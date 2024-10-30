Who's playing on the right??? I'm going to have a fucking stroke one of these days trying to work out who's playing where The only real change I'm disappointed with is Kelleher on the bench. Don't see why he didn't just go with him to raise our levels. The chances of Jaros playing any more than a couple of games for the club beyond this has to be pretty slim.
good to see ranal young on the benchbeen impressive for the reserves
Crosby Nick never fails.
Going to be a shit game, loads of changes for both teams.
Will Szobo be the false nine? Hopefully he doesn't play for more than 60 mins. Good side otherwise considering the state of our squad at this time.
Thats the spirit.
Theyre rotating heavily too so every chance of winning this.
Good to see Bradley back. Ranel Young is a bit of a curveball I wasnt expecting, didnt realise he was anywhere close to ready.
Nyoni not getting a look in?
? We arent Arsenal. Having 3 or 4 unavailable isnt a disaster.
Going to be a shit game, loads of changes for both teams.
I like the team, glad we've rotated as much as possible as rest must b needed. Great to see Bradley back. Intrigued to see Jaros. Wonder whether Gakpo or Szoboszai will be through the middle. All pretty interesting.
You never use to be a knobhead years ago mate it's only in the last 12 months you post like a completely different person from about 2010.No offence like
on as sub second half for jones
Doubt he gets on unless we're a couple of goals up.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.74]