A bit of possession from Brighton in our box, some nice touches shown. A very competitive game in both boxes, we eventually win a free kick and clear the ball.
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:07:53 pm »
36 Just can't find the end pass at the moment, Brighton break quickly and Curtis brings someone down and Brighton get a free kick. The free kick is played but someone has strayed off side.
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:09:43 pm »
38 A nice, fleet move by us there, a great ball forward which ends at Robbo's feet but the goalie blocks the ball. Corner to us. Corner taken by Robbo goes to the back post, they clear but we can't do anything decisive with the ball.
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:10:05 pm »
First time pass to Bradley was the ball there. Wrong option!
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:12:08 pm »
41 Quansah tries to loop a ball over the Brighton defenders, but they manage to clear.
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:13:58 pm »
43 We had three chances to come away with the ball there and go on the attack but each time we lose the ball and Robbo is forced to put it out for a corner.
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:15:36 pm »
44 Brighton get a corner, but they put it long.
Re: LC: Brighton vs Liverpool
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:16:11 pm »
45+1 Into added on time, game very much in stale mate at the moment.
