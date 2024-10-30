I'd love it if none of these were involved at all tomorrow - Trent, Ibou, Virgil, Dom, Grav, Mac, Mo.
Each of them are either showing signs of overload, or are too important to risk.
getting knocked out of the LC? who gives a shit, if it means we have less load on our key guys over the next 2 months:
Brighton
Leverkusen
Villa
--- bloody international games ----
Soton
RM
MC
Newcy
Bitters
Girona
Fulham
Spurs
Leicester
West Ham
United
-- that's FOURTEEN effing games, not counting national team games.