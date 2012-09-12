« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup 4th Round  (Read 2925 times)

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,725
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 10:46:00 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:44:36 pm
Take that all day long.
yeah can't complain about that one
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,246
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:46:34 pm »
Spurs v Man Utd

The Corner Turner Derby
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,792
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:46:50 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:45:53 pm
Semi's are gonna be brutal, a 2 legger v either Utd/Spurs, Arsenal or Newcastle.

Didn't the two-leggers get binned? Or am I dreaming that up?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,440
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:46:52 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:45:53 pm
Semi's are gonna be brutal, a 2 legger v either Utd/Spurs, Arsenal or Newcastle.
Do we still have two legs in the cup?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 10:47:17 pm »
A bit of a boring draw, with Arsenal and Newcastle getting two of the easier opponents at home. Not a lot of matches between the stronger sides.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,438
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 10:47:21 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:44:53 pm
A home game would have been nice...
Yeh, its good to get to the ground but never mind. Looking forward to it already :)
Logged

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,607
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 10:47:36 pm »
Rather be at home but probably the easiest team we could have faced so happy with that.

Still think we'd be better off going out of it though as it's going to fuck up our fixture list more than ever with the extra CL games after the new year
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,770
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 10:47:40 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:46:52 pm
Do we still have two legs in the cup?
Yeah, theyre spread out a bit now though, one in January and one in February.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,725
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 10:47:57 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:45:46 pm
So we'll get the 12.30 kick off the match after
no 12:30 game that weekend, we have Fulham at 3pm
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 10:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 10:46:50 pm
Didn't the two-leggers get binned? Or am I dreaming that up?

I remember there was talk of it for sure, dunno what happened but there's defo 2 legs this season, the dates are on their website sadly
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,578
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 10:48:45 pm »
That'll do. Bring it on.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,725
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 10:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Yesterday at 10:47:36 pm
Rather be at home but probably the easiest team we could have faced so happy with that.

Still think we'd be better off going out of it though as it's going to fuck up our fixture list more than ever with the extra CL games after the new year
we'll be through in the CL by then you would hope so can rotate
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,725
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 10:50:19 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:48:17 pm
I remember there was talk of it for sure, dunno what happened but there's defo 2 legs this season, the dates are on their website sadly
it's ridiculous they are still carrying on with it, make it a single leg and play at a neutral venue if necessary but two legs is just daft
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,663
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 10:50:47 pm »
If #lfc
1) win the carabao QF
2) win the FA 3rd round
3) finish 9th-24th in the CL group
Then it's Sat/Wed/Sat to the end of February with no gaps in the schedule to fit in any Winter postponements
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,219
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 10:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:47:57 pm
no 12:30 game that weekend, we have Fulham at 3pm

That's before it I think, we have Spurs 4.30 the Sunday after.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,725
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 10:52:11 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:50:47 pm
If #lfc
1) win the carabao QF
2) win the FA 3rd round
3) finish 9th-24th in the CL group
Then it's Sat/Wed/Sat to the end of February with no gaps in the schedule to fit in any Winter postponements
which makes it vital that we finish in the top 8, which we look on course to do at the moment
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,219
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 10:52:35 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:47:40 pm
Yeah, theyre spread out a bit now though, one in January and one in February.

We need to not have the CL play-off round thrown in the mix in Feb as well ideally.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,440
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 10:53:10 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:47:40 pm
Yeah, theyre spread out a bit now though, one in January and one in February.
Thanks.

Fuck! Why don't we scrap the penalties too and go back to the old rule and play a third game replay on a neutral venue, somewhere in America, in China, or on fucking Mars...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,937
  • JFT 97
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 10:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:50:19 pm
it's ridiculous they are still carrying on with it, make it a single leg and play at a neutral venue if necessary but two legs is just daft

The EFL clubs wanted compensation and the Premier League clubs refused.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,725
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 10:53:29 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:51:48 pm
That's before it I think, we have Spurs 4.30 the Sunday after.
you are correct yes, at least it's not a 12:30 Saturday kick off
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 10:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:50:19 pm
it's ridiculous they are still carrying on with it, make it a single leg and play at a neutral venue if necessary but two legs is just daft

Yep, had some amazing nights in them but it's gotta go now.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,725
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 10:54:23 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:53:21 pm
The EFL Cups wanted compensation and the Premier League clubs refused.
should have called they bluff then and said they were pulling out
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,725
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 10:56:06 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:53:48 pm
Yep, had some amazing nights in them but it's gotta go now.
indeed, had some amazing nights winning FA Cup games in the third replay back in the day but too much football played these days to keep it sustainable
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,687
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 10:56:22 pm »
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,383
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 10:57:40 pm »
Guardiola was verging on rude during the interview. Clearly didnt want to be there. Hes a bit spoilt.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,440
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 11:02:37 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:57:40 pm
Guardiola was verging on rude during the interview. Clearly didnt want to be there. Hes a bit spoilt.
What, he didn't like their draw for the next round?   ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,057
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 11:05:43 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:50:47 pm
If #lfc
1) win the carabao QF
2) win the FA 3rd round
3) finish 9th-24th in the CL group
Then it's Sat/Wed/Sat to the end of February with no gaps in the schedule to fit in any Winter postponements

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356380.0

Looking at all the possibilities there, we could play every few days until mid April
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,174
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 11:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:56:22 pm

Funny how ya never take pics of ya tele when Babestations on an post the pics
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,727
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 11:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:19:50 pm
Funny how ya never take pics of ya tele when Babestations on an post the pics

They images are too shaky
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,174
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 11:36:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:35:19 pm
They images are too shaky
Cos hes shittin it cos of that threat of legal action?

Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,174
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 11:37:33 pm »
Ahhhh, right

Derp ;D

*knew all along
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,727
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 11:41:47 pm »
Fuck sake, if anyone knows about knocking one out when babestation is on its you ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,174
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 11:44:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:41:47 pm
Fuck sake, if anyone knows about knocking one out when babestation is on its you ;D
Hang on a fucking minute. What? Have i just had a blackout and woke up 15 years after i admitted to something or my court case ?  :lmao

Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #153 on: Today at 12:29:29 am »
My lip-reading skills have gone through the roof...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,687
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #154 on: Today at 12:34:31 am »
Capon, so disappointed in your holier than thou attitute...
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,174
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #155 on: Today at 12:45:45 am »
See you in court you sinner

And Jesus Christ is representing me.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,687
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #156 on: Today at 12:46:58 am »
If we both turn up in court, it will be dismissed in no ones favour you plant pot.  ;D
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,174
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: League Cup 4th Round
« Reply #157 on: Today at 12:48:24 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:46:58 am
If we both turn up in court, it will be dismissed in no ones favour you plant pot.  ;D
STOP SAYING PLANTPOT

Thats mine YOU PLANTPOT
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 