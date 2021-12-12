« previous next »
League Cup 4th Round
All games are broadcast on SKy Sports + apart from those mentioned below which are on Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra
The draw for the 5th round will take place following Spurs v Abu Dhabi.


TUESDAY 29TH OCTOBER

Southampton V Stoke City 19:45
Brentford V Sheffield Wednesday 20:00 sky sports

WEDNESDAY 30TH OCTOBER

Brighton & Hove Albion V Liverpool 19:30
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace 19:45
Manchester United V Leicester City 19:45
Saudi Arabia V Chelsea 19:45
Preston North End V Arsenal 19:45
Tottenham Hotspur V Abu Dhabi 20:15 sky sports
Re: League Cup 4th Round
I see some Gooners referring to this as the 'Invincible Derby'

*vomit*  :puke2
Re: League Cup 4th Round
Southampton v Stoke and Brentford v Wednesday in the League Cup. Fixtures to stir the soul.
Re: League Cup 4th Round
The young lad upfront for Brentford is quick.
Re: League Cup 4th Round
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 08:00:34 pm
Southampton v Stoke and Brentford v Wednesday in the League Cup. Fixtures to stir the soul.

I'm assuming the lack of comments in the thread is down to everyone being glued to their TV
Re: League Cup 4th Round
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:21:56 pm
The young lad upfront for Brentford is quick.

Schade? Quite raw but meant to be quite a talent. Hows Carvalho playing?
Re: League Cup 4th Round
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 09:01:15 pm
Schade? Quite raw but meant to be quite a talent. Hows Carvalho playing?

Yeah, Schade.

Carvalho looks tidy too - great movement.
Re: League Cup 4th Round
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 09:01:15 pm
Schade? Quite raw but meant to be quite a talent.

Something of a smooth operator, him...
Re: League Cup 4th Round
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 09:10:44 pm
Something of a smooth operator, him...

 :)
Re: League Cup 4th Round
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 09:01:15 pm
Schade? Quite raw but meant to be quite a talent. Hows Carvalho playing?

Carvalho subbed on 65' - had a decent game.

[EDIT] It's currently 1-1 on 72'
Re: League Cup 4th Round
1-1 at F/T

Here we go... penalty shootout.
Re: League Cup 4th Round
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:52:28 pm
1-1 at F/T

Here we go... penalty shootout.

Brentford go through - 5-4 on pens.
Re: League Cup 4th Round
Brentford away in the next round please.
Re: League Cup 4th Round
Preston the only non Premier League team left and unlikely to survive against Arsenal. Tough route to the final if we are to do it again.
Re: League Cup 4th Round
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 10:04:45 pm
Brentford away in the next round please.

Do you live down that way Nick?
Re: League Cup 4th Round
Quote from: damomad on Today at 10:04:48 pm
Preston the only non Premier League team left and unlikely to survive against Arsenal. Tough route to the final if we are to do it again.

Loads of all-Premier League ties though - so, only half will get through.
Re: League Cup 4th Round
The young Owls goalie looks useful. Had a solid game.
Re: League Cup 4th Round
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 10:43:03 pm
The young Owls goalie looks useful. Had a solid game.

He did.
