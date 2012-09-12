Take that all day long.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Semi's are gonna be brutal, a 2 legger v either Utd/Spurs, Arsenal or Newcastle.
A home game would have been nice...
Do we still have two legs in the cup?
So we'll get the 12.30 kick off the match after
Didn't the two-leggers get binned? Or am I dreaming that up?
Rather be at home but probably the easiest team we could have faced so happy with that.Still think we'd be better off going out of it though as it's going to fuck up our fixture list more than ever with the extra CL games after the new year
I remember there was talk of it for sure, dunno what happened but there's defo 2 legs this season, the dates are on their website sadly
no 12:30 game that weekend, we have Fulham at 3pm
If #lfc 1) win the carabao QF2) win the FA 3rd round 3) finish 9th-24th in the CL group Then it's Sat/Wed/Sat to the end of February with no gaps in the schedule to fit in any Winter postponements
Yeah, theyre spread out a bit now though, one in January and one in February.
it's ridiculous they are still carrying on with it, make it a single leg and play at a neutral venue if necessary but two legs is just daft
That's before it I think, we have Spurs 4.30 the Sunday after.
The EFL Cups wanted compensation and the Premier League clubs refused.
Yep, had some amazing nights in them but it's gotta go now.
Guardiola was verging on rude during the interview. Clearly didnt want to be there. Hes a bit spoilt.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Funny how ya never take pics of ya tele when Babestations on an post the pics
They images are too shaky
Fuck sake, if anyone knows about knocking one out when babestation is on its you
If we both turn up in court, it will be dismissed in no ones favour you plant pot.
