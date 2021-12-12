All games are broadcast on SKy Sports + apart from those mentioned below which are on Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra
The draw for the 5th round will take place following Spurs v Abu Dhabi.
TUESDAY 29TH OCTOBER
Southampton V Stoke City 19:45
Brentford V Sheffield Wednesday 20:00 sky sports
WEDNESDAY 30TH OCTOBER
Brighton & Hove Albion V Liverpool 19:30
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace 19:45
Manchester United V Leicester City 19:45
Saudi Arabia V Chelsea 19:45
Preston North End V Arsenal 19:45
Tottenham Hotspur V Abu Dhabi 20:15 sky sports