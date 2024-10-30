« previous next »
Author Topic: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024  (Read 9683 times)

Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #240 on: Today at 06:34:41 pm »
Looking forward to seeing Morton start.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #241 on: Today at 06:34:43 pm »
Who's playing on the right??? I'm going to have a fucking stroke one of these days trying to work out who's playing where  ;D

The only real change I'm disappointed with is Kelleher on the bench. Don't see why he didn't just go with him to raise our levels. The chances of Jaros playing any more than a couple of games for the club beyond this has to be pretty slim.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #242 on: Today at 06:34:53 pm »
Good line up, those who need resting are rested.. Would have been good to see one or two kids in but there's at least a couple of on the bench.

At least there's no extra time if we bring some of the big hitters on later.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #243 on: Today at 06:35:12 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:34:43 pm
Who's playing on the right??? I'm going to have a fucking stroke one of these days trying to work out who's playing where  ;D

The only real change I'm disappointed with is Kelleher on the bench. Don't see why he didn't just go with him to raise our levels. The chances of Jaros playing any more than a couple of games for the club beyond this has to be pretty slim.

Probably Dom on the right.

Jaros is only a Kelleher injury or suspension away from starting against Real Madrid someone, so it's worth him getting minutes now.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #244 on: Today at 06:35:52 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:32:27 pm
good to see ranal young on the bench

been impressive for the reserves

Ive never heard of him! Thats more down to me than him!

Decent looking side. Plenty of changes but still plenty of strong squad members. Theirs looks decent too. Knew Ferguson woukd start having scored at the weekend.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #245 on: Today at 06:36:00 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:32:32 pm
Going to be a shit game, loads of changes for both teams.

Thats the spirit.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #246 on: Today at 06:36:03 pm »
Will Szobo be the false nine? Hopefully he doesn't play for more than 60 mins.

Good side otherwise considering the state of our squad at this time.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #247 on: Today at 06:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 06:36:03 pm
Will Szobo be the false nine? Hopefully he doesn't play for more than 60 mins.

Good side otherwise considering the state of our squad at this time.

?

We arent Arsenal.  Having 3 or 4 unavailable isnt a disaster.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #248 on: Today at 06:38:11 pm »
I wouldn't be surprised if it's Diaz right wing and Szoboszlai false nine, actually
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #249 on: Today at 06:38:25 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:36:00 pm
Thats the spirit.

Well it will be, always is when there's so many changes, just got to manage expectations and not cryarse if we're down at half time.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #250 on: Today at 06:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 06:32:45 pm
Theyre rotating heavily too so every chance of winning this.

Why do Brighton need to rotate? They'll only play one game a week 90% of the season. They're pretty much going to be mid table anyway.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #251 on: Today at 06:39:10 pm »
Nyoni not getting a look in?
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #252 on: Today at 06:39:14 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 06:33:19 pm
Good to see Bradley back. Ranel Young is a bit of a curveball I wasnt expecting, didnt realise he was anywhere close to ready.

he has been the best attacker for the reserves this season
morrison was the other player who could have made the bench
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #253 on: Today at 06:39:41 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 06:39:10 pm
Nyoni not getting a look in?

on as sub second half for jones
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #254 on: Today at 06:39:46 pm »
I like the team, glad we've rotated as much as possible as rest must b needed. Great to see Bradley back. Intrigued to see Jaros. Wonder whether Gakpo or Szoboszai will be through the middle. All pretty interesting.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #255 on: Today at 06:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:37:51 pm
?

We arent Arsenal.  Having 3 or 4 unavailable isnt a disaster.

Sorry, I didn't mean it critically.

I was saying that it wasn't possible for us to rest more players considering who are all injured and might have played in this game - Elliot, Chiesa, etc.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #256 on: Today at 06:40:36 pm »
A young bench, I see
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #257 on: Today at 06:41:01 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:32:32 pm
Going to be a shit game, loads of changes for both teams.
You never use to be a knobhead years ago mate :D it's only in the last 12 months you post like a completely different person from about 2010.
No offence like :)
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #258 on: Today at 06:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 06:39:46 pm
I like the team, glad we've rotated as much as possible as rest must b needed. Great to see Bradley back. Intrigued to see Jaros. Wonder whether Gakpo or Szoboszai will be through the middle. All pretty interesting.

Similar to West Ham. Important to have Bradley back in. Morton worth a start as well.

We should have enough to win this, although it'll be a bit scrappy with the amount of changes.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #259 on: Today at 06:41:32 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:41:01 pm
You never use to be a knobhead years ago mate :D it's only in the last 12 months you post like a completely different person from about 2010.
No offence like :)

Nah I've always been a knobhead on here. I'm delightful in real life.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #260 on: Today at 06:41:38 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 06:39:10 pm
Nyoni not getting a look in?

A kid who just turned 17 not getting a "Look in"?  ;D
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #261 on: Today at 06:42:05 pm »
Anyway, Arne has served up another beautiful blend of players for us to enjoy.
Really looking forward to this.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #262 on: Today at 06:42:16 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 06:33:19 pm
Good to see Bradley back. Ranel Young is a bit of a curveball I wasnt expecting, didnt realise he was anywhere close to ready.
I have literally never heard of him ;D

Good luck to the lad!
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #263 on: Today at 06:42:17 pm »
I'd like to see Nyoni too but think we'll have to be patient. He only turned 17 a few months ago so away to a good Premier League side is a tough place to give him a start, especially if making other changes.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #264 on: Today at 06:42:35 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:39:41 pm
on as sub second half for jones

Doubt he gets on unless we're a couple of goals up. Young and Nyoni coming on would enable us not to bring the likes of Mac and Mo on, but we have to get the job done first.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #265 on: Today at 06:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:42:35 pm
Doubt he gets on unless we're a couple of goals up.

Or a couple down.
Re: R4 EFL Cup | Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool | Amex Stadium | 30 Oct 2024
« Reply #266 on: Today at 06:43:24 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:34:43 pm
Who's playing on the right??? I'm going to have a fucking stroke one of these days trying to work out who's playing where  ;D

The only real change I'm disappointed with is Kelleher on the bench. Don't see why he didn't just go with him to raise our levels. The chances of Jaros playing any more than a couple of games for the club beyond this has to be pretty slim.
With our injury luck he would end up playing a 1/3 of the season!
